PATIENT FROM SHRINERS HOSPITALS FOR CHILDREN – CANADA TO BE HONOURED AT THE 2022 TIM HORTONS NHL HERITAGE CLASSIC

Justin Di Nino, 14 years old

Justin Di Nino, 14 years old

Montréal, March 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, March 12, 2022 - Justin Di Nino, 14 years old, will be the special guest of the match between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabers at the Tim Horton Heritage Classic in Hamilton, Ontario, on March 13. Our young patient lives with a rare genetic disease, osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) or “brittle bone disease”.

“Can you imagine how much I'm looking forward to this game after two years of the pandemic? I am a huge Maple Leafs fan. I have met some players of my favorite team on several occasions before! The NHL and Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada could not give me a better gift! “, Justin has exclaimed excitedly.

During his first year of life, the simplest of daily activities, such as taking a bath, produced more than 25 severe fractures. Pamidronate, a groundbreaking treatment developed at Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada, the world’s leader in treating this disease, has considerably reduced the number of fractures Justin will endure. However, at the age of six, he developed kyphosis, which is an abnormal rounding of the upper back. To prevent this from leading to total paralysis, Justin underwent a weeks-long neck traction treatment followed by fusion and decompression surgeries to stabilize the spine and make space for his spinal cord that was under extreme pressure. Through physiotherapy, Justin is occasionally able to take a few steps on his own, but is mostly in a wheelchair.

“We want to thank our partner, the NHL for their generosity in helping Shriners Hospitals for Children provide Justin and his family with an experience that they will remember and cherish for the rest of their lives, and I know that I can speak for Justin here when I say Go Leafs Go!” says James Doel, Member, Board of Trustees for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The road to recovery was long but today, Justin is thriving in high school and has become a video game whiz. Through our cutting-edge research, world-class treatment of OI, and the “Shriners Family Spirit”, Justin will be able to reach his full potential and achieve some of his many dreams.

Story continues

About Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada

Established in Montreal in 1925, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada is the only Canadian establishment within the network of Shriners hospitals. This bilingual, short-term, acute care hospital provides ultra-specialized orthopaedic care to children from coast to coast in Canada, the U.S. and around the world. The mission of the hospital is to promote health and provide treatment and rehabilitation to infants, children and young adults with orthopaedic and neuromuscular problems such as scoliosis, osteogenesis imperfecta (brittle bone disease), clubfeet, hip dysplasia, leg length discrepancies and cerebral palsy.

The hospital is committed to excellence and innovation in clinical practice, research and education. Affiliated with McGill University, the hospital provides clinical experience and teaching for residents and allied professionals within its outstanding new facility on the Glen site. The hospital is present in communities across Canada, thanks to telemedicine, outreach clinics and satellite clinics.

– 30 –

Mr. Doel, Justin and his family will be available to media representatives before the game or on site.

Information

Laure Moureaux, Communications Advisor, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada,

Tel.: 514-282-7222 / Cell: 514-207-2267, lmoureaux@shrinenet.org

Attachment

CONTACT: Laure Moureaux Shriners Hospitals for Children - Canada 5142072267 lmoureaux@shrinenet.org



