U.S. markets open in 6 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,067.00
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,340.00
    +25.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,589.00
    +19.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.90
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.51
    +0.18 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.20
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1874
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.12
    +0.21 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8330
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,368.67
    -641.96 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.58
    +0.62 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,823.55
    +86.25 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,730.79
    +34.16 (+0.12%)
     

Patreon triples valuation to $4 billion in new raise

Lucas Matney
·1 min read

Patreon has tripled its valuation to $4 billion in a $155 million funding round led by Tiger Global, the company confirmed to the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

The creator economy platform, which allows artists to be directly funded by their fans, received new attention amid the Covid-19 pandemic as creators were forced to push more of their work online. The creator payments space has seen a multitude of new entrants in recent months but the eight-year-old Patreon has already built up an extensive network. In a blog post last year, Patreon noted that more than 30,000 creators signed up for the service in the first weeks of March 2020.

Patreon makes money by taking a 5-12 percent fee from creators depending on which of the company's services they use. The company wrapped a $90 million round in September that valued the company at $1.2 billion.

Other investors in this new round include Woodline Partners, Wellington Management, Lone Pine Capital and New Enterprise Associates, the report notes.

The business of Patreon

Recommended Stories

  • Archegos Losses Test Japanese Bank Risk Controls, Fitch Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The losses announced by some Japanese banks from dealings with a U.S. client will test the robustness of their risk controls, especially overseas where they’re seeking to offset a subdued domestic market, according to Fitch Ratings Inc.Banks “could face not only financial and reputational risks, but also regulatory scrutiny or redress if authorities determine there were material governance deficiencies or risk management weaknesses,” Fitch said in a statement on Wednesday.Mizuho Financial Group Inc. last week emerged as the third Japanese bank to face losses stemming from the collapse of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management under the weight of billions of dollars in leveraged stock bets. Nomura Holdings Inc. has signaled it stands to lose as much as $2 billion, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s securities unit is booking a $270 million loss.Other Japanese financial institutions could face similar losses, though their exposure may vary, Fitch said.Risk AppetiteAlthough Nomura is yet to confirm exactly how much it will lose from Archegos, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. analysts led by Masao Muraki this week said that Japan’s biggest brokerage may post a 95 billion yen ($866 million) loss in the fourth quarter as a result of the trades.Such losses “also bring into focus these institutions’ risk appetite while in search of profit and whether they are adequately compensated for the risks involved over economic cycles,” Fitch said.Fitch last week placed the bbb+ Viability Ratings of Nomura and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., on rating watch negative, due to the potential losses.The agency said it doesn’t expect there to be a substantial impact on MUFG’s financial profile, but warned that the losses could affect the bank’s “long-term earnings contribution from its securities business should it revise its risk appetite in the overseas securities business.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Iranian Ship Hit by Mines in Red Sea as Nuclear Talks Begin

    (Bloomberg) -- An Iranian-flagged vessel was hit with mines in the Red Sea, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, on the same day that Tehran and world powers including the U.S. met in Austria for nuclear talks.The New York Times reported that Israel attacked the ship.The Saviz vessel has been based in the area for several years, according to Tasnim, and often deploys Iranian commando boats that are used to escort commercial vessels. It was in the waterway on Tuesday when the limpet mines exploded, the report said, without saying where it got the information.Iranian officials haven’t yet acknowledged the incident, Tasnim added. It was in the southern part of the Red Sea, off the coast of Eritrea, according to tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.The attack came as Iranian officials gathered in Vienna to negotiate the restoration of a 2015 deal that was designed to curb Iran’s nuclear activities. Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from that accord in 2018 deepened tensions in the Middle East and was followed by an increase in attacks on vessels often blamed on Iran.Israel notified the U.S. that its forces had struck the Saviz at about 7:30 a.m. local time, the New York Times reported, citing an unidentified American official. The Israeli government opposes the 2015 nuclear accord and doesn’t want the U.S. to abandon sanctions on the Islamic Republic without a new deal that addresses Tehran’s ballistic missile program and regional proxy forces.Tuesday’s incident follows several attacks involving Iranian and Israeli vessels over the past month. On March 25, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that an Israeli-registered ship was hit by an Iranian missile in the Arabian Sea. On March 15, Iran blamed Israel for a blast on a container ship in the Mediterranean Sea.Iran Blames Israel for Blast on Container Ship in MediterraneanU.S. Central Command, which maintains forces in the area, was not involved, Erin Dorrance, deputy chief of media operations, said in a phone call.Munro Anderson, a partner for security company Dryad Global, said the incident could have been a response to last month’s attack on the Israeli vessel, MV Lori.(Updates with New York Times reporting from second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boat, snowmobile, camel: Vaccine reaches world's far corners

