Patriot One Technologies to Host Live Corporate Webinar on March 31st at 2pm ET and Closes Public Offering

Patriot One Technologies Inc
·4 min read
In this article:
  PTOTF
  PAT
Patriot One Technologies Inc
Patriot One Technologies Inc

Announcement

Patriot One Technologies to Host Live Corporate Webinar on March 31st at 2pm ET and Closes Public Offering
Patriot One Technologies to Host Live Corporate Webinar on March 31st at 2pm ET and Closes Public Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

  • Peter Evans, CEO & Director, will provide a corporate update via a live presentation followed by live Q&A

  • Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about Patriot One’s recent corporate developments and outlook

  • Patriot One discloses additional information in connection with it’s Public Offering

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company’s CEO & Director, Peter Evans, will be providing a corporate update, including an overview of recent financial results and events, along with an outlook for 2022. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Thursday, March 31, 2022
Time: 2pm ET
Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form or by email at: patriot1@rbmilestone.com.

Patriot One Public Offering

In other news, the Company is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated March 17, 2022 in connection with its previously announced public offering, the Company has received an additional order and has issued an additional 41,700 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.60 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $25,020. Each Unit consists of a common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share until March 17, 2025 at an exercise price of $0.75, subject to adjustment in certain events.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The Company’s Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech.

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Technologies Inquiries
info@patriot1tech.com
www.patriot1tech.com

Investor Relations - United States

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
RBMG - RB Milestone Group LLC
New York, NY & Stamford, CT
patriot1@rbmilestone.com | www.rbmilestone.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s limited operating history and lack of historical profits; risks related to the Company’s business and financial position; fluctuations in the market price of the Common Shares; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company, economic conditions, and global markets; the failure of the Company to use any of the proceeds received from the Offering in a manner consistent with current expectations; reliance on management; the Company's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with research and development institutions, clients and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9933e926-d2ae-4e49-9ab8-6fe5807db0d1


