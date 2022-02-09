U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,573.18
    +51.64 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,713.58
    +250.80 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,399.99
    +205.53 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,072.00
    +26.62 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.40
    +0.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.10
    +7.20 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1432
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9200
    -0.0340 (-1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3540
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4500
    -0.0980 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,214.86
    +1,114.23 (+2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,032.53
    +29.82 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Patriot One Technologies to Host Live Corporate Webinar on February 16th at 2pm ET

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patriot One Technologies Inc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PTOTF

Investor Webinar - Feb 2022

Patriot One&#39;s Upcoming Investor Webinar
Patriot One's Upcoming Investor Webinar
Patriot One's Upcoming Investor Webinar

  • Peter Evans, CEO & Director, will provide a corporate overview via a live presentation followed by live Q&A

  • Investors and other interested parties are invited to join and learn more about Patriot One’s Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s CEO & Director, Peter Evans, will be presenting Patriot One’s story, including an overview of current operations and upcoming milestones, while sharing our most recent Investor Presentation. This is in addition to the previously announced investor webinar update on Friday, February 11, 2022. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Time: 2pm ET
Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the webinar registration form noted above.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech.

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Technologies Inquiries

info@patriot1tech.com

www.patriot1tech.com

Investor Relations - United States

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
RBMG - RB Milestone Group LLC
New York, NY & Stamford, CT
www.rbmilestone.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cf6a3b7-006b-4d2f-8808-6b9350b40dbf



Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Ford and GM are Down on Earnings. Is Either Stock a Buy?

    Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are no exceptions. GM's Factory Zero plant will build the 2024 GMC Hummer EV starting in 2023, and plans to build the electric Silverado pickup. Daniel Foelber (Ford): The year-to-date charts for both Ford and GM are pretty ugly, as both stocks are down over 12%.

  • Why XPeng Shares Popped Today

    The stock of Chinese electric car maker XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) got a boost Wednesday morning when the company announced a change in the availability if its shares to Chinese investors. XPeng's American depositary shares popped over 11% in early trading, and still held a gain of 6.2% as of 10:28 a.m. ET. Effective today, XPeng's ordinary shares trading on the Hong Kong exchange have been included in a trading link called the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped as much as 10% in the first month of the new year, and many growth stocks took a hit. One area with tremendous growth potential for investors with a higher tolerance for risk is fintech stocks. Three fintech stocks you can buy today are Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK).

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged close to new highs following a period of strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Not only did Alphabet deliver impressive revenue growth of 32%, but it also announced a 20-for-1 stock split. If approved by shareholders, Alphabet will issue 19 additional shares for every share owned on the record date of July 1, 2022.

  • Microsoft reportedly pursuing deal for cybersecurity company Mandiant

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses a Bloomberg report that Microsoft is interested in acquiring Mandiant.

  • Disney Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    Every financial update matters for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), but this week's earnings report is particularly important. The media giant announces results for its fiscal first quarter after Wednesday's market close, and there's a lot riding on Disney's performance. With its annual shareholder meeting now a month away, CEO Bob Chapek is coming under fire from some retail investors upset about the state of the Disney's theme parks.

  • Will Weakness in InMode Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

    With its stock down 43% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard InMode (NASDAQ:INMD). But if you pay close...

  • Why Is Clorox Stock at Its 52-Week Low While Procter & Gamble Stock Is Near Its 52-Week High?

    On Friday, Clorox's (NYSE: CLX) share prices plummeted 14.5% after the company reported worse-than-expected fiscal year 2022 (FY22) second-quarter results. Here's what separates P&G from Clorox and a look at how to approach investing in each stock now. Clorox management said it expects FY22 organic sales to decline by 1% to 4% year over year, its diluted earnings per share (EPS) to decline by 27% to 32%, and its gross margin to be just 36.1% for the coming year, compared to 45%-plus gross margins in FY20 and 43%-plus margins in FY21.

  • Canopy Growth Stock Jumps After Earnings, Despite Slowing Marijuana Sales

    Canopy's BioSteel sports-hydration business and Storz & Bickel, its medical vaporizer arm, generated record quarterly revenue.

  • China’s craze for Eileen Gu is spilling over to its stock markets

    It is not uncommon for small-cap companies listed in China to see their shares move due to news events, even if the firms have no connection with the newsmakers.

  • Want 140% to 225% Gains? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, According to Wall Street

    For instance, Ark Invest currently has a price target of $3,000 on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), implying 225% upside by 2025. Given the potential gains, is it time to add these growth stocks to your portfolio?

  • The Struggles Continue For Generic Drug Behemoth Teva Pharmaceutical

    Fourth-quarter sales of Teva Pharmaceutical's generic drugs toppled, but Teva stock popped Wednesday on stronger-than-expected profit.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    2022 is giving long-term investors a compelling opportunity to invest in growth stocks to buy and hold for years.

  • Is Weakness In Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) recent performance, when its stock has declined 40...

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Says It’s Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Minister

  • CVS Stock Is Tumbling. Lowered Range for Cash-Flow Guidance Unnerved Investors.

    Pharmacy chain CVS reported a strong fourth quarter, but lowered the bottom range for its 2022 outlook for cash flow.

  • GPU Price Normalization Will be the Catalyst for Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

    After months of sinking, Corsair Gaming, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: CRSR) is finally catching a break, but it is yet to reverse the bearish trend. However, earnings beat paired with the improving balance sheet at an attractive valuation might be just the winning combination the company needs.

  • CVS Health Earnings Beat But Guidance Is Tepid; CVS Stock Slips

    CVS earnings topped estimates, though guidance implies an EPS dip in 2022. CVS stock slipped early Wednesday.

  • AGNC Investment Gets Dinged by the Fed, But It's Optimistic About the Future

    There has been a sea change in investor sentiment in the bond market lately as inflation has picked up. Investors have increased their bets that the Fed will be more aggressive, with many expecting it to hike the federal funds rate by 125 basis points in percentage this year. In addition, the Fed signaled that it would begin to reduce its holdings of mortgage-backed securities.