U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,594.98
    -1.44 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,785.38
    +54.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,418.45
    -29.67 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,299.16
    +1.19 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.73
    -0.08 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.70
    -24.90 (-1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.19 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1555
    -0.0130 (-1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3693
    -0.0101 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0430
    +0.4710 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,385.44
    +1,177.42 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,521.91
    +20.94 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Patreon confirms it's exploring crypto as a way for creators to make money

Amanda Silberling
·4 min read

Patreon CEO and co-founder Jack Conte and Chief Product Officer Julian Gutman spoke on a panel at The Information's 2021 Creator Economy Summit yesterday, where they were asked about the membership platform's plans for crypto.

"There's clearly enormous innovation happening in the crypto and NFT space," Gutman said. "Obviously there's the art market and precious goods market that we're seeing, with crazy pricing, evolve. It's unclear if that is sustainable across the entire creator economy, but there's some fundamental technological components to NFTs as a way to sell value to your audience and sort of continue to gain value from that from secondary sales as what you do becomes more and more important to the world."

Last month, Patreon floated the idea of creator coins to its creator community in advance of a quarterly Creator Policy Engagement Program livestream, which allows creators to weigh in on platform policy changes. But the concept was proposed alongside a more pressing crisis related to Mastercard's new standards for adult content, which prevented the company from engaging in a more in-depth conversation with creators about the topic.

"We're right now not talking about creating any type of initial coin offering, which is specifically not allowed under Patreon's current guidelines," Laurent Crenshaw, Patreon's head of Policy, had said on the Patreon Connect livestream. "But we've heard from a number of creators who have been interested in the opportunity to offer exclusive memberships and benefits to their patrons through a coin or token, a digital item that they can hold onto that shows that they are part of your fan club. And so we thought that at the very least, we could explore the opportunity of making that type of offering allowable under our guidelines."

While Patreon allows creators to share personal investment stories or advice, its guidelines currently prohibit coins for the purpose of the direct financial benefit for a creator or patron, coins offered as part of an investment scheme, or any explicit incentives to purchase or obtain cryptocurrency. But if creators were to express interest in offering creator coins, Patreon would consider changing these policies.

A creator coin is a kind of crypto-based social currency -- companies like BitClout, Roll and Rally have worked on creating individual tokens, which essentially allow fans to invest in creators' success. So, if you buy a creator's token early, and then they become a superstar, you reap benefits too.

"One thing that I think Patreon has always been committed to at its core is making sure that we're creating a sustainable, long-term path for creators, right? It's not just a burst of monetization," Gutman said at The Information's summit. "So I think we're certainly interested in evaluating and understanding how NFTs or some of the underlying technologies help us create that sustainable long-term earnings for creators. But I think when it comes to the hype around sales of individual assets and what not... not that we wouldn't offer that if we felt it was really valuable to creators, as part of the broader portfolio of what they can offer... but I think for us, really thinking through how we're continuing to ensure we're creating a sustainable recurring future for creators is why we're evaluating the crypto space more broadly."

Some crypto initiatives are focused on offering more ownership to creators over their work -- for instance, an artist will continue to earn royalties on an NFT every time it is sold, while the same usually isn't true for more conventional fine artists.

"What I will say about crypto and NFTs in general is I really love the idea of creators owning their media and owning their content. I love the idea of creators having leverage and control. I love the idea of creators owning their audience data instead of platforms. I love the idea of a lot of this underlying infrastructure empowering creators for independence. I love the idea of shifting power away from institutions and toward individual creative people," Conte said during yesterday's event. "I think that's what a lot of this technology is getting at, and what I think is really deeply exciting about it."

Still, many creators winced at the idea of Patreon adding the ability for creators to dabble in crypto when it was proposed last month, mostly due to the environmental cost.

"The idea of adding crypto worries me, because the reputation of crypto in artist communities is absolutely destroyed, even if it is beneficial at face value. I worry I would lose patrons due to them not agreeing with Patreon's use of adding crypto to the platform," a creator wrote in a public chat on the livestream.

The Information's Laura Mandaro, who moderated the panel, asked Conte if Patreon has any full-time employees working on crypto.

"No comment is what I will say about that, but we're thinking about it," Conte said.

Recommended Stories

  • "We Have To Get More Men Involved In The Conversation" - Elizabeth Banks On Her Sex Ed Podcast

    Actor, director and podcast host Elizabeth Banks tells Stephen what listeners can expect from her sexual health-focused podcast and why it's not just for women. "My Body, My Podcast" is available now wherever you get your podcasts. #Colbert #MyBodyMyPodcast #ElizabethBanks

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Move Back Through to $62,500 Would Bring $65,000 Back into Play

    It’s been a broadly bullish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $62,500 levels would be needed, however, to support a run at $65,000 levels.

