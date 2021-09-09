U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.75
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,934.00
    -78.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,590.25
    -29.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.60
    -9.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.44
    +0.14 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1837
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.97
    +0.83 (+4.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    +0.0038 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9110
    -0.3490 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,163.11
    -6.30 (-0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,194.54
    -4.94 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,009.00
    -86.53 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Patient Square Capital to Acquire Summit BHC from FFL Partners and Lee Equity Partners

·5 min read

Transaction Positions Innovative Provider of Behavioral Health Treatment for Next Chapter of Success

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit BHC ("Summit" or "the Company"), a leading provider of behavioral health and addiction treatment services, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which Patient Square Capital ("Patient Square") will acquire Summit from FFL Partners ("FFL") and Lee Equity Partners ("Lee Equity"). Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

(PRNewsfoto/Patient Square Capital)
(PRNewsfoto/Patient Square Capital)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Summit provides substance use disorder and acute psychiatric care at 24 facilities across 16 states. Across its network of facilities, the Company covers a comprehensive continuum of care including acute inpatient care, detoxification programs and residential and outpatient services. From its founding, Summit was designed to utilize an in-network commercial strategy to provide patients with greater access to exceptional and affordable care.

"I would like to thank FFL and Lee Equity for being outstanding partners that helped us to develop a highly-scalable platform offering the full spectrum of high-quality clinical care for our patients," said Brent Turner, CEO of Summit BHC. "Our team is excited about the opportunities ahead for our partnership with the team at Patient Square Capital."

Patient Square Capital is a dedicated health care investment firm purpose-built to partner with best-in-class management teams whose products, services and technologies improve health. Its team brings extensive experience, having served on the Boards of Directors of leading multi-site health care providers, such as HCA, Brightspring Health Services, Unified Women's Healthcare, Envision Healthcare, Heartland Dental, OB Hospitalist Group, Blue Sprig Pediatrics, Covenant Physician Partners, and DuPage Medical Group.

"We anticipate dramatic growth in behavioral health care services, driven by increasing societal recognition of its importance and continued need for expanded access," said Alex Albert, Founding Partner at Patient Square. "Over a more than dozen year relationship with Summit's leadership team, we've built strong conviction in our alignment with their mission, values and patient-centric approach."

FFL and Lee Equity partnered to acquire Summit in October 2017. Since the acquisition, Summit has completed seven acquisitions across substance use disorder and entered acute psychiatric care. The Company has expanded eight of its facilities and opened an additional five centers. These initiatives have allowed Summit to achieve growth of more than 200% and become one of the largest behavioral health providers in the nation.

"Together with FFL Partners and the talented management team, we pursued a strategic plan that has enabled Summit to grow significantly to address a growing need in the community while continuing to deliver first-class care," said Mark Gormley, Partner at Lee Equity. "The pandemic has illustrated in many dimensions how important it is to expand access to behavioral health treatment, and we are proud that Summit is leading the way."

"Summit provides an essential health benefit to a high-need population, and our team, along with our partners at Lee and Summit, took the responsibility that comes with that very seriously as we built and executed our strategy," said Chris Harris, Managing Partner at FFL Partners. "As a result of our close partnership, Summit today is serving many more patients across the country and is well positioned to continue growing to improve the quality of life of adults and families throughout the U.S. today."

FFL and Lee Equity were advised by Moelis and Jefferies Group, LLC on the transaction with Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Bass Berry & Sims serving as legal counsel. Patient Square Capital was advised by Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins and McDermott Will & Emery.

About Summit BHC
Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee and founded in 2013, Summit was established to develop and operate a leading network of behavioral health hospitals and addiction treatment centers throughout the country. The company's primary focus is on psychiatric services and substance use disorder treatment within a flexible and dynamic continuum of care. The leadership team at Summit is comprised of senior executives with decades of combined experience in the behavioral healthcare industry at the national level. The company currently owns and operates 24 freestanding facilities nationwide. For additional information please visit www.summitbhc.com.

About FFL Partners
Founded in 1997, FFL Partners is a San Francisco-based private equity firm with over $5.0 billion under management. FFL pursues thematic investments in business services and healthcare services partnering with exceptional management teams where the firm's high-engagement operating model and extensive network can help accelerate growth and unlock value. Growing its businesses has provided over 75% of the value created by FFL for its investors. For additional information please visit www.fflpartners.com.

