Patrick MacKenzie Named New CRO at Alvys

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alvys, a cloud-based transportation management system for small to midsize trucking companies, announced the appointment of their new Chief Revenue Officer, Patrick MacKenzie.

The revolutionary new TMS streamlines carrier and broker workflows for maximum efficiency. Through powerful integrations and cross department communication, the platform saves trucking companies an average of 30 minutes of work per load moved.

Since going to market in early 2022, Alvys' revenue has grown 5x. As CRO, MacKenzie is charged with continuing to grow revenue. He will be responsible for all customer-facing teams as the company continues to scale.

Blue collar industries are MacKenzie's specialty. He has seven years experience scaling innovative SaaS companies focused on modernizing the space. As the former VP of Revenue at Shopmonkey (ranked 4th best start-up to work for in Forbes), MacKenzie helped the auto industry SaaS company grow from hundreds of clients to now thousands. Before that, MacKenzie spent four years at ServiceTitan (ranked #7 in the Forbes Cloud 100), an operating system for the home services industry. As the VP of Sales Development, MacKenzie helped ServiceTitan grow their enterprise business as well as scale their SMB install base.

"I look forward to helping an already amazing team as we continue to serve more clients and add team members. I've helped take companies from one million to over 150 million in ARR, and I look forward to that journey here at Alvys," said MacKenzie.

