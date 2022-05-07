U.S. markets closed

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. To Announce Results For The Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 on May 10, 2022

·1 min read
JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2022 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATI) anticipates issuing its fiscal 2022 second quarter earnings results Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on May 10, 2022 at 3:00pm (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-888-506-0062 domestic or international at 1-973-528-0011, then enter participant code 152939. Computer audio live streaming is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/45422. An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 45422. An audio archive is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/45422.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business through its wholly owned subsidiary Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc. The business consists of hauling liquid and dry bulk commodities throughout the southeastern United States.

CONTACT:
Matt McNulty
Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer
904/858-9100

SOURCE: Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700534/Patriot-Transportation-Holding-Inc-To-Announce-Results-For-The-Second-Quarter-of-Fiscal-Year-2022-on-May-10-2022

