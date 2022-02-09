U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

Patrik Andersson resigns as President and CEO of Loomis

·2 min read
SOLNA, Sweden, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrik Andersson has informed the board of directors of Loomis AB that he intends to end his operative career and therefore wants to leave his role as President and CEO of Loomis, a role he has held since 2016. Patrik Andersson continues in his current role until a successor is in place, however will resign not later than during the second quarter 2023.

Chairman Alf Göransson, says:

"Patrik Andersson has carried out his tasks in a very good manner. During his time with the group, Loomis has positioned itself for the future with a clear strategy for developing the core business but also for moving up the value chain of cash management and new payment services. We respect Patrik's decision and extend our thanks for his good work."

President and CEO Patrik Andersson, says:

"Loomis has a clear, distinctive and successful strategy and stands well equipped for the future. The latest quarterly report shows that we have handled the impact of the pandemic on the business in an excellent way. It is therefore a good time for me to end my operative career to have more time for other interests and my family. I am both honored and proud to have been given the opportunity to lead Loomis together with all competent coworkers during an exciting time.

The process of recruiting a new President and CEO has been initiated.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

February 9, 2022

Alf Göransson
Chairman of the Board

Contact: Carina Cederblad
+46 8 522 920 53
carina.cederblad@loomis.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/patrik-andersson-resigns-as-president-and-ceo-of-loomis,c3501733

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3501733/1532055.pdf

Patrik Andersson resigns as President and CEO of Loomis

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patrik-andersson-resigns-as-president-and-ceo-of-loomis-301478428.html

SOURCE Loomis AB

