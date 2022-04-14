U.S. markets open in 9 hours 3 minutes

Patriot Battery Metals Announces Board Changes

Patriot Battery Metals
·3 min read
Patriot Battery Metals
Patriot Battery Metals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (CSE: PMET) (OTCQB: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jon Christian Evensen as a Director of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Evensen is a private investor with 10 years’ experience in investment banking and investment management focused on natural resources. While at Luminus Management, he built the global metals & mining sector vertical to deploy over $1 billion gross capital in a cross asset strategy including public equities, opportunistic credit, commodity futures, private investments, and opportunistic physical commodities. In addition to his time at Luminus, he covered the metals & mining industry while at Millennium and a number of start-up hedge funds. Before joining the investment management industry, he started his career at Morgan Stanley in the natural resources coverage group of the investment banking division. Mr. Evensen holds a BA in Economies and Political Science from Amherst College.

President and Director, Blair Way, states: “We are very pleased to welcome JC to the Patriot Battery Metals team. His capital markets and resource sector skill set will greatly enhance our team moving forward as we continue to grow the company and build investor awareness. JC’s experience will be extremely valuable as the company evolves into a major source of North American hardrock lithium.”

The Company also announces the resignation of long-term Director, Paul Chung. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Chung for his valued contribution to the Board over the many years he has been with the Company.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties containing battery, base, and precious metals.

The Company’s flagship asset is the Corvette Property, which includes the wholly owned Corvette, FCI East, FCI West, Deca-Goose, Felix, and Corvette East claim blocks, located in the James Bay Region of Québec. The land package hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the CV5-6 spodumene pegmatite with drill intercepts of 0.94% Li2O and 117 ppm Ta2O5 over 155.1 m (CF21-002), and 1.25% Li2O and 194 ppm Ta2O5 over 58.1 m at (CF21-003). Additionally, the Property hosts the Golden Gap Trend with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole, and the Maven Trend with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in outcrop.

The Company also holds 100% ownership of the Freeman Creek Gold Property in Idaho, USA which hosts two prospective gold prospects - the Gold Dyke Prospect with a 2020 drill hole intersection of 4.11 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag over 12 m, and the Carmen Creek Prospect with surface sample results including 25.5 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, and 9.75% Cu.

The Company’s other assets include the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

For further information, please contact us at info@patriotbatterymetals.com Tel: +1 (778) 945-2950 , or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

BLAIR WAY

ADRIAN LAMOUREUX

Blair Way, President & Director

Adrian Lamoureux, CEO & Director

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects” and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company’s future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.


