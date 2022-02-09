Patriot One Technologies to Host Live Corporate Webinar on February 16th at 2pm ET

Investor Webinar - Feb 2022

Patriot One's Upcoming Investor Webinar

Patriot One's Upcoming Investor Webinar

Peter Evans, CEO & Director, will provide a corporate overview via a live presentation followed by live Q&A

Investors and other interested parties are invited to join and learn more about Patriot One’s Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s CEO & Director, Peter Evans, will be presenting Patriot One’s story, including an overview of current operations and upcoming milestones, while sharing our most recent Investor Presentation. This is in addition to the previously announced investor webinar update on Friday, February 11, 2022. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Time: 2pm ET

Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the webinar registration form noted above.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech.

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Technologies Inquiries

Story continues

info@patriot1tech.com

www.patriot1tech.com

Investor Relations - United States

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director

RBMG - RB Milestone Group LLC

New York, NY & Stamford, CT

www.rbmilestone.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0cf6a3b7-006b-4d2f-8808-6b9350b40dbf