    After enduring 40-knot winds and freezing sea spray, jostled health care providers arrived wet and cold on two Maine islands in the North Atlantic late last month to conduct coronavirus vaccinations. As they came ashore on Little Cranberry Island, population 65, residents danced with excitement. “It’s a historic day for the island,” said Kaitlyn Miller, who joined a friend in belting out “I’m not giving away my shot!” from the Broadway show Hamilton when the crew arrived.

  • The Latest: India sees another record day of new virus cases

    India has hit another new peak with 115,736 coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours. New Delhi, Mumbai and dozens of other cities are imposing curfews to try to slow the soaring infections. The latest rise reported Wednesday overtook Sunday’s record of 103,844 infections.

  • Japan's Osaka set to declare emergency amid record COVID-19 cases - media

    The Japanese metropolis of Osaka is to declare a medical emergency as new COVID-19 infections climb to all-time highs, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday. New infections will likely exceed 800 a day and authorities in the prefecture are preparing to declare an emergency as the medical system comes under increasing strain, Kyodo reported, citing officials. A spokesman for the Osaka prefecture could not confirm that infection figure when contacted by Reuters and said an emergency declaration was still being considered.

  • Iran state TV acknowledges ship attacked in Red Sea

    An Iranian cargo ship believed to be a base for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and anchored for years in the Red Sea off Yemen has been attacked, Iranian state television acknowledged Wednesday. The state TV acknowledgment, citing foreign media, marks the first Iranian comment on the mysterious incident Tuesday involving the MV Saviz, suspected to have been carried out by Israel. The attack came as Iran and world powers sat down in Vienna for the first talks about the U.S. potentially rejoining Tehran's tattered nuclear deal, showing that challenges ahead don't rest merely in those negotiations.

  • Chevrolet will build an electric Silverado with 400 miles of range

    General Motors President Mark Reuss has announced the electric Silverado pickup.

  • Goldman bought 75 million pounds of Deliveroo shares to prop up IPO price: FT

    The purchase equates to nearly a quarter of the value of shares traded in Deliveroo during its first two days as a public company last week, the report https://bit.ly/39ICMJx said, citing Bloomberg data. The share purchase by the bank, when taken together with the "overallotment" option, would mean the bank would have recorded a profit from the food delivery group's declining share price, the report said, adding that most of these profits would be given to Deliveroo as part of an undisclosed agreement. Deliveroo did not immediately return a Reuters request for comment, while Goldman declined to comment.

  • Toshiba confirms $20bn takeover bid from British fund

    The scandal-hit Japanese electronics giant has received an offer from CVC Capital Partners.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Edge Higher as Demand Optimism Returns

    Saudi Arabia’s governor of the kingdom’s central bank said that the country’s economic recovery is expected to be “positive” this year.

  • Sarcos Robotics Plans SPAC Deal for $1.3 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Sarcos Robotics is planning to go public through a reverse merger with blank-check company Rotor Acquisition Corp.The Salt Lake City-based robot maker and the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, will have a combined valuation of $1.3 billion including debt, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The deal includes a potential earnout of an additional $281 million based on the performance of the stock after the merger.To help fund the transaction, the companies have raised about $220 million in a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, from investors including BlackRock Inc., Millennium Management, Palantir Technologies Inc., Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc. and Schlumberger, as well as from their own executives.Sarcos develops robotic systems for non-repetitive tasks that are designed to increase productivity among industrial and military workers. Its wearable devices help people move heavy objects with mechanical limbs and support, reducing workplace injuries and allowing employees less capable of strenuous labor to carry out tasks such as lifting airport baggage and manufacturing components without assistance.Led by Chief Executive Officer Ben Wolff, Sarcos will receive as much as $496 million in proceeds from the SPAC transaction, the company said in the statement. Wolff was a co-founder of Clearwire Corp., which was acquired by Sprint Corp. in 2013.The company will lease its exoskeleton, wearable device starting at $100,000 a year, similar to the total cost of hiring a worker for $25 an hour in the U.S., Wolff said in an interview.“Our value proposition is,” he said, “to deliver the productivity of three, four or five workers, depending on the use cases, industry and the job etc.”Initial versions of the devices cost “Hundreds of thousands of dollars” to make, Wolff said. He projects that cost will shrink to $65,000 once Sarcos achieves full-scale production in five years. Currently, the company’s only product in the market is an inspection and surveillance robot, which Wolff said will account for a small portion of its revenue once bigger and more expensive, products are commercialized.Rotor raised $276 million in its initial public offering in January. Its CEO is former Credit Suisse First Boston President Brian Finn, while its chairman is Stefan Selig, a former Bank of America Corp. executive and a U.S. Commerce Department official during the Obama administration.When the combined company’s stock price reaches $15 and $20, there are 1 million shares, representing $280 million, that are structured in an earnout, Selig said.“We did that so everybody is incentivized and aligned to do what we are hoping and expecting to happen here, which is to create significant long-term value,” he said.(Update with interviews with Sarcos and Rotor executives.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BP Poised to Restart Buybacks After Reaching Debt Goal Early

