Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. Announces Results for the Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc.
·10 min read
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc.
In this article:
  • PATI

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI):

Third Quarter Operating Results

The Company reported net income of $771,000, or $.22 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $323,000, or $.09 per share, in the same quarter last year. Net income in the prior year third quarter included $133,000, or $.04 per share, from gains on real estate sales net of income taxes.

Revenue miles were down 535,000, or 9%, over the same quarter last year due to a lower average driver count resulting primarily from the closure of our Nashville location and turnover (down ~25 drivers from the 3rd quarter of last year). Operating revenues for the quarter were $23,501,000, up $2,646,000 from the same quarter last year due to rate increases, higher fuel surcharges and an improved business mix. Operating revenue per mile was up $.86, or 24.2%.

Compensation and benefits increased $574,000, mainly due to the recent increases in driver compensation mostly offset by a lower driver count and non-driver personnel reductions. Gross fuel expense increased $1,397,000 due to higher diesel prices. Insurance and losses increased $129,000, primarily due to the negative development of a fiscal year 2020 auto liability claim. Depreciation expense was down $299,000 in the quarter. Gain on the sale of assets was $163,000 versus $46,000 in the same quarter last year.

As a result, operating profit this quarter was $913,000 compared to $452,000 in the same quarter last year. Excluding the gain on sale of land, the adjusted operating profit was $269,000 in last year's third quarter.

First Nine Months Operating Results for Fiscal year 2022

The Company reported net income of $6,720,000, or $1.85 per share, compared to $585,000, or $.17 per share, in the same period last year. The first nine months' net income included $6,281,000, or $1.73 per share, from gains on real estate sales net of income taxes. Net income in the prior year nine months included $1,170,000, or $.34 per share, from gains on real estate sales net of income taxes.

Revenue miles were down 2,207,000, or 12%, over the same period last year due to a lower average driver count (down ~49 drivers from the first nine months of last year). Operating revenues for the period were $65,000,000, up $4,189,000 from the same period last year. Operating revenue per mile was up $.72, or 21.7% due to rate increases, higher fuel surcharges and an improved business mix.

Compensation and benefits increased $882,000, mainly due to the increased driver compensation package offset by a lower driver count and non-driver personnel reductions. Gross fuel expense increased $2,713,000 as a result of higher diesel prices. Insurance and losses increased $462,000, primarily as a result of a maximum limit COVID claim ($372,500) and the negative workers' compensation adjustment from a prior year claim ($380,000). Depreciation expense was down $832,000 in the period. SG&A expense was higher by $384,000 mainly due to a one-time transaction bonus following the sale of the Tampa property for certain members of the management team ($312,000 in SG&A and $82,000 in Corporate for a total of $394,000) and higher legal fees. Gain on the sale of land was $8,330,000 due to the sale of our former terminal location in Tampa, FL compared to $1,614,000 in the same period last year due to the sale of our former terminal location in Pensacola, FL and the sale and partial leaseback of our terminal in Chattanooga, TN. Gain on the sale of assets was $642,000 versus a loss of ($153,000) in the same period last year.

As a result, operating profit this period was $8,815,000 compared to $822,000 in the same period last year. Operating ratio was 86.4 in the first nine months versus 98.6 the same period last year. Excluding the gain on sale of terminal sites and the one-time transaction bonus, adjusted operating profit for the first nine months was $879,000 as compared to an adjusted operating loss of ($792,000) in the same period last year. The COVID medical claim and the prior year workers' compensation claim resulted in a total charge of $752,500 in the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

Summary and Outlook

Since announcing the first significant pay increase back in April of 2021, our driver count has stabilized and we have been holding steady at +/- 355 revenue producing drivers. During the first quarter of 2022 we announced additional driver pay increases in all of our markets, with the majority effective February 4, 2022. Driver turnover has fallen to 77% through the first nine months of this year versus 100% in last fiscal year. We continue to see steady activity on driver applications and the average number of drivers in training. In July, we announced additional driver pay increases effective August 5, 2022 in about half of our markets. These increases require drivers to meet certain criteria each month in order to qualify, including minimum average log hours worked and zero unexcused absences to help drive productivity.

We continue to successfully negotiate additional rate increases with our customers as we adjust driver pay. These additional rate increases will fully offset the additional driver pay. We continue to focus on diversifying our product mix with more water and dry bulk drivers.

