Patient Portal Market Exhibits a Revenue CAGR of 19.2% and Expected to Hit US$ 10.25 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report by Growth Plus Reports, the patient portal market size is valued at US$ 2.11 billion and is expected to reach US$ 10.25 billion in 2031, at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period, 2023-2031

The global patient portal market was valued and expected to rise during the forecast period with a significant revenue share. A patient portal is a secure online platform that manages a patient's healthcare needs, including access to medical history, test results, medications, and other vital health information. It also allows patients to communicate with doctors.

Patient Portal Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 2.11 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 10.25 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 19.2% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Type, Delivery Mode, End-user, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Recent Development in the Market:

In November 2022, Highmark Health worked with Google Cloud and League to build its new member portal and mobile app and give patients and members of their clinical team additional information; the platform will use patient data to better direct them throughout their treatment journeys.

In November 2022, My Improved Outcomes (MYIO), the first comprehensive mobile app for patient participation in behavioral health, was released by Valant. The secure solution that MYIO offers is intended to improve clinical and patient results enabling healthcare professionals to increase productivity and operational efficiency and patient participation.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing demand for electronic and improved healthcare drives market revenue share.

The rising demand in emerging economies is boosting market revenue growth.

Several government initiatives and population awareness are expanding market revenue.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The patient portal market revenue growth is driven by the increasing adoption of Electronic Healthcare Records and improved patient healthcare, and easy communication between doctors and patients is driving the market revenue growth.

However, data security concerns and the unavailability of significant investments limit the market revenue growth to some extent.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Type

Based on types, the global patient portal market is segmented into standalone and integrated patient portals. The integrated patient portals segment accounts for the largest market revenue share because they can access their medical information, communicate with their doctors, make appointments, and manage their health all in one location without having to switch between different platforms or logins.

Segmentation By Delivery Mode

Based on the delivery mode, the global patient portal market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premises. The cloud-based segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. This large revenue share is attributed to the greater accessibility and convenience of internet connectivity and a larger database system.

Segmentation By End-User

Based on the end-user, the global patient portal market is segmented into providers, payers, and others. The provider's segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. This large revenue share is attributed to accessing patient data and monitoring care, resulting in the more effective and efficient healthcare delivery.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global patient portal market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to the increasing use of patient portals, established healthcare market, and advanced IT healthcare infrastructure in this region.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the market player operating in the global patient portal market are:

GE Healthcare

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

McKesson Corporation

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems

Report Coverage

The report analyzes basic market fundamentals and dynamics, strategies, key investment areas, regional growth analytics, revenue forecast, significant market players, and collaborations. Additionally, the study provides a comprehensive discussion of the future of the patient portal market globally.

