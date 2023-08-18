Patrick Gottschalk Bought 40% More Shares In American Vanguard

Investors who take an interest in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Patrick Gottschalk, recently paid US$14.97 per share to buy US$225k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 40%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Vanguard

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Director Patrick Gottschalk was not their only acquisition of American Vanguard shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$335k worth of shares at a price of US$16.74 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$15.45 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 42.77k shares worth US$710k. On the other hand they divested 11.00k shares, for US$193k. Overall, American Vanguard insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does American Vanguard Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 6.6% of American Vanguard shares, worth about US$30m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At American Vanguard Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of American Vanguard we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of American Vanguard.

