PatientBond Launches Consumer Insights-Driven Patient Engagement Technologies On Olive's Marketplace-The Library

·3 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientBond, the leading consumer science-driven patient engagement SaaS provider, announced today that it joins other industry pioneers to launch their products on Olive's marketplace, The Library. Olive, the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare, recently launched a healthcare solution marketplace, enabling developers, independent software vendors (ISVs), system integrators (SIs) and other partners to list, sell, and grow with Olive.

PatientBond is the only digital patient engagement platform that leverages consumer science, psychographics and machine learning with dynamic, multi-channel workflows to motivate and activate healthcare consumer behaviors. (PRNewsfoto/Patientbond)
PatientBond is the only digital patient engagement platform that leverages consumer science, psychographics and machine learning with dynamic, multi-channel workflows to motivate and activate healthcare consumer behaviors. (PRNewsfoto/Patientbond)

"We're thrilled to welcome PatientBond into The Library community." Patrick Jones, EVP, Partnerships, Olive

PatientBond provides a patient engagement platform that uses sophisticated, scientific methods for understanding and influencing healthcare consumers' decisions and behaviors. PatientBond integrates a proprietary psychographic segmentation model with machine learning to identify healthcare consumers' values, motivations and communication preferences. PatientBond leverages these insights through dynamic, multi-channel digital workflows to personalize two-way, healthcare consumer communications proven to activate desired patient behaviors for significantly better outcomes.

PatientBond also offers the Insights Accelerator, an easy-to-use, online interface for accessing the extensive market research PatientBond conducts on healthcare consumers. The Insights Accelerator allows the user to define the patient type (e.g., age, gender, health condition, psychographic segment, etc.) and analyze a comprehensive list of attitudes and behaviors to deeply understand the needs of that patient type. The user can determine the consumer-preferred communication channels, cadence and content to engage and activate patients more effectively.

The addition of these products to The Library will enable healthcare providers to dynamically drive personalized patient journeys resulting in better outcomes.

"We're thrilled to welcome PatientBond into The Library community," said Patrick Jones, Executive Vice President, Partnerships, Olive. "Our goal with The Library is to bring together forward-thinkers and industry disruptors to create a new health experience."

Olive's marketplace enables PatientBond to open a distribution channel and market to Olive's customer base, which currently includes more than 30 percent of the largest providers in the United States. By joining Olive's marketplace, PatientBond has access to a successful distribution channel to sell its products and services to an established customer base that's actively looking for solutions.

"PatientBond uniquely brings consumer science and dynamic intervention technologies to healthcare with unmatched clinical and business results," stated Justin Dearborn, CEO of PatientBond. "We have proven this approach can significantly improve our customers' patient experience and satisfaction while reducing staff burden and costs through automation."

About Olive

Olive is the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare. The company is addressing healthcare's most burdensome issues through automation — delivering hospitals, health systems and payers increased revenue, reduced costs, and increased capacity. People feel lost in the system today and healthcare employees are essentially working in the dark due to outdated technology that creates a lack of shared knowledge and siloed data. Olive is driving connections to shine new light on healthcare processes, improving operations today so everyone can benefit from a healthier industry tomorrow. To learn more about Olive, visit oliveai.com.

About PatientBond

PatientBond was founded by leaders in digital health, consumer engagement and consumer product executives from P&G who realized that the rise of consumerism in healthcare means that providers and other healthcare stakeholders must take a "digital first" approach to building loyal patient relationships. PatientBond's mission is to leverage Healthcare Consumer Insights and Innovative Technology Solutions to help its clients build a tighter bond with their patients and members to improve health outcomes, increase revenue and reduce costs. PatientBond is growing rapidly, as recognized by Inc 5000 and Financial Times. PatientBond is a portfolio company of First Trust Capital Partners. To learn more about PatientBond, visit www.patientbond.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patientbond-launches-consumer-insights-driven-patient-engagement-technologies-on-olives-marketplace-the-library-301460414.html

SOURCE Patientbond

