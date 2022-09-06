U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

Patients Choice Laboratories Receives Accreditation From College of American Pathologists

Patients Choice Laboratories
·3 min read
Image
Image

Patients Choice Laboratories

Patients Choice Laboratories
Patients Choice Laboratories

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patients Choice Laboratories (PCL), a leading provider of comprehensive laboratory testing at the forefront of molecular technology, announced today that it has been awarded accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP) based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP's Accreditation Programs. The CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program is widely recognized as the gold standard in clinical laboratory accreditation.

"Each time we are inspected it reminds me of how talented and exceptional our team of laboratorians are at Patients Choice Laboratories," said Brad Moss, President of PCL. "The staff understands the significance of the CAP Accreditation as it sets the global standard for laboratory accreditations. While spending months preparing for CAP, the staff maintained constant attention to details to ensure industry-leading accuracy and turnaround times for our patients and providers each day. It is a true pleasure for me to associate with such an outstanding team."

The CAP Accreditation is awarded to laboratories that meet stringent requirements and maintain the highest standards of laboratory quality, accuracy, and consistency. The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program as being equal to or more stringent than the government's own inspection program.

PCL's Laboratory Director, Safedin S. Beqaj, PhD, HCLD, was advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. "We are extremely proud of our team in receiving this accreditation," said Dr. Safedin Sajo Beqaj, Laboratory Director. "This shows our commitment in providing the highest quality clinical laboratory services to our providers and patients.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

About Patients Choice Laboratories 

Patients Choice Laboratories (PCL), is a leading provider of comprehensive laboratory testing throughout the United States. Since 2013, PCL has served patients and providers with a focus on providing fast, accurate, and reliable results. Specializing in industry-leading molecular and toxicology diagnostics, PCL provides precise and specific results allowing for quick diagnoses and can provide treatment recommendations based on antibiotic-resistant genes to improve antimicrobial stewardship and patient outcomes.

PCL is at the forefront of medical diagnostics to ensure the health of our communities now and into the future. Learn more about how we are pioneering new ways to provide patient care on our website: pclabsdx.com.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, READ THE CAP ANNUAL REPORT at cap.org.

###

MEDIA CONTACT 

info@pclabsdx.com

Patients Choice Laboratories

7026 Corporate Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46278

Related Images






Image 1: Patients Choice Laboratories



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


