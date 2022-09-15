U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,879.25
    -22.75 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,834.00
    -140.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,855.25
    -79.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.10
    -9.20 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.86
    -0.24 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.20
    -5.10 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    19.00
    -0.27 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9993
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    +0.0470 (+1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    26.27
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1456
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2610
    -0.1960 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,713.08
    -532.16 (-2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.82
    -15.57 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Patria Investments Limited Announces Portfolio Company Lavoro to Become Publicly Traded Through Business Combination with The Production Board’s Special Purpose Acquisition Company

Patria Investments Limited
·5 min read
Patria Investments Limited
Patria Investments Limited

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria Investments Limited (“Patria”) (NASDAQ: PAX), a global alternative asset manager, announced that portfolio company Lavoro Limited (“Lavoro”) has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with TPB Acquisition Corporation I (“TPB Acquisition Corp.”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by The Production Board, which will result in Lavoro becoming the first US-listed pure-play Latin American agricultural inputs retailer. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions (including the approval of the shareholders of TPB Acquisition Corp.).

Lavoro is Brazil’s largest agricultural inputs retailer and a leading provider of agriculture biologics inputs in Latin America, enabling farmers to adopt breakthrough technology and boost productivity. The business combination aims to bring together The Production Board’s agriculture technology expertise and Lavoro’s portfolio of businesses and market penetration to help transform Latin America into a global breadbasket, improving global food security and sustainability. Through the transaction, Lavoro will receive additional capital for organic and inorganic expansion to drive its next stage of growth.

Patria’s Private Equity Fund V made its initial investment in Lavoro in 2017, and the company represents the second largest position in the fund as measured by current fair value. As of June 30, 2022, Private Equity Fund V was generating a net IRR of 24% in US dollars and net accrued performance fees of $245 million as the divestment process begins to accelerate. This transaction is another key step to greater liquidity in the fund, which facilitates investment realizations for Patria’s limited partners and progress towards performance fee realizations for Patria’s shareholders.

About Patria Investments

Patria is a leading alternative investment firm focused on Latin America, with over 30 years of history and a global presence with offices in 10 cities across 4 continents. Patria aims to provide consistent returns in attractive long-term investment opportunities that allow for portfolio diversification through its Private Equity, Infrastructure, Credit, Public Equities and Real Estate products. Through its investments, Patria seeks to transform industries and untangle bottlenecks, generating attractive returns for its investors, while creating sustainable value for society. Further information is available at www.patria.com.

About Lavoro

Lavoro is Brazil’s largest agricultural inputs retailer and a leading provider of agriculture biologics inputs. Through a complete portfolio, Lavoro empowers farmers to adopt breakthrough technology and boost productivity. Founded in 2017, Lavoro has a broad geographical presence, operating in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. Lavoro’s 878 technical sales representatives meet with more than 53,000 customers on farms and at 193 retail locations multiple times per year to help them plan, purchase the right inputs, and manage their farming operations to optimize outcomes.

In addition to its retail footprint, Lavoro’s “Crop Care” business segment is a vertically-integrated producer of specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and proprietary biological crop inputs, or “biologics.” Lavoro’s biologics portfolio, which includes microorganisms and biomolecules derived from microorganisms, protect plants from disease, pests, and weeds – without the carbon and lingering environmental persistence of traditional crop chemistry – and help farmers improve soil health and productivity with decreased use of synthetic chemical fertilizers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “indicator,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the growth of Lavoro’s business and its ability to realize expected results; the viability of Lavoro’s growth strategy, including with respect to its ability to grow market share in Brazil, Latin America and globally, grow revenue from existing customers, and consummate acquisitions; opportunities, trends and developments in the agricultural input industry, including with respect to future financial performance in the industry; the expected benefits of the business combination; the satisfaction of closing conditions to any business combination and any related financing and the anticipated management and directors of the resulting issuer. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in our periodic filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

PAX Shareholder Relations Contact

Josh Wood
t +1 917 769 1611
josh.wood@patria.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Thursday Morning

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed sharply higher on Thursday -- even as the broader market slipped -- jumping as much as 9.4%. The catalyst that sent the streaming pioneer higher was speculation that the company could be on the verge of being acquired. The rumor mill went into overdrive that Roku is preparing to be acquired, according to Dealreporter (as reported by The Fly).

