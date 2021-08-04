U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,402.66
    -20.49 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.67
    -323.73 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,780.53
    +19.24 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,196.32
    -27.26 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.01
    -0.14 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.60
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.44
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3884
    -0.0031 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4970
    +0.4470 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,896.14
    +1,557.49 (+4.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.06
    +50.30 (+5.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Patriot One CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patriot One Technologies Inc
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), is pleased to issue the following letter from Patriot One CEO, Peter Evans.

Dear Shareholders,

This letter is a bit later than I would have preferred, having just completed a productive and successful week at the ISC West, Vegas trade show last week, and finishing off a very busy fiscal year end.

It has been a very compelling and busy quarter. The acceleration is palpable. The first three months of the year were about refreshing our sales and marketing activities, getting very focused on specific customer segments, and getting out and building pipeline as the world started to re-open from COVID-19. In these past 90 days, it’s been about customer engagement, showcasing our products, and selling. There is an old saying: “Be careful what you wish for, you just might get it.” Ninety days ago, we “wished” to engage with our key marketing segments, connecting and introducing Patriot One to key security decision makers in casinos, live entertainment providers and other organizations in our target markets. Today, we are in weekly (or even daily) conversations with those organizations, working with them to prepare for deployments and supporting them with security operations design.

I am very pleased with the business progress, and we have line of sight on a robust pipeline of sales opportunities that we are working to close this quarter, or shortly thereafter.

ISC West Conference

Last week we executed on a successful trade show in Las Vegas for the International Security Conference & Exposition – also known as ISC West. This event was timely, because it represented a strong culmination of our efforts to execute on the sales and marketing strategy we put in place six months ago, ensuring complete alignment and validation of our technology, our sales engagement strategy, and our market positioning. We had a great show with outstanding performance of the solution and some “Wow” moments with key customers, partners, and analysts.

We executed a different approach for the ISC show this year, intentionally staying away from the exhibit floor and the distraction of the “Trick-or-Treaters,” and instead creating a demonstration space where we could have focused, quality conversations with key customers, industry leaders and prospects. With the significant reduction in traffic and exhibitors at the show due to the pandemic, this strategy worked well for us.

Along with demonstrations at the ISC venue, we also hosted customers at one of our casino customer locations. This proved invaluable to progressing our sales initiatives. By witnessing the solution operating effectively in a live environment and allowing a constant fast and frictionless entry by casino patrons, these customers were able to have an “Aha” moment and understand the steps they needed to take to implement our solution correctly. It was also pleasing to hear one member of the security staff say, “Prior to this solution, it was a mess. We were wanding everyone, and the line was 50 yards long down the hallway, which frustrated customers, vendors and our employees. This solution has been a lifesaver. Everyone just walks in, the customers are happier, the vendors are happier, and we are happier.”

I am extremely pleased with how our products measured up against the competition and am proud of how our engineering group has delivered a threat-detection solution that independent third-party testing shows detects items that the competitors cannot, and that traditional walk-through-metal detectors often miss.

Quarterly Observations – Creating Customer Alignment

Since my last letter, we have continued to aggressively focus on customer engagements. With a clear understanding of customer needs from the prior quarter, we have been refining and further enhancing the solution, and working with customers to ensure that we have the end-to-end security operations correct.

As previously stated, the process to close these sales opportunities is complex. There are risks and liabilities to organizations that are adopting new technologies and they are being prudent in deployment, particularly larger organizations, teams, and leagues. A typical engagement will progress through site-surveys, trials and pilots (sometimes in multiple locations), a redesign of the customer’s security operations, IT integration, proposal negotiation and contracting, and budgeting. It’s a complex sales cycle. In all cases, we are working with our customers on pragmatic and phased deployments in alignment with their business needs. Many of these large opportunities have requested specific features and functionality which, when developed, should open the gateway to broader deployments.

In the last newsletter, we highlighted a demo-day completed in Vegas with positive results. The work and strategic discussions in this past quarter have resulted in demonstration days for three major sports leagues, which will occur in August during highly attended events. These opportunities will allow us to showcase our solution under the right conditions with the right audience. We expect these league showcase events to be attended by most of the teams in those leagues.

Further, I am very pleased that we have been selected out of a group of competitors to deploy our solution for evaluation and then later implementation into the headquarters of a U.S. Federal organization. Like all Federal activities, I expect this to be a longer process that will have solid growth over time.

In summary, this quarter has been an amazing learning opportunity for us to better position our products to meet the needs of our customers and for our customers to better understand the capabilities of our core solution. More importantly, we have laid the groundwork for meaningful and productive customer partnerships in the future.

Focus on Products and Technology

Our Multi-Sensor Gateway (MSG) and Video Recognition Software (VRS) solutions are working extremely well in our target markets. In the past quarter, we were participants in three independent technology reviews (or “bake-offs”) to assess the technical efficacy of our products. I am pleased to share that we were successful in winning all three of these bake-offs and securing one small initial order from one of those organizations.

Further repeating my comments from the last newsletter, after meeting with many organizations in multiple industries, it’s clear that the right solution for our customers is not a simple matter of selling a pair of MSG towers. There is a complex equation to work through to balance the detection rate, the alert rate, the costs, the security operations model, spectator throughput, and environmental conditions. These organizations do not take lightly a shift from prior technologies to new untested technologies, and are taking us through a series of progressively complex tests to evaluate the solution before deploying more broadly.

