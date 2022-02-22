U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

Patriot One Technologies Awarded Contract to Create Artificial Intelligence-Powered Full Motion Video Detection Application

Patriot One Technologies Inc
·6 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) today announced it was awarded a contract worth nearly $1 million CAD with Canada’s Department of National Defence (DND), to further develop an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled full motion video analytics application. This technology will be used to detect, classify and track objects and events of interest, initially for DND applications, and in the future across multiple domains. As an innovative piece of AI-powered intellectual property, Patriot One will leverage the technology across its current and future product portfolio to enhance solutions for customers.

The project, named “RECCE,” is being developed by Xtract AI, the AI innovation and development arm of Patriot One. It will initially be used by the DND and the Canadian Armed Forces to detect, classify and track, as well as geospatially and textually log, objects of interest to improve situational awareness. Xtract AI is scheduled to deliver the solution to DND by March 31, 2022.

“While RECCE will first be used by the Canadian government for specific projects, such as military applications and the detection, identification and tracking of objects of interest or concern, the opportunity-space for this type of AI is unlimited,” said Cornell Pich, vice president of Strategic Partnerships and Technology at Patriot One. “This application is yet another example of Patriot One's AI innovations providing flexible solutions to address a set of requirements, that then provides a foundation for broader applications. We’re pleased to again be working with the DND and its Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) Program to improve the safety of their Armed Forces members while on deployments and look forward to integrating this application into future projects.”

“This advanced object recognition technology can be applied in countless ways, from providing a higher level of safety to people on the streets through video camera systems in specific locations around the world, to integrating it with drone cameras to survey large crowds of people. Imagine the value of very high threat detection and categorization in environments where the people, cameras and other elements are in motion,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One. “These types of foundational innovations are a key part of Patriot One’s overall business strategy to integrate advanced AI analytics into our existing and future products and in particular, would be ideally suited for enhanced crowd or threat detection management for large entertainment venues."

The RECCE project is being funded as part of the DND’s Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program and is sponsored by the Canadian Joint Operations Command (CJOC).

For more on Patriot One’s AI projects and capabilities, please visit https://patriot1tech.com/patscan/products/.

About Patriot One Technologies
Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech.

About IDEaS
IDEaS is a defence innovation program which invests in research and technology aimed at meeting the demands of today’s complex global defence and security environment. The program enables Canada to deliver the capabilities needed for a strong and agile military by providing financial support to foster innovation through contracts, contribution agreements and grants. The IDEaS program helps innovators by supporting analysis, funding research, and developing processes that facilitate access to knowledge. It also supports testing, integration, adoption, and acquisition of creative solutions for Canada’s defence and security communities.
To learn more, please visit the IDEaS webpage www.canada.ca/Defence-IDEaS

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Technologies Inquiries
info@patriot1tech.com
www.patriot1tech.com

Media Contact
Caroline Metell
PatriotOne@threeringsinc.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:
No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to system sales, product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects”,” believes”, and similar expressions or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include counterparty default and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements only as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://prdesk.globenewswire.com/ResourceLibrary/ResourceLibrary/GetDynamicThumbnailContentContent/?resourceId=af8ff975-3178-409e-936d-a4335547a00a&maxHeight=280&maxWidth=280