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc said it already achieved its $35 billion net-debt target, reaching the threshold at which it has said it can restart share buybacks about a year earlier than expected.The news reflects an accelerated pace of asset sales and improved business performance, with BP’s trading division capitalizing on dramatic moves in energy markets. It marks a potential turning point following a tumultuous year for the industry, in which fuel sales and refining margins were hammered by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.So far this year, a “very strong” business performance driven by trading, prices and “resilient operations” has brought borrowings down, the London-based oil giant said Tuesday. Having reached its debt goal, “BP is committed to returning at least 60% of surplus cash flow to shareholders by way of share buybacks.”The move will be a boon to investors, many of whom had seen peer Royal Dutch Shell Plc as being ahead of the game in returning cash to shareholders, having slightly raised its dividend only two quarters after it was slashed. BP cut its payout last August, a policy u-turn after boosting it just a few quarters earlier.BP’s shares rose 3.4% to 299.75 pence as of 9:46 a.m. in London, extending their gain this year to 18%.“Given where the stock price is, we expect more than 60% of surplus free cash flow to be allocated to buybacks,” Oswald Clint, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein Ltd., said in research note. The energy company also made a strong profit from liquefied natural gas trading in the first quarter, he said.Energy ShiftWhile the market welcomed BP’s announcement, the firm’s value is still down by a third from pre-pandemic levels. That reflects struggles on several fronts, from the lingering effects of the virus crisis to the overhaul of the business amid the energy transition. BP has labored over the past year to convince investors that it can generate high returns while slashing emissions and ramping up clean-energy investments.It’s also selling a raft of assets -- including a stake in a large Omani gas project and an interest in data firm Palantir Technologies Inc. -- and plans to offload $25 billion worth by 2025. BP received around $4.7 billion from disposals in the quarter through March, and now expects such proceeds in 2021 to be at the top end of its $4 billion to $6 billion range, it said Tuesday.See also: BP Is Said to Field Final Offers for North Sea Energy AssetsBP is among a number of oil majors and independent commodity trading houses to profit from the large swings in prices during the pandemic. The company doesn’t break down how much money its trading unit makes, but Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney has said the division will be key in boosting returns from investments in renewables, which are typically 5% to 6%.BP’s net debt at the end of 2020 was $38.9 billion. It said at the time that the figure would likely increase in the first half of 2021. In February, BP estimated that it would meet its $35 billion debt target between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.There’ll be a further update on debt and buyback plans at BP’s first-quarter results on April 27.(Updates with analyst comment in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos

    Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it will take a 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.7 billion) hit from dealings with Archegos Capital Management, prompting it to overhaul the leadership of its investment bank and risk divisions. The scandal-hit bank now expects to post a loss for the first quarter of around 900 million Swiss francs. Switzerland's No. 2 bank, which has dumped over $2 billion worth of stock to end exposure to the New York investment fund run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, said Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Lara Warner and investment banking head Brian Chin were stepping down following the losses.

  • U.S. auto industry calls for government help as it warns of impact of chip shortage

    A U.S. auto industry group on Monday urged the government to help as it warned the global semiconductor shortage could result in 1.28 million fewer vehicles built this year and disrupt production for another six months. The U.S. Commerce Department should dedicate a portion of funding in a proposed bill to expand U.S. semiconductor production to auto sector needs, the Alliance for Auto Innovation said in written responses to a government-initiated review. U.S President Joe Biden in February ordered several Federal agency actions to address the chip crisis and is also seeking $37 billion in funding for legislation to supercharge chip manufacturing in the United States.

