PATRIZIA (ETR:PAT) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At €0.33

PATRIZIA SE's (ETR:PAT) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to €0.33 on 30th of May. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.6%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

PATRIZIA's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 399% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 25%. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 63% which is fairly sustainable.

PATRIZIA Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was €0.25, compared to the most recent full-year payment of €0.33. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.7% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider PATRIZIA to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. PATRIZIA's EPS has fallen by approximately 33% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for PATRIZIA that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

