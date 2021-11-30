U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,627.66
    -27.61 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,869.14
    -266.80 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,757.89
    -24.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.76
    -18.22 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.49
    -2.46 (-3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.70
    +13.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1383
    +0.0090 (+0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4440
    -0.0860 (-5.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3351
    +0.0039 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.5940
    -1.0140 (-0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,253.35
    +1,135.14 (+1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,483.10
    +40.33 (+2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,090.73
    -19.22 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.76
    -462.16 (-1.63%)
     

Patient receives the world's first fully 3D-printed prosthetic eye

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

A patient has been fitted with a highly realistic 3D printed prosthetic eye for the first time ever, Fraunhofer Technology has announced. Patient Steve Verze received the high-tech version as a permanent replacement for his traditional prosthetic eye. "It makes me feel more and more confident," he told On Demand News. "If I can't spot the difference, I know other people won't spot the difference." 

Fraunhofer worked with British company Ocupeye Ltd on a new process that's faster and far less invasive. Previously, doctors would need to make a mold of the eye socket, something that's so difficult for kids that they need to go under a general anesthetic. 

Now, the team can do a non-invasive 2.4-second scan using a specially modified ophthalmic scanner that delivers a precise measurement of the eye socket. That data is combined with a color-calibrated image of the healthy eye and transferred over Fraunhofer's "Cuttlefish:Eye" system, which rapidly creates a 3D print model. The software is particularly apt at making a "realistic representation of even transparent materials," according to Fraunhofer. 

The model is then printed out by a company called Fit AG which has experience in additive manufacturing for medical technology. From there, the prostheses are inspected and given a final polish and touchup by ocularists. "With a single 3D printer, Ocupeye can potentially fulfil the annual requirement of around 10,000 prostheses required for the UK market," according to the press release. 

Verze's prosthetic is a precursor to a forthcoming clinical trial that will evaluate the effectiveness of 3D printed eyes vs. traditional, hand-made eyes, according to University College London. Around 40 patients will be recruited two assess the prostheses for motility (movement), cosmesis (look), fit, comfort, mucous discharge and more. "This new eye looks fantastic and, being based on 3D digital printing technology, it’s only going to be better and better," Verze said in a statement. 

Recommended Stories

  • 50 gifts for men to shop this holiday season 2021

    These are the best gifts for men in 2021, including AirPods, Kindle Paperwhite, Sony headphones, Nintendo Switch, Yeti, and the Gravity blanket.

  • Why Vir Biotechnology Is Up More Than 13% Today

    Shares of biopharma company Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) are up 13.7% as of 11:57 a.m. ET on Monday in response to reports that a new strain of the COVID-19 virus has been identified. Indeed, headlines regarding the new omicron variant of the coronavirus began to surface before Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday. It just took a while for investors to connect the dots all the way back to Vir Biotechnology, which potentially benefits from a renewed outbreak of infections stemming from this new strain of the pandemic-causing virus.

  • Adagio stock soars on hopes that antibody will protect against omicron

    Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is riding high after the company said its experimental antibody is likely to be just as effective against the omicron variant of the coronavirus as it is against previous variants. The antibody, a drug called ADG20, affords protection for up to one year, according to the firm.

  • MindMed and Liechti Lab publish first human data on the interacting effects of an SSRI and psilocybin

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ); (the "Company"), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, is pleased to announce the publication of the first data on the interaction of the selective serotonin uptake inhibitor (SSRI) escitalopram with the acute response to psilocybin in humans. The publication resulted from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover pharmacology study in healthy volunteers conducted by the University

  • ‘This is not going to be good’: Moderna CEO on what scientists are telling him about the omicron coronavirus variant

    The CEO of Moderna told the Financial Times there's no world where current vaccines are as effective as against the delta variant.

  • Regeneron Stock Is Falling Because Its Covid Antibody Might Not Work as Well Against Omicron

    The biotech company's monoclonal antibody is likely to be less effective against the new strain.