  • Sweden’s Central Bank Reveals First Study of Digital Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- The Swedes are learning that their once pioneering vision for a central bank digital currency might take a lot longer to enact than initially thought.The Riksbank just published the results of the first phase of a pilot project into what is essentially the most advanced exploration of a post-cash era to be undertaken by a major, western economy. It says the rapid pace at which cash is disappearing presents “potential problems” that a digital currency controlled by a central bank can address.The task is huge and Sweden’s central bank, the world’s oldest, keeps pushing back its timeline. After once suggesting it might be ready to move ahead with an e-krona by 2018, the Riksbank now says the current pilot project won’t be completed until early next year, and has even given itself room to continue trying until the end of 2026.Other central bankers have openly dismissed the notion that there’s any reward to be gained from being a first-mover in the field of digital currencies. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently said the U.S. would rather be right than first.Mithra Sundberg, who heads the Riksbank unit that’s running the project from Stockholm, suggests it’s important not to settle on the technology before figuring out exactly what the digital currency needs to do. That’s as the Riksbank makes clear it’s not replacing cash, and that whatever it ends up creating -- if it moves ahead -- will probably require a new legal framework before it can be used.Meanwhile, cash in the form of bank notes and coins is slowly but surely petering out in the largest Nordic economy. Last year, Swedes used cash less often than the citizens of seven other “mature” markets, as a percentage of total transactions, according to the McKinsey Global Payments Report.But not everyone sees cashlessness as a trigger for embarking on a digital currency project. In neighboring Norway, another virtually cashless society, the central bank says there’s “no acute need” to introduce a digital currency.Sundberg says Sweden’s e-krona pilot project hasn’t yet explored the monetary policy ramifications of such a transformation. But she and her team have “looked at the technical possibilities of being able to charge interest,” she says.The Riksbank’s pilot project shows that it would be possible to apply interest rates on a CBDC, regardless of whether it’s account-based or token based. If a negative interest rate is to be applied, the end-user can hold the tokens, but not a separate key that provides access to those tokens.“The compatibility of an interest-bearing ekrona, positive or negative, with a distribution model as tested in phase one, is a much broader question than the purely technical possibilities and limitations,” the Riksbank said.For now, the Riksbank is focusing on a so-called two-tier model, in which it would be responsible for the issuance and redemption of a CBDC. In such a framework the so-called participants, such as banks or payment firms, would have direct contact with the end-user, according to Micael Lindgren, the technical project manager at the Riksbank.Ultimately, politicians and not central bankers will decide what the future of money will look like in Sweden. Lawmakers will judge whether the information produced through the pilot project persuades them that an e-krona is even necessary, and if so, what form it should take.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Morgan Stanley Sold Part of Archegos Holdings Before Most Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley sold $5 billion of shares owned by Archegos Capital Management a day before a deluge of block trades sent shockwaves across capital markets.The sale of the basket of shares on March 25 was completed at a fixed discount, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private transactons.The Wall Street bank sold shares held by Bill Hwang’s family office in about 10 companies after the market close, mainly to hedge funds, the person said. CNBC reported earlier Tuesday on the size of the stock sale.Morgan Stanley’s early bid for the exits helped the firm emerge largely unscathed from a fund flameout that’s inflicted billions in losses at other banks. Credit Suisse Group AG on Tuesday announced a $4.7 billion writedown tied to its exposure to Archegos, and Nomura Holdings Inc. has said it could take a hit of as much as $2 billion.Morgan Stanley was one of the early backers of the family office despite the legal taint tied to Hwang. He was accused of insider trading by authorities and in 2012 pleaded guilty to wire fraud on behalf of his hedge fund, Tiger Asia Management.A spokesman for Morgan Stanley declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse overhauls executive board as it estimates Archegos fallout at $4.7 billion

    Credit Suisse on Tuesday said it was replacing senior managers, halting its share buyback programme and slashing its 2020 dividend as it grapples with the estimated 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.69 billion) fallout from its relationship with Archegos Capital Management LP. Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner and investment banking head Brian Chin will both leave the bank in April, Switzerland's second largest lender said. The bank said it now expects to post a pre-tax loss of roughly 900 million francs for the first quarter, as its strong performance in the quarter was wiped out by the affair.

