PatientPoint, Community Oncology Leaders Team Up on Next-Gen Engagement Platform to Improve Care Quality, Increase Practice Efficiencies and Drive Clinical Outcomes

·4 min read

More than 20 leading voices in community oncology serve on PatientPoint Oncology Advisory Board

CINCINNATI, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two dozen of community oncology's most influential voices have joined forces with PatientPoint to innovate a next-generation patient engagement platform to help community oncology practices meet some of the biggest challenges facing their industry.

PatientPoint Oncology Advisory Board
PatientPoint Oncology Advisory Board

Today's community oncology practices are faced with mounting pressures to deliver value-based care, adhere to changing reimbursement models and absorb increased administrative burden—all amid unprecedented staff shortages and increased late-stage cancer diagnoses in the wake of COVID-19. The PatientPoint Oncology Advisory Board aims to transform these market pressures into tailwinds to strengthen the power of the PatientPoint platform to arm community oncology providers with the technology-enabled tools they need across all touchpoints of the patient journey to help them meet quality care measures, increase practice efficiencies and improve outcomes at scale.

"There so many unmet needs in patient counseling and patient education—particularly when it comes to live tools—and a picture is worth a thousand words," said Kashap Patel, MD, CEO of Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates and outgoing president of the Community Oncology Alliance. "PatientPoint products allow us to help address these unmet needs to improve deficits in cancer care delivery and encourage shared decision-making, further complementing our ability to optimize our performance within today's quality care models."

The first-ever PatientPoint Oncology Advisory Board is comprised of medical oncologists and practice executives from renowned community oncology aggregators and centers across the country. The current board is focused on enhancing features and functionalities of PatientPoint's waiting room, exam room and back-office products to help support community oncology practices in accomplishing the following strategic goals:

  • Implement and meeting new quality goals and payment models

  • Improve health equity

  • Increase screenings

  • Deliver on survivorship care plans

  • Add efficiencies within practice workflows

  • Enable advance care planning

"The majority of Americans receive their cancer treatment in community settings—making it all the more important for us to ensure we are leveraging the most innovative, transformational point-of-care technology, tools and education to move the field forward," said Debra Patt, MD, PhD, MBA, Executive Vice President, Public Policy, Payor Relations and Strategic Initiatives and practicing medical oncologist and breast cancer specialist at Texas Oncology. "By assembling some of the best minds in community oncology, opportunities abound for further innovation of the PatientPoint platform as a preferred patient education and experience solution for our industry."

PatientPoint Oncology Advisory Board members include:

  • Ralph Boccia, MD, FACP, Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (Bethesda, MD)

  • Michael Diaz, MD, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

  • Clint Divine, MSM, MBA, Univ. of Kansas Cancer Center

  • Shelly Glenn, American Oncology Network

  • Candice Hulse, MHA, PCMH, CCE, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

  • Sachin Gupta, MD, California Cancer Associates for Research and Excellence

  • Sameh Mikhail, MD, Zangmeister Cancer Center

  • Martin Palmeri, MD, MBA, Messino Cancer Centers (Asheville, NC)

  • Kathy Oubre, Pontchartrain Cancer Center (Covington, LA)

  • Amory Novoselac, MD, Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center and New York Cancer and Blood Specialists

  • Mohammad Jahanzeb, MD, FASCO, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

  • Taral Patel, MD, Zangmeister Cancer Center

  • Debra Patt, MD, PhD, MBA, Texas Oncology

  • Michael Reff, MBA, NCODA

  • Kit Robertson, RN, BSN, PMC-II, Integra Connect

  • Kashyap Patel, MD, Carolina Blood and Cancer Care Associates

  • Michelle Robey, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

  • Barry Russo, The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (Fort Worth, TX)

  • Mark Santos, OneOncology

  • Lisa Santwer, Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada

  • Fred Schnell, MD, FACP, Community Oncology Alliance

  • Jeff Rubin, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

  • Jeff Vacirca, MD, FACP, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

  • David Wenk, MD, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