  • MicroStrategy adds another 9,000 bitcoins — and says it's not slowing down on its crypto-buying spree

    MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) said it added nearly 9,000 bitcoins in the third quarter and is considering raising additional funding to keep accelerating its cryptocurrency investment strategy. The Tysons business software company said it counted 114,042 bitcoins in its holdings as of the end of September. It had raised nearly $400 million through Sept. 30 via share offerings and says it has another $596 million in shares available for sale via an open market sale agreement it has with New York investment bank Jefferies LLC. "We will continue to evaluate opportunities to raise additional capital to execute on our bitcoin strategy,” CEO Michael Saylor, who has gained notoriety (not to mention net worth) with his evangelism for Bitcoin, said in a statement.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Bitcoin for the Long Haul

    Worth $1.16 trillion, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is by far the largest cryptocurrency, representing 44% of the market's total capitalization. Let's explore the reasons why Bitcoin is worth buying for the long haul. It's no secret that Bitcoin has fallen behind newer rivals in raw technical prowess.

  • Traders Bet Tesla Stock’s Rally Isn’t Over Just Yet

    Roughly one of every two dollars spent in the U.S.-listed options market on Monday and Tuesday went to Tesla options.

  • Facebook rebrands as Meta as it bets on the future of the metaverse

    Facebook is rebranding as Meta, as it points to its future as a metaverse company.

  • Is The Metaverse Just Sci-Fi Hype Or Is It Truly The Next Big Thing?

    Major tech companies like Facebook, Microsoft and Nvidia are talking up the "metaverse" as the next generation of the internet.

  • The Wrong Meta Stock Surged After Facebook’s Name Change. Just Don’t Call It a Mistake.

    Shares of Meta Materials a Canadian material sciences company, continued to rise Friday in an apparent case of mistaken identity after Mark Zuckerberg unveiled Facebook ‘s name was changing to Meta. It gained 30% after the markets closed Thursday.

  • What Netflix Just Revealed Means Its Stock Could Soar

    Investors weren't put off by Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) mixed earnings report last week, and Netflix stock ended the week at a year-to-date gain of 23%. Investors might be seeing more potential in the company's ability to evolve, and we've already seen Netflix demonstrate this when it went from being a DVD-rental website to a streaming company to a content creator. Squid Game is Netflix's most-watched show ever, bringing in 4.4 million net new paid subscriptions in the third quarter, double the number last year, when streaming exploded due to lockdown orders.

  • How Facebook is already owning the Metaverse

    Facebook is already laying claim to the metaverse by changing its name. In a presentation on Thursday (Oct. 28), CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined his vision for the metaverse, an immersive next-generation internet that relies heavily on virtual reality. Facebook will trade under the NASDAQ stock ticker symbol MVRS, rather than FB, starting on Dec. 1.

  • Mistaken Facebook Identity Sees Meta Materials Shares Soar 32%

    (Bloomberg) -- A day-trader favorite in the U.S. soared in after-hours trading, as investors mistook it for Facebook Inc. following the Internet giant’s rebrand.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityAfter the close of regular trading on Thursday, shares of Canada’s Meta M

  • Meta: What does Facebook’s new name and ‘metaverse’ mean?

    Meta is a new parent company for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, and other holdings

  • Why Facebook changed its name

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thurs. (Oct. 28) that Facebook is changing its name. What was formerly known as Facebook Inc., the parent company behind the namesake app, as well as Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the virtual reality company Oculus is now called Meta Platforms Inc. The move is a nod to the metaverse, an immersive next-generation version of the internet that relies heavily on virtual reality technology.

  • Facebook’s Meta Reboot: Do We Really Want to Live in Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse?

    The metaverse is coming, according to Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook who is now trying to reinvent the company under a new name: Meta Platforms. In a presentation Thursday at the Facebook Connect conference, Zuck announced the corporate name change. He pitched the metaverse (which, for now, is mostly hypothetical) as a game-changer: “In […]

  • What's in a name? Meta Materials soars after Facebook identity switch

    Facebook may have unveiled its new identity at a glitzy event on Thursday, but shares of a lesser-known Canadian industrial materials company surged in an apparent case of mistaken identity. As Facebook metamorphosed into Meta, shares of Halifax, Nova Scotia-based Meta Materials Inc jumped 6% in opening trades on the Nasdaq on Friday, following a 26% rise in after-hours trading. Facebook shares were up 1.6%.

  • Why Working at Facebook Is Like Playing Chess with an Alien, According to Leaked Documents

    Internal documents paint a unique picture of the internal culture at Facebook

  • Oculus Brand Is Getting Killed Off After Facebook Redubs Itself Meta

    With Facebook’s cutover to a new corporate name — Meta — the company is giving the Oculus brand the axe. Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, who is currently head of Facebook Reality Labs overseeing the company’s VR and AR businesses, announced a series of nomenclature changes in a Facebook post Thursday. “VR will be the most immersive […]

  • Snap is 'way ahead of Facebook' in the metaverse: Jeffries Analyst

    Facebook has recently invested greater resources into establishing a metaverse - yet it still lags behind snapchat in the race amongst social media companies to incorporate an immersive virtual environment, says Jefferies Analyst Brent Thill

  • Facebook news - live: Daily Show pokes fun at Facebook’s name change to Meta

    Facebook has announced it will change its name to “Meta” as part of a major rebrand. The new name is an attempt to focus on the metaverse that Facebook says will be the future of social networking. The blue app will continue to be known as Facebook, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said.

  • Better Growth Stock: Facebook or Intuitive Surgical?

    Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) aren't two stocks you'll see mentioned together very often, if at all. Facebook is a social-media giant, while Intuitive is the leader in robotic surgical systems. Intuitive has been the bigger winner by far since first going public.