PatientPoint, NAMI Collaborate to Highlight Mental Health at the Point of Care

PatientPoint solutions to promote NAMI resources for Mental Health Month and beyond

CINCINNATI, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® today announced a new collaboration promoting online resources from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the NAMI HelpLine in the offices of more than 140,000 physicians nationwide. As part of the new campaign, PatientPoint will promote NAMI on PatientPoint's Wait-Time Communication Platform, Interact Exam Room Platform and Provider Access Platform in both primary care and specialty practices.

"This collaboration will help equip people with resources to spark important conversations about mental health care."

At least 2 in 5 adults in the U.S. reported having a mental health condition in 2020, up from 1 in 5 in 2019. In 2020, the NAMI HelpLine served nearly 300,000 people—an increase of 93% over 2019 driven by the mental health effects of the pandemic—underscoring increased demand for mental health resources.

"The pandemic placed a spotlight on our nation's mental health crisis, the importance of mental health care and, importantly, that no one is alone in their mental health journey," said NAMI Chief Communications Officer Glenn O'Neal. "Our collaboration with PatientPoint will help equip people with resources to spark important conversations with their provider about mental health care."

The next phases of the PatientPoint-NAMI collaboration will promote 988, the new nationwide 3-digit number for mental health crisis and suicide prevention services launching July 16, 2022, and NAMI's Hearts+Minds program that educates and empowers individuals to better manage their mental and physical health. The Hearts+Minds program offers a wealth of online information education and resources designed to help people better manage mental and physical health conditions, medications and how to use nutrition and physical activity as a treatment tool.

"Mental health is physical health and there's no better time and place for someone to discuss their whole health than through a conversation with their trusted healthcare provider," said PatientPoint Executive Vice President of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "PatientPoint is proud to highlight NAMI resources on our patient engagement solutions at the point of care and look forward to continued collaboration to help more people get the mental health treatment they need."

About PatientPoint PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform more providers trust. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