Our balance sheet remained solid with $9.9 million of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022, with no outstanding debt. We replaced 10 tractors in the first half of this fiscal year with plans to buy an additional 20 replacement tractors and a handful of trailers in Q4 putting our current planned capital expenditures at ~$6,000,000 for fiscal year 2022.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have some impact on demand for oil and petroleum products in certain markets but that impact was far less in this quarter than had been experienced since the beginning of the pandemic. As an essential business, we have continued to operate throughout the pandemic in accordance with CDC guidance and orders issued by state and local authorities.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on August 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM (EDT). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-888-506-0062 domestic or international at 1-973-528-0011. Computer audio live streaming is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/45955. An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 45955. An audio archive can also be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/45955.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenues, operations and financial condition; general economic conditions; competitive factors; political, economic, regulatory and climatic conditions; driver availability and cost; the impact of future regulations regarding the transportation industry; freight demand for petroleum product and levels of construction activity in the Company's markets; fuel costs; risk insurance markets; pricing; energy costs and technological changes. Additional information regarding these and other risk factors and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business. The Company's transportation business is conducted through Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc. which is a Southeastern transportation company engaged in the hauling of liquid and dry bulk commodities.

PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30,

JUNE 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating revenues

$

23,501

20,855

65,000

60,811

Cost of operations:

Compensation and benefits

9,774

9,200

27,820

26,938

Fuel expenses

3,965

2,568

9,843

7,130

Repairs & tires

1,502

1,316

4,163

4,033

Other operating

739

734

2,193

2,302

Insurance and losses

1,918

1,789

6,302

5,840

Depreciation expense

1,363

1,662

4,246

5,078

Rents, tags & utilities

651

653

2,032

2,052

Sales, general & administrative

2,328

2,284

6,945

6,561

Corporate expenses

511

426

1,613

1,516

Gain on sale of terminal sites

-

(183

)

(8,330

)

(1,614

)

(Gain) loss on disposition of PP&E

(163

)

(46

)

(642

)

153

Total cost of operations

22,588

20,403

56,185

59,989

Total operating profit

913

452

8,815

822

Interest income and other

13

1

17

4

Interest expense

(4

)

(8

)

(13

)

(23

)

Income before income taxes

922

445

8,819

803

Provision for income taxes

151

122

2,099

218

Net income

$

771

323

$

6,720

585

Unrealized investment losses, net

(4

)

-

(7

)

-

Comprehensive income

$

767

323

$

6,713

585

Earnings per common share:

Net income -

Basic

$

0.22

0.09

1.95

0.17

Diluted

$

0.22

0.09

1.85

0.17

Number of shares (in thousands) used in computing:

-basic earnings per common share

3,483

3,402

3,453

3,391

-diluted earnings per common share

3,504

3,420

3,628

3,401

PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited

June 30,

September 30,

Assets

2022

2021

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,949

10,899

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for

doubtful accounts of $66 and $86, respectively)

5,504

4,930

Inventory of parts and supplies

1,228

871

Prepaid tires on equipment

1,400

1,317

Prepaid taxes and licenses

111

448

Prepaid insurance

3,100

4,614

Prepaid expenses, other

202

299

Total current assets

21,494

23,378

Property and equipment, at cost

73,602

77,181

Less accumulated depreciation

53,968

54,497

Net property and equipment

19,634

22,684

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,660

1,949

Goodwill

3,637

3,637

Intangible assets, net

606

756

Other assets, net

146

156

Total assets

$

48,177

52,560


Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

2,539

1,858

Federal and state taxes payable

1,675

263

Accrued payroll and benefits

2,878

2,939

Accrued insurance

1,198

1,105

Accrued liabilities, other

980

1,742

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

928

928

Total current liabilities

10,198

8,835

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

1,928

1,131

Deferred income taxes

2,976

4,062

Accrued insurance

1,537

1,537

Other liabilities

862

879

Total liabilities

17,501

16,444

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' Equity:

Preferred stock, 5,000,000 shares authorized, of which

250,000 shares are designated Series A Junior

Participating Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value;

None issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $.10 par value; (25,000,000 shares

authorized; 3,484,004 and 3,415,643 shares issued

and outstanding, respectively)

348

342

Capital in excess of par value

39,906

39,257

Accumulated deficit

(9,660

)

(3,572

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

82

89

Total shareholders' equity

30,676

36,116

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

48,177

52,560

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Patriot presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Patriot uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its continuing operations and to monitor, assess, and identify meaningful trends in its operating and financial performance. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Operating Profit

Adjusted operating profit excludes the impact of the gain on sale of terminal sites and the one-time transaction bonus related to the sale. Adjusted operating profit is presented to provide additional perspective on underlying trends in Patriot's core operating results. A reconciliation between operating profit and adjusted operating profit is as follows:

Three months ended

Nine months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Operating profit

$

913

452

8,815

822

Adjustments:

Gain on sale of terminal sites

-

(183

)

(8,330

)

(1,614

)

One-time transaction bonus

-

-

394

-

Adjusted operating profit (loss)

$

913

269

879

(792

)

Contact:

Matt McNulty
Chief Financial Officer
904/858-9100

SOURCE: Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710728/Patriot-Transportation-Holding-Inc-Announces-Results-for-the-Third-Quarter-and-Fiscal-Year-2022