  • Adobe-Figma deal: 'I've never seen a level of investor hatred' like this, analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill assesses Adobe's deal to acquire Figma amid its third-quarter revenue beat, while looking at investor responses, the climate of the tech sector, and Amazon's NFL streaming deal.

  • Adobe stock sinks on $20 billion Figma acquisition

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses how Adobe stock is moving after it announced earnings and a deal with online design tools maker Figma.

  • FedEx issues ominous warning about the global economy, shares tumble

    FedEx withdrew its full year earnings guidance as macro trends 'significantly worsened,' sending share tumbling in extended trading.

  • STORE Capital Stock Surging on Buyout: Here's What You Need to Know

    Another REIT is being taken private in a big all-cash buyout, but the purchase price might end up even higher.

  • Why Nio Shares Are on Track for Double-Digit Gains This Week

    Nio is in the midst of multiple new model launches that some think could drive the EV maker to the next level.

  • 13 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. The high technology sector is a double […]

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • 60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of all time. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the masterfully crafted conglomerate he helped build, has returned over 20% annually, creating fortunes for its shareowners along the way. Berkshire's public stock portfolio is thus closely watched by investors seeking to build lasting wealth in the stock market.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Got Trounced on Thursday

    A victim of the recent sell-offs in tech stocks, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had another tough session on the market Thursday. The cutting prognosticator was Vijay Rakesh of Mizuho Securities. Rakesh trimmed the level he feels is ideal for Nvidia stock to $205 per share, from his previous $225.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Ray Dalio says watch out for rates reaching this level, because Wall Street stocks will take a 20% hit

    The Fed has no choice but to raise rates higher than the market expects, predicts billionaire investor Ray Dalio. Watch out stock investors.

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. To skip our analysis of Steve Cohen’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. With a […]

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • In the wake of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s (NYSE:CLF) latest US$1.0b market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    If you want to know who really controls Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • SoFi Technologies Could Soar in 2023 According to This Analyst

    In this video, I will talk about the recent SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) upgrade by Bank of America analyst Manav Bhatia. The bank upgraded SoFi from neutral to buy and raised its price target from $8 per share to $9 per share.

  • When Will Cathie Wood Stop Buying DraftKings Stock?

    Ark Invest has added to its DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stake for seven consecutive trading days through Tuesday's close. It's clear that Cathie Wood -- the co-founder, CEO, and stock picking mastermind of the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- has taken a shine to the online wagering specialist. Ark Invest now owns 5% of DraftKings' shares outstanding.

  • Move Over, Nvidia. These High-Growth Nasdaq Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now.

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was one of the most coveted stocks on the market for quite some time thanks to its rapid growth. Much of that growth in Nvidia stock is due to booming demand for the graphics cards that power a variety of applications ranging from gaming computers to data centers and vehicles. The loss of momentum in the key gaming GPU (graphics processing unit) business, as well as restrictions by the U.S. government on sales of data center chips to China, are going to weigh on Nvidia's performance in the short run.

  • Thursday's Big Stock Winner Reveals a Massive Investment Opportunity

    The stock market stayed on the defensive on Thursday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) continued to lose ground in the aftermath of Tuesday's latest economic report on consumer prices. Often, the best sign of attractive investment opportunities comes when institutional investors start to make strategic acquisitions of assets they believe are undervalued. The latest announcement from STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) early Thursday gave evidence that real estate investment trusts  might be one area that bargain-hunting investors should examine more closely for possible ideas.

  • 2 Automotive Lidar Stocks to Put on Your Radar

    While more and more automakers are adopting lidar technology for safer driving, a clear leader in the space has yet to emerge. Lidar, which stands for "light detection and ranging," uses lasers to allow cars to "see" other vehicles and potential obstacles in their path. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) has always been the lidar darling -- largely for being one of the first to go public, and early to win high-profile production contracts with Volvo for hands-free, eyes-off highway driving, and from Polestar.