  • Archegos Stocks Rise as Traders Shrug Off Fresh Block Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks tied to the Archegos Capital Management blowup ended the session higher on Tuesday as investors brushed news that Credit Suisse Group AG unloaded more than $2 billion of the shares in the latest block trades stemming from the liquidation of Bill Hwang’s fund.ViacomCBS Inc. erased early losses and gained 3.4%, Vipshop Holdings Ltd. rose 5.8% and Farfetch Ltd. 4.7% on Tuesday after the Swiss bank was said to have unloaded shares. Credit Suisse also advanced 0.9% in U.S. trading after rising earlier in Zurich, even after the bank said it will take a 4.4 billion-franc ($4.7 billion) writedown tied to the implosion of Archegos. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1%.Shares of companies involved in earlier block trades totaling more than $20 billion have had a rocky ride after Hwang and his private investment firm became the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time. A basket of equally weighted shares linked to the fund has slumped more than 30% since hitting a peak on March 22, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“The aftermath of the Archegos Capital meltdown appears to be mostly priced in,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Prime brokerages will have to deal with further regulatory reviews and greater transparency may end up being required to avoid family offices from circumventing federal security laws. The worst from the Archegos Capital blowup should be behind us.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond as banks tallied their exposure to the massive unwinding of leveraged equity bets by Archegos. Last month, giant block trades were initiated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley after Archegos failed to meet margin calls. That left Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse facing potentially significant losses.About 34 million shares in ViacomCBS were offered on Monday, 14 million shares of Vipshop and 11 million shares of Farfetch. That’s only a fraction of the size traded by banks at the end of March.(Updates share price moves.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase investigating transaction delays on its financial platform

    Stellar is its secure platform that connects banks, payments systems and users in a network and has its own cryptocurrency called Stellar Lumen, according to its website. Last week, the exchange said it had received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to list on the Nasdaq, marking a tacit regulatory approval for the cryptocurrencies traded on its platform and a victory for advocates of digital currencies.

  • Banks Turn India’s Hot-Money Move Into Lucrative Currency Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of India’s attempt to flush out excess U.S. dollars from the nation’s markets has offered a unique arbitrage opportunity for some banks.Lenders are using a regulatory loophole to profit from trading in the currency forward markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter. A large bank could easily rack up exposures of more than $1 billion, multiple traders said, asking not to be identified as the deals aren’t public.The strategy revolves around a February regulation change that dropped exposure limits local banks have to other sovereign assets, such as U.S. Treasuries, which allowed them to take advantage of a spread in the dollar-rupee markets. The RBI’s extensive intervention had driven implied 12-month yields for the currency pair to the highest in more than four years.The biggest beneficiaries have been foreign banks in the nation, which have easy access to large dollar stockpiles, the people said. As the biggest buyer of the greenback in the forwards market, the RBI is effectively funding some of the trading profits.Here’s how it works. Banks would convert rupee deposits into dollars using a buy-sell swap -- buying the greenback now while selling the same amount at a specified date in the future. They use the proceeds to purchase Treasuries, under the newly-relaxed RBI rule. The return is in the arbitrage: they pay around 3.5% on local currency deposits, while earning 4.9% on the one-year forward premia.In discussions, the central bank had made it clear that the lenders should deploy dollars from their own stockpile and not use swaps to make investments under the newly relaxed rules, the people said. However, the written rules don’t define what constitutes the banks’ resources to be used for investments -- creating a loophole for the lenders to get more greenback through swaps.Since there are no longer any limits on how much these banks can invest abroad, there are -- at least from a regulatory perspective -- no caps on the exposures they can have.Relaxed RulesThe trades aren’t illegal and there’s no suggestion of wrongdoing. An email to an RBI spokesman on Tuesday afternoon was unanswered.When RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das made the rule change on banks exposure to foreign assets two months ago, the expectation was that it would drive the lenders to use their excess dollars to buy Treasuries, rather than flood the local market with the greenback.While the banks have done so, they are profiting from the currency markets. To be sure, the February rule-change and these trades have helped to lower the 12-month forward premia to 4.9% from 5.4%, trimming hedging costs for companies.The RBI had been mopping up capital inflows -- driven by a buoyant stock market and acquisitions -- to such an extent that its foreign-exchange reserves grew to be the world’s fourth-largest. The intervention done through the spot market and sterilized in forwards led to a surge in the 12-month rate.Read: India FX Reserves Cross Russia to Become World’s 4th BiggestAs a result, the central bank’s long-dollar books jumped to $47.4 billion at end-January from a negative $4.9 billion in March 2020.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.