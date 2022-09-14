U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,950.48
    +17.79 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,206.98
    +102.01 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,722.07
    +88.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,835.75
    +4.17 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.42
    +2.11 (+2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.70
    -3.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    +0.15 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9996
    +0.0026 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0270 (-0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1566
    +0.0074 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8900
    -1.7550 (-1.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,233.85
    -644.84 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.85
    -1.49 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Patriot Rail Completes Acquisition of Pioneer Lines

·2 min read

Increasing Service Capabilities for Rail Shippers Across the Country

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Rail Company LLC today completed the acquisition from BRX Transportation Holdings of Denver-based Pioneer Lines, Inc., a railroad holding company including 15 short line railroads. The transaction closed following regulatory authorization.

Patriot Rail's U.S. footprint.
Patriot Rail's U.S. footprint.

The acquisition advances Patriot Rail's growth strategy, increasing the Jacksonville, Florida, company's short line operations from 16 to 31 railroads. Patriot now serves customers with operations in 23 states.

"We are pleased to bring Pioneer Lines railroads into Patriot Rail," said John E. Fenton, Patriot Rail's chief executive officer. "Doubling our footprint across the U.S. furthers our commitment to exceed customer expectations as a best-in-class rail partner. Patriot Rail takes great pride in delivering value to our customers with safety always as our core foundation, and our expansion will drive deeper commercial and logistics relationships."

"Patriot Rail's accelerating growth opens more opportunities for innovative and sustainable freight transport solutions," said John Ma, Patriot board member and co-head of North America for Igneo Infrastructure Partners, Patriot's majority investor. "Igneo continues to see strong potential for long-term returns through our investment in the Patriot Rail platform."

Patriot Rail board chair Deb Butler added, "Patriot Rail has the growth mindset and financial capacity to invest in profitable initiatives benefitting rail shippers and our long-term investors. We welcome our new Patriot team members to our employee-first leadership culture, and the future is bright for the customers, stakeholders, and communities we serve."

About Patriot Rail
Patriot Rail operates 31 regional and freight short line railroads, a scenic rail excursion train, and rail-related services companies with operations in 23 states. Service capabilities include railcar storage, contract switching, transloading, railcar cleaning, engineering services, excursion railroads, real estate, and track access. Patriot Rail is also a direct partner in providing railcar repair and maintenance, railcar dismantling, and environmental services including centralized wastewater treatment. For more information, visit patriotrail.com.

About Igneo Infrastructure Partners
Igneo Infrastructure Partners is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Investors Group. It invests in high-quality, mature, mid-market infrastructure companies in the utilities and transport sectors in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation and proactive asset management. Igneo manages more than US$15 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022 on behalf of more than 120 institutional investors around the world. For more information, visit igneoip.com.

Media Contacts:


Jamie Caton

Margaret Kirch Cohen

Patriot Rail

Igneo Infrastructure Partners

jamie.caton@patriotrail.com

margaret@newtonparkpr.com

(720) 504-4289

(847) 507-2229

 

 

Patriot Rail Company LLC logo www.patriotrail.com (PRNewsFoto/Patriot Rail Company LLC)
Patriot Rail Company LLC logo www.patriotrail.com (PRNewsFoto/Patriot Rail Company LLC)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patriot-rail-completes-acquisition-of-pioneer-lines-301624467.html

SOURCE Patriot Rail

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. We all know Bill Gates, the tech billionaire and a famous […]

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • Nucor stock falls on Q3 profit warning

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Nucor.

  • Geron Corporation's (NASDAQ:GERN) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 95% Above Its Share Price

    Does the September share price for Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • Debt & the Telecom Giants: Why Spreading the Risk May be Important in an Economic Decline

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are the three key telecom operators in the US. The stocks had lackluster performance, with TMUS delivering 6.8% in the last 12 months, T experiencing a deep drop of 38.4% and VZ losing some 23.3%. In this article we will discuss the effects of debt, 5G and consumer spending on the valuations of these stocks as well as see how their fundamentals compare.

  • Is Trending Stock Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) a Buy Now?

    Plug Power (PLUG) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Jim Cramer’s 10 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats

    In this article, we will look at the 10 favorite dividend aristocrats of journalist investor, Jim Cramer. If you want to explore more dividend aristocrats that Cramer is recommending to own for the second half of 2022, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Dividend Aristocrats. Jim Cramer thinks that owning […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks Bounce Back in Choppy Trade, Dollar Dips: Markets WrapT

  • Rail Strike Could Start Friday, Just What The High-Inflation, Low-Growth Economy Doesn't Need

    A rail workers strike could start Friday, bringing key shipments to a standstill, straining a low-growth, high-inflation economy.

  • Why Shares in Copper Miner Freeport-McMoRan Slumped Today

    Shares in copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were down by 2.5% as of midday Tuesday. The move comes after a strong period for copper mining stocks, buoyed by bid activity in the sector. Today's down move is a reminder that the demand for copper is reliant on economic growth.

  • LNG Is Fueling Explosive Growth for This Dividend Stock

    Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT: LNG) sees a bright future for its investors. The liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer recently unveiled its "20/20 vision" for returning capital to shareholders, fueled by the explosive growth it sees ahead for its LNG operations. Here's a look at what investors can expect from the LNG stock over the next few years.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The S&P 500 index's downturn in 2022 has pushed its dividend yield up to 1.6%. British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) $91 billion market capitalization makes it the second-largest tobacco company on the planet, trailing just Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM). British American Tobacco's success is in large part due to the variety of well-known brands that it offers to consumers.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Great Panther Mining Receives Delisting Notice from NYSE American

    Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), reports that it has a received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") notifying the Company that as a result of the filing of a notice of intention to make a proposal under the Bankrupcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) (the "BIA") and in accordance with the NYSE American Company Guide, NYSE Regulation has determined that the Company's common shares (the "Shares") will be delisted from the NYSE A

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • Why Home Depot, Target, and Lowe's Shares Sank Today

    The details behind today's inflation data have investors especially nervous about these retailers.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Worth Betting on Now?

    Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

    “I think the biggest mistake right now is the belief we’re going to return to, essentially, prices similar to the pre-COVID,” Bridgewater Associates co-CIO Greg Jensen said on Monday.