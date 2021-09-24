U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

PatientPoint Wait-Time Communication Platform Named PM360 Trailblazer Award 2021 Silver Winner

·3 min read

CINCINNATI and NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a publication for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics and medical device industries, has named PatientPoint's Wait-Time Communication Platform as the Point of Care Trailblazer 2021 Silver winner.

(PRNewsfoto/PatientPoint)
(PRNewsfoto/PatientPoint)

"The platform is just one example of how our solutions are helping drive richer discussions and brand impact."

The innovative Wait-Time Communication Platform—an evolution from PatientPoint's successful Waiting Room Digital Screens Program—was developed in response to the changing patient wait-time experience, particularly during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The platform leverages a multi-zoned content approach with new local customized feeds and continuous customized healthcare content, allowing for more frequent display of ad content on digital waiting room screens. The platform also includes a mobile component to address the potential of shorter wait times.

"We're honored to be recognized with a 2021 PM360 Trailblazer award for our Wait-Time Communication Platform, an innovation guided by provider and patient insights on the changing dynamics of healthcare," said PatientPoint EVP of Product Strategy Liz Phillips. "The platform is just one example of how our tech-enabled solutions are transforming the point-of-care experience and helping drive richer discussions and brand impact across the patient's entire healthcare journey."

Since 2009, the PM360 Trailblazer Awards have recognized outstanding achievement and innovation in healthcare marketing. Each year, nominations are judged by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a distinguished cross-section of industry experts. Initiatives are selected in 19 distinct categories. Both Silver and Gold winners were selected in each category for their ability to stand out in the complex, ever-changing healthcare environment and were judged on content, format, success in reaching the targeted audience and overall quality.

"Communication, connection and engagement all took on new meanings these past 18 months as we were forced to isolate due to the pandemic," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "But marketers rose to the occasion exploring new technology, tactics and strategies to help life sciences companies get their message out to customers with the information they needed. Our Initiative Award winners are a representation of that achievement and more, as several of these campaigns displayed deep empathy and understanding as well as a desire to reach a more diverse set of patients than ever before."

In total, 67 winners were honored across all categories during a virtual awards ceremony on September 23, 2021. The winners will be featured in the October issue of PM360 and on www.pm360online.com.

About PatientPoint
PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About PM360
PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patientpoint-wait-time-communication-platform-named-pm360-trailblazer-award-2021-silver-winner-301384826.html

SOURCE PatientPoint

