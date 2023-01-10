U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,900.08
    +7.99 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,571.34
    +53.69 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,668.95
    +33.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.58
    +5.67 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.59
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.00
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6150
    +0.0980 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1410
    +0.2750 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,323.48
    +22.62 (+0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.37
    +2.29 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,697.22
    -27.72 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

The Patriot Financial Group Affiliates with Cetera

·3 min read

$2.5 billion firm joins Cetera Financial Specialists community from Securities America

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that The Patriot Financial Group (TPFG), an independent, registered investment advisor managing more than $2.5 billion for clients, has affiliated with the Cetera Financial Specialists community. The firm joins Cetera from Securities America with more than 70 advisors across five northeastern states as well as Nebraska and Florida.

David M. O'Donnell, LUTCF, Chairman of TPFG
David M. O'Donnell, LUTCF, Chairman of TPFG

"We are pleased to welcome the Patriot family to Cetera as a valued partner who shares our client-first mindset and growth aspirations," said John Pierce, head of business development at Cetera. "As we continue to evolve our strategies to help advisors and firms meet their goals, this partnership is focused on growth and designed to help both firms thrive for the long-term."

"We are delighted to enter into this strategic business venture with an industry leader in Cetera, which has proven resources and expertise to support and elevate our market penetration and position," said David M. O'Donnell, LUTCF, chairman of TPFG, who founded the firm 18 years ago. "With access to leading solutions on our RIA platform and Cetera as our new broker-dealer platform, our reps are well equipped to best serve their clients with best-in-class resources, tools and support. We are excited about the future under this partnership."

"Flexibility has long been a hallmark of TPFG, and this partnership with Cetera provides even greater flexibility for our advisors to best serve their clients," said Michael Tashjian, CEO of TPFG. "Like Cetera, we are agnostic about how our advisors affiliate their business to deliver the best service, solutions and guidance. We believe that this model provides a powerful combination of options that will serve our advisors and their clients well for years to come."

"We welcome the Patriot team to Cetera and look forward to a prosperous, long-term partnership," said Ron Krueger, president of Cetera Financial Specialists. "We are confident that by pairing Cetera's resources with the Cetera Financial Specialists culture and community, the Patriot team will be positioned well to elevate their business to achieve their long-term goals while best serving their clients. We are excited to collaborate with Dave, Mike and their talented team and look forward to growing and achieving our goals together."

The affiliation with TPFG rounds out a record year of recruiting and business development for Cetera. Cetera posted record quarters in Q2 and Q3 of 2022, most recently attracting $6.3 billion in assets through recruiting efforts in the third quarter.

Click here to learn more about Cetera Financial Specialists, and click here to learn more about TPFG.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $322 billion in assets under administration and $115 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2022.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA  92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

 

Michael Tashjian, CEO of TPFG
Michael Tashjian, CEO of TPFG
Cetera Financial Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group)
Cetera Financial Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-patriot-financial-group-affiliates-with-cetera-301718016.html

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) went public at $34 a share in June 2019. The cloud-based cybersecurity company's stock started trading at $63.50, and it eventually soared to an all-time high of $293.18 in November 2021. The bears believe CrowdStrike is due for a breather following years of breakneck growth.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond posts weak holiday quarter earnings as bankruptcy looms

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Bed Bath & Beyond following third-quarter earnings.

  • Merger News Is Moving These 3 Stocks Tuesday

    Major market indexes gave up early gains on Monday, and Wall Street looks ready for a lower open on Tuesday morning based on stock index futures. Several stocks made big moves Tuesday morning on news related to mergers and acquisitions. For Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), speculation about a potential acquisition by a healthcare giant gave the stock a big boost.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down More Than 80% That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Macroeconomic challenges have reshaped the way the market is thinking about growth stocks. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is the world's leading provider of protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The company ended the third quarter with 1,908 customers generating more than $100,000 in annualized sales, up from 451 in the third quarter of 2019 and good for a compound annual growth rate of 61% over the last two years.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Returns At UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Appear To Be Weighed Down

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will...

  • 7 Warren Buffett Stocks I Bought for My Own Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has one of the most closely followed stock portfolios in the world. The conglomerate owns about four dozen stocks, with a combined market value of more than $325 billion, and many of the positions were chosen by legendary investor Warren Buffett himself. Here's what they are, and why they're my favorite "Buffett stocks" for the long term.

  • Is Plug Power (PLUG) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Bear of the Day: Eli Lilly (LLY)

    Guidance for this year drags down analyst EPS estimates by nearly 10% to just 9% growth

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) are sinking today, down by 15.4% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. The decline came after the company announced its preliminary full-year and fourth-quarter 2022 net revenue numbers.

  • Down 62% in This Bear Market, Can Carnival Stock Recover in 2023?

    According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock has fallen by 62% since the S&P 500 peaked on Jan. 3, 2022. Could the cruise line operator's shares make a comeback in 2023? All cruises were put on hold in the early stages of the pandemic, and while those ships have now resumed sailing, operators including Carnival, the world's biggest cruise line operator, have struggled to recover from their extended pause.

  • Why Riot Platforms Is Absolutely Skyrocketing Today

    As of 2:45 p.m. ET, RIOT stock has rocketed 15.4%, among the leaders in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has continued to move higher, appreciating 2.3% over the past 24 hours. For Bitcoin miners such as Riot, this is a key fundamental metric, which is typically the directional driver for price movements on a given day.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • Transocean Ltd.'s (NYSE:RIG) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 45% Above Its Share Price

    How far off is Transocean Ltd. ( NYSE:RIG ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take...

  • Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

    Investors focused on dividend stocks soon learn that this axiom provides fair warning: Sometimes dividend yields are too good to be true. Income investors scouring the equity markets these days looking for yield would do well to do a reality check and better determine if some of the great dividends popping up are actually sustainable. It is critical to keep this in mind when thinking about dividend stocks.

  • Campbell Soup and Eli Lilly have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

    Campbell Soup and Eli Lilly have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to produce a big inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same in 2023

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Bloom Energy Isn't Generating Much Momentum

    The shares of the producer of fuel cell systems for on-site power generation could go higher but the technical evidence isn't convincing at this stage.

  • Dow Jones Rises Amid Powell Comments; Boeing Slides On Downgrade

    The Dow Jones rose Tuesday amid Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments. Aerospace giant Boeing slid on a downgrade.