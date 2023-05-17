Patriot Transportation Holding (NASDAQ:PATI) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Patriot Transportation Holding (NASDAQ:PATI) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Patriot Transportation Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = US$2.0m ÷ (US$49m - US$7.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Patriot Transportation Holding has an ROCE of 4.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Transportation industry average of 14%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Patriot Transportation Holding's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Patriot Transportation Holding's ROCE Trending?

It's nice to see that ROCE is headed in the right direction, even if it is still relatively low. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 470% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning US$0.05 per dollar of capital employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 29% less capital than it was five years ago. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Patriot Transportation Holding has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 11% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

On a separate note, we've found 3 warning signs for Patriot Transportation Holding you'll probably want to know about.