About Lee Equity Partners
Lee Equity Partners is a New York–based private equity firm that partners with successful management teams to build companies with strong growth potential. Lee Equity targets equity investments of $50 million to $150 million in middle-market control buyouts and growth capital financings in companies with enterprise values of $100 million to $500 million that are located primarily in the United States. The firm invests in a range of industries where the team has deep relationships developed over decades, including business services, financial services, and healthcare services. Visit www.LeeEquity.com.

About Patient Square Capital
Patient Square Capital is a dedicated health care investment firm that partners with best-in-class management teams whose products, services and technologies improve health. We utilize our deep industry expertise, our broad network of relationships and a true partnership approach to make investments in companies that will grow and thrive. We believe in the power these companies have to improve patient lives, strengthen communities and create a healthier world. Patient Square is purpose built by a team of industry-leading executives, differentiated by the depth of our focus in health care, the breadth of our health care investing experience, and the network we can activate to drive differentiated outcomes. Most importantly, patients are squarely at the center of all that we do. For more information, visit www.patientsquarecapital.com.

For FFL Partners:
Kelly Holman
Stanton
646-502-3509
KHolman@Stantonprm.com

For Lee Equity Partners:
Sally Mahloudji Vogelhut
Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations
212-906-4930
svogelhut@LeeEquity.com

For Patient Square Capital:
Doug Allen/Zach Kouwe
Dukas Linden Public Relations
646-722-6530
PatientSquare@DLPR.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patient-square-capital-to-acquire-summit-bhc-from-ffl-partners-and-lee-equity-partners-301371933.html

SOURCE Patient Square Capital

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Gamestop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart Gamestop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • Apple stock falls as investors look ahead to Apple iPhone 13 event

    Krish Sankar, Cowen Senior Analyst, talks about what to expect ahead of the September 14th event.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • China Evergrande shares, bonds dive further on default worries

    HONGKONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group's shares and bonds came under fresh pressure on Thursday after the indebted developer failed to repay interest for some of its trust loans on time. Adding to the growing signs of distress, a report said Evergrande would suspend interest payments due on loans to two banks later this month, as well as payments to its wealth management products. Evergrande declined to comment.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • The top-ranked Wall Street analyst sees as much as 65% upside in these stocks

    This is one guru worth listening to.

  • Here’s why investors are selling Tesla and buying Ford, GM: Analyst

    Coming back from the Labor Day weekend, Tesla shares marked a 2.64% gain on Tuesday, trading at just over $750 by market close. And while some experts are targeting $3,000 per share, TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan explains why TD Ameritrade’s clients are selling Tesla in the near term.

  • President Of Moderna Trades $3.93 Million In Company Stock

    Stephen Hoge, President at Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 3, Stephen Hoge bought 10,000 Moderna shares at a price of $0.99 per share, for a total of $9,900. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at a price of $392.35 to raise a total of $3,923,500 from the sale. Following the transacti

  • This Robot Trader Just Turned Bullish on Amazon, Facebook, and Nvidia. Here’s What It Sold.

    An ETF run by artificial intelligence smiled on U.S. retail plays in September but soured on a few Covid-19 pandemic trades.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • 3 major companies just fired a warning shot at stock market bulls

    Stock market bulls should give a read to new financial warnings from three well-known companies: Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries and PulteGroup.

  • 4 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    The cloud, cybersecurity, fintech, and semiconductor markets host many of those top stocks. All four markets will expand as companies and consumers move more data online: Cloud services will host that data, cybersecurity services will protect it, fintech services will leverage it to replace traditional banking services, and all that computing power will spark fresh demand for more powerful chips. Let's take a look at four of my favorite stocks from those four industries -- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), Square (NYSE: SQ), and ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) -- and why they're still excellent long-term investments.

  • Why ICU Medical Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI), a medical device company specializing in intravenous treatment solutions, were on the move today following the announcement of a cash and stock deal for Smiths Medical.

  • EasyJet to ask shareholders for £1.2bn after rejecting takeover bid

    The budget airline said an unsolicited all-share offer from an unnamed suitor undervalued the company.