We continue to enhance the efficacy of the solution, focusing on the detection of all threats required to meet the safety standards published by the DHS, the sports leagues and others. These same pro sports groups I mentioned earlier have also partnered with us to identify future feature requirements to help them improve their patron experience. We will continue to collaborate with these groups to develop features and functionality to further align our technology roadmap.

One example of how this type of collaboration manifests itself came this quarter, when we announced the release of our enhanced Alert Center capabilities that provides increased operational flexibility to security operations. Alert Center gives customers the ability to orchestrate alerts, so they go to the right people or groups of people. More importantly, they enable staff to receive alerts and get situational intelligence through a mobile phone app, so they can respond more quickly and efficiently to developing security and patron-experience-compromising events. This is just one of the ways in which Patriot One is digitally transforming the security business – instead of standing around looking at people and monitors, guards can be out on the floor responding to actual alerts in real time.

In Conclusion

ISC was a quality opportunity for everything to “Come Together” in a very integrated manner. We have a high performing solution - driven by continuous enhancements to our AI engine - that outperforms the currently deployed walk-through-metal-detection technology and security standards, and significantly outperforms the competition. We have increased our visibility and awareness in our target markets both through our sales and marketing efforts, and through specific steps we’ve taken to align ourselves with critical organizations within those markets.

By addressing and surpassing these hurdles, we are now being invited to showcase the technology in broader forums, leagues, and venues where multiple organizations, teams, law enforcement organizations, and others will witness our capabilities.

The next communications will be an investor Q&A webinar, scheduled for early September. By then, I hope to be able to announce specific agreements. We welcome all questions from our investors on that call and will also focus on addressing the evolving vision and market opportunities for the Company, and key customers who are adopting our vision and solutions to fundamentally change their business models.

Finally, the best way that we can drive shareholder value and stock price is to deliver revenue. This is our priority and why the whole team is focused on customer engagement.

Best regards,
Peter

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Technologies Inquiries
info@patriot1tech.com
www.patriot1tech.com

Media Contact
Andy Murphy
amurphy@threeringsinc.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to system sales, product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects”,” believes”, and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include counterparty default and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Facebook Stock Moved Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) rose more than 2% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is likely up primarily due to an overall bullish day for many growth stocks like Facebook. Explaining some of Facebook stock's move higher, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2% as of this writing.

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • Uber down after reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Uber's earnings report.

  • Why Kratos Defense Stock Just Cratered 13.5%

    Shares of military drone maker Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) are falling today, down by 13.5% as of 1:11 p.m. EDT, after the defense specialist paired a solid earnings release last night with weak guidance. Analysts had estimated that Kratos would report $0.06 per share in profit for fiscal Q2 2021 -- and it did that. Sales growth in "unmanned systems" -- i.e., drones, Kratos' sexiest segment -- was particularly strong, rising 44%.

  • Why Alteryx Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were taking a dive today after the data analytics company once again offered up a disappointing earnings report. Alteryx beat estimates with its second-quarter earnings report.

  • Why Fastly Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) fell sharply on Wednesday. Analysts, on average, expect Fastly's revenue to grow 14.8% year over year to $85.7 million. Expectations imply a significant revenue growth deceleration from Fastly.

  • Why Phillips 66, Genesis Energy, and W&T Offshore Stocks are Getting Crushed Today

    A combination of falling oil prices, worries about the delta coronavirus variant, and reactions to earnings is sending most oil stocks down on Wednesday.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • Why Amgen Is Down Nearly 7% Today

    The biopharma name cautioned shareholders that it's still suffering from a pandemic hangover, but investors should think bigger-picture.

  • What the Heck Just Happened to Avis Budget Shares?

    After a heady rally in the first half of 2021, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock suffered one of its worst declines so far this year on Wednesday, finishing the session down 16.6%. Avis Budget reported its best quarter in history on the evening of Aug. 3. From one of its worst-ever quarters this time last year to its best-ever quarter today, Avis Budget's turnaround is nothing short of remarkable.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit is piling into before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Stocks Reddit is Piling Into Before Earnings. The stock market is on track to register a strong earnings quarter as more firms release their second quarter […]

  • Fastly Shares Tumble as June Outage Spurs Some Customers to Cut Ties

    'We have a couple of customers, one of them being a top 10 customer, that have yet to return their traffic to the platform,' the CEO said.

  • Here's Why Nikola Stock Bounced Back Wednesday

    Some comments from a large industrial engine company about the hydrogen economy gave Nikola a boost today.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Why SunPower Stock Dropped 11.8% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell as much as 11.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter 2021 financial results. SunPower's revenue was up 41.9% in the quarter to $308.9 million, and net income from continuing operations jumped from $55.9 million to $75.2 million, or $0.40 per share.

  • Why Coursera Stock Soared 17% After Earnings

    Shares of Coursera (NYSE: COUR) stock rocketed to a 17.4% gain as of 12:07 p.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company having just reported Q2 2021 financial results that look "mixed" in the extreme. On the one hand, Coursera blew away analyst targets for Q2 revenue, producing $102.1 million where Wall Street had expected only $91.5 million. On the other hand, though, Coursera appears to have missed analyst predictions on profit entirely.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Uber Q2 earnings beat expectations but EBITDA loss steeper than expected

    Uber reported its Q2 earnings after the bell, and while it beat expectations on bookings, EBITDA losses were greater than anticipated