U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,314.61
    +52.16 (+1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,832.21
    +287.87 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,204.65
    +256.03 (+1.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,005.84
    +36.87 (+1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.42
    +0.98 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.50
    -13.20 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    -0.24 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    +0.0043 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1560
    -0.0040 (-0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3077
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.3400
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,558.27
    +1,813.70 (+4.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.70
    +27.14 (+3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.83
    +98.13 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Patrick Donoghue accepted into Forbes Finance Council

·2 min read

Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms

BOISE, Idaho, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Donoghue, chief financial officer at Truckstop.com, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Patrick Donoghue, chief financial officer at Truckstop.com
Patrick Donoghue, chief financial officer at Truckstop.com

Patrick was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Patrick into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Patrick has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Patrick will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Patrick will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am honored to be accepted into the Forbes Finance Council," said Patrick Donoghue, chief financial officer, Truckstop.com. "As a member, I am looking forward to sharing insights and connecting with peers across various industries and facets of finance, so that we can continue to foster professional growth and opportunity within the financial community."

About Forbes Councils
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Finance Council, visit forbesfinancecouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Truckstop.com
Truckstop.com is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers and shippers – empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop.com provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move the freight community forward, visit www.truckstop.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patrick-donoghue-accepted-into-forbes-finance-council-301504122.html

SOURCE Truckstop Group LLC

Recommended Stories

  • SEC probing Big Four accounting firms over conflict-of-interest concerns: report

    The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a probe into conflict-of-interest concerns within the financial sector that includes the Big Four accounting firms - Deloitte , Ernst & Young, KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.Sources told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that the probe will focus on whether accounting firms undermined their ability to conduct independent audits by offering other consulting or non-audit services to...

  • Retiree Fulfills Business Dreams, Owns 17 Beauty Salons in Walmart

    Steve Ojeshina is not letting retirement slow him down. The former mechanical engineer has 17 beauty salons in Walmart.

  • Analyst Report: Coupa Software Incorporated

    Coupa Software is a cloud-based provider of business spend management, or BSM, solutions. Coupa’s BSM platform provides visibility into all spend, allowing companies to gain control over their spending, optimize their supplier network and supply chains, and manage liquidity. The platform’s transactional core consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment solutions, while supporting modules ranging from strategic sourcing solutions to supply chain design and planning solutions round out the comprehensive spend management ecosystem.

  • Here’s what you should know about COVID relief and taxes for your small business

    There's plenty of confusion for businesses owners when it comes to COVID relief funding, since some states have been inconsistent with the tax treatment.

  • Calgary CEO Christina Pilarski Named Top Entrepreneur to Look Out For

    Christina Pilarski, CEO of Calgary-based full-service marketing and communications agency CIPR Communications, has been recognized by the Entrepreneur Herald as a leading entrepreneur. She was named to their list of the Top 30 Entrepreneurs to Look Out for in 2022.

  • LIQUID SOUL Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Promotes Managing Partner Hamilton Brown to President

    LIQUID SOUL, a culturally driven, full-service marketing agency, celebrates its 20th anniversary. Hamilton Brown is promoted to president.

  • Survey: 75% of Women Business Owners Attribute Success to Mentorship

    Women business owners face many challenges starting out. Check out this report to see how women use mentorship to move obstacles blocking their paths.

  • Goodway Group Appoints Agency Veteran, Laurel Collins, as VP of Media Planning

    The global digital marketing and ecommerce leader joins Goodway Group to align clients’ business strategies to media plans

  • Puerto Rico exits bankruptcy after grueling debt negotiation

    Puerto Rico's government formally exited bankruptcy Tuesday, completing the largest public debt restructuring in U.S. history after announcing nearly seven years ago that it was unable to pay its more than $70 billion debt.

  • US Nat Gas Prices Could Plunge if LNG Exports Decline

    U.S. natural gas prices could weaken over the short-run with traders already pricing in higher production and lower demand.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese stocks deepened on Tuesday, with concerns about the nation’s ties to Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sending a key index to the lowest level since 2008.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: EU Sanctions Abramovich; Biden Plans Europe TripLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineU.S. Sewer Data Warns

  • Apple supplier Foxconn sees possible revenue hit from supply chain woes

    Apple supplier Foxconn forecast an up to 3% fall in revenue for the year in what could be its first annual sales decline in six years, as a shortage of chips squeezes smartphone production and demand cools following a surge during the pandemic. The stoppages from Foxconn - the world's largest contract electronics maker - and other companies including Japan's Toyota Motor have fuelled concerns over how global supply chains could be impacted as China deals with its biggest spike in COVID-19 infections since early 2020. Chairman Liu Young-way said on a post-earnings call on Wednesday that Foxconn would only have better clarity on supply chain uncertainty in the second half of the year.

  • The S&P 500 Slipped, Alibaba Tumbled—and What Else Happened in the Stock Market Today

    The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates this week for the first time since 2018, against the backdrop of a complex inflationary picture.

  • Industry Moves: K-Swiss Hires Two New Executives, Nordstrom Veteran Named President & CEO of Zulily + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Trade But Don't Invest in Coupa Software: Here's the Issue

    Coupa Software released the firm's fourth quarter financial performance on Monday evening. For the reporting period, Coupa posted adjusted EPS of $0.19, which easily beat expectations. Full year results show record revenue of $725M... up 34%, record calculated billings of $855M... up 33%, record operating cash flow of $168M, and record adjusted free cash flow of $156M.

  • Dow ends nearly 600 points higher as oil retreats below $100 a barrel

    Stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday as oil prices continued to pull back from 14-year highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped around 599 points, or 1.8%, to close near 33,544, according to prelminary figures, while the S&P 500 advanced around 89 points, or 2.1%, finishing near 4,262. the Nasdaq Composite rose around 367 points, or 2.9%, to end near 12,948.62. Crude prices, which saw the U.S. benchmark soar to a 14-year high near $130 a barrel last week as investors reacted to Russia's inv

  • Reeling from China's crackdown, Alibaba and Tencent readying big job cuts - sources

    Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings are preparing to cut tens of thousands of jobs combined this year in one of their biggest layoff rounds as the internet firms try to cope with China's sweeping regulatory crackdown, sources said. While Alibaba is yet to specify a group-wide target for the layoffs, China's biggest e-commerce company could ultimately axe more than 15% of its total workforce, or about 39,000 staff, estimated one of the sources with knowledge of the company's plans. Tencent, the owner of China's dominant messaging app WeChat, also plans to make employees redundant this year in some of its business units, said three separate sources with knowledge of the matter.

  • FedEx Stock Reaches Sky-High Implied Volatility; Can This Iron Condor Trade Produce A 72% Return?

    FedEx stock is showing elevated implied volatility with an IV (implied volatility) percentile reading of 99%. In part, that is because the company is due to report earnings after the close on Thursday, and we typically see elevated implied volatility around that event. Traders who think FDX will not move too much following the earnings report could look at an iron condor trade.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • India's Zomato and Blinkit reach merger agreement - TechCrunch

    Indian food-delivery firm Zomato Ltd has reached an all-stock merger with Blinkit that values the instant-delivery service between $700 million and $750 million, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter. Zomato and Blinkit did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. But the food-delivery firm said in a statement that it would loan as much as $150 million to Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers, for the start-up's near-term capital needs.