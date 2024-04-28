Patrick Ryan Bought 2.3% More Shares In First Bank

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) President, Patrick Ryan, recently bought US$90k worth of stock, for US$11.97 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 2.3%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

First Bank Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Chairman of the Board Patrick Ryan was not the only time they bought First Bank shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$139k worth of shares at a price of US$13.75 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$12.14 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$627k for 53.99k shares. But they sold 18.89k shares for US$262k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by First Bank insiders. Their average price was about US$11.61. Although they bought at below the recent share price, it is good to see that insiders are willing to invest in the company. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of First Bank

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. First Bank insiders own about US$23m worth of shares. That equates to 7.6% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The First Bank Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of First Bank we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing First Bank. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for First Bank that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

