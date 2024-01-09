Patriotic-themed restaurant, Mission BBQ, to open in April

Jan. 8—Mission BBQ is expected to open in April in the former location of Panera Bread at 2500 Miamisburg-Centerville Road near the Dayton Mall, confirmed David B. Chasin, president and CEO of Pegasus Investments Real Estate Advisory Inc.

Pegasus is the asset manager for the ownership and oversees the property's leasing, construction management and property management.

Customers can expect authentic BBQ including Baby Back Ribs, Chicken, Salmon, Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Sausage and Turkey. With every entree, customers may add one or two made-from-scratch sides such as Maggie's Mac-N-Cheese, Baked Beans with Brisket, Cold Slaw, Green Beans with Bacon, Fresh Cut Fries or the Super Seasonal Baked Cheesy Potatoes.

Mission BBQ opened its first location in Maryland on Sept. 11, 2011. One of the restaurants other Ohio locations is in Mason, in Warren County.

"Ten years after our world changed forever, in some small way we wanted to change it back," Mission BBQ's website states. "As the founders of Mission BBQ, we strive every day to remind everyone what makes our country great — its heroes."

Bill Kraus and Steve "Newt" Newton, two friends with a passion for BBQ, went from Texas to Kansas City, the Carolinas to St. Louis, to discover the secrets of great BBQ.

"We believe there is nothing more American than BBQ. And nobody more American than the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve our communities and our country," the website states. "We do what we do for the love of our soldiers, firefighters, police officers, first responders-all our loved ones in service."

Each restaurant is filled with tributes to those in service and every day at lunchtime the national anthem is played.

The new restaurant will be a corporate-owned location for Mission BBQ, Chasin said. The closest Mission BBQ to the Dayton area is at 8655 Mason Montgomery Road in Mason.

Mission BBQ has more than 130 locations across 19 states and plans to expand by 20 to 25 restaurants in 2024. For more information about Mission BBQ, visit mission-bbq.com.