  • Two Israeli doctors infected with Omicron, hospital says

    The new coronavirus variant, Omicron, has been detected in two Israeli doctors, one of whom had returned from a conference in London in the past week, a spokesperson for Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv confirmed on Tuesday. Two more people have been identified in Israel as carrying the new variant, health officials have confirmed, one of them a tourist from Malawi who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Israel shut its borders to foreigners from all countries for 14 days on Saturday to try to contain the spread of Omicron and has reintroduced counter-terrorism phone-tracking technology to trace contacts of a handful of people who have likely been infected.

  • Tests suggest Regeneron antibody treatment for COVID loses effectiveness against omicron variant: WSJ

    Early tests suggest that the COVID-19 antibody treatment developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.loses effectiveness against the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID, but the full impact will only be known in the coming weeks after further testing, the company's president and chief scientific officer George Yancopoulos

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals' stock jumps following new analysis of its potential Covid-19 drug

    A new analysis compared the Radnor firm's potential treatment to other therapies now being used to treat Covid-19.

  • Most employers will require workers to get COVID shots, survey shows

    A survey finds the majority of U.S. employers will require employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations; few workers are quitting over the mandate.

  • First Gene Therapy for Skin, From Krystal, Heals Wounded Kids

    Shares of Krystal were up 120% in Monday trading on the company's report of initial data from the pivotal trial of its Vyjuvek treatment.

  • Omicron variant: Employers in 'wait and see' mode on returning to the office

    As the world awaits scientific data sufficient to predict risks of COVID-19’s latest variant, Omicron, U.S. companies are considering whether they need to rethink their still nascent return-to-office policies.

  • Doctor explains Omicron and the possibility of more COVID-19 variants

    Dr. Michael Saag, University of Alabama at Birmingham Associate Dean for Global Health, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the concern over the new COVID-19 variant.&nbsp;

  • Merck stock dives after Citi downgrades on ‘high probability’ that HIV treatment will be abandoned

    Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. sank Monday, to buck the gains in the health care sector and the broader stock market, after Citi Research backed away from its bullish stance on the drug maker, citing concerns over its HIV and COVID-19 virus treatments.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for December 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for December 2021.

  • Why We Shouldn't Write Off Omicron Cases as ‘Mild’

    (Bloomberg) -- Reports of mostly mild illness from Covid-19 infections caused by omicron need to be interpreted with caution because they may not reflect the new variant’s severity across a broad range of people. Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateFatigue, head and body aches and occasional sore throats and coughs are among the typical symptoms

  • There's Only One Way to Stop the Emergence of Variants Like Omicron

    There are still more questions about the Omicron variant than answers. While the mutations identified suggest it has the potential to be more resistant to vaccines, invade cells more efficiently and be more transmissible than other variants, it may also turn out to cause less severe disease or it could just simply fizzle out.

  • Omicron: What we know so far about the new COVID-19 variant

    Dr. Andre Campbell, Professor of Surgery of UCSF and Trauma Surgeon Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what we know about the latest COVID-19 variant of concern.

  • South African doctor treating omicron patients says vaccinated 'so far have no complication'

    A South African doctor who is treating patients who tested positive for the COVID-19 omicron variant said on Tuesday that vaccinated individuals who are sick with the new strain "so far have no complication," an early indication that existing inoculations may be effective in protecting against serious illness from the new variant."The patients that has been vaccinated so far have no complication," Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the national chair of the...

  • If You Dream About This, Call Your Doctor Immediately

    As you dream, your brain sifts through your memories, thoughts, and feelings. And while most people are aware that dreams can serve as a window into our cognitive states, fewer realize that they can also shed light onto aspects of our physical health. Experts from the Sleep Cycle Center (SCC) say that in particular, your dreams may be able to alert you to a potentially dangerous disorder that occurs in sleep. That's because as your brain subconsciously processes your physical symptoms, it can co