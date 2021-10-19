U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,508.83
    +22.37 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,381.13
    +122.52 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,092.66
    +70.85 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.71
    -1.14 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.53
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.90
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    +0.71 (+3.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1643
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6180
    +0.0340 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    +0.0070 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2630
    -0.0490 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,248.09
    +333.17 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,450.34
    -13.01 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.17
    +1.34 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Patron, a new fund from former Riot Games colleagues, locks down $90 million

Connie Loizos
·6 min read

If you follow tech press, you've probably noticed more outlets covering the blockchain-based, play-to-earn trend, wherein individuals playing crypto-powered games can ostensibly earn a living by earning assets or tokens within the game that they can then sell for "real" money.

A Vietnam company called "Axie Infinity" has been driving the current conversation. It's so popular that a startup in the Philippines exists almost solely to lend money to players who want to get started in "Axie Infinity" (one needs first to buy its digital creatures). Both the lender and the company behind the game are now backed by Andreessen Horowitz.

Arianna Simpson of a16z on Yield Guild Games, the firm’s newest bet on crypto + gaming

The trend is no flash in the pan, say the cofounders of a new, early-stage venture firm called Patron. Instead, they believe games like "Axie" will be the biggest consumer on-ramp to what's being called the decentralized "Web 3" era.

We emailed yesterday with Patron's founders to learn more. One of them, Brian Cho, spent the last seven years with Riot Games, leaving as its global head of business and corporate development. (He also logged two years with Andreessen Horowitz beginning in 2012.) His cofounder, Jason Yeh, spent the last four years as the founder of his own investment firm in Berlin, Germany and before that, worked for eight years at Riot Games, including as its head of EU Esports.

They shared the many individuals who make up Patron's new investor base, including a handful of partners from Andreessen Horowitz, along with Fred Wilson of Union Square Ventures, Garry Tan of Initialized Capital, and Hans Tung of GGV Capital. They also shared a bit of their roadmap.

TC: You met at Riot Games. At what point did you decide you wanted to leave to do your own thing?

BC: We initially met at Riot Games as colleagues and became close through co-investing in various deals over the past decade. Patron has been in the works conceptually for many years, but it wasn't until recently that the market's needs provided us with the opportunity to successfully create the type of firm we originally wanted to build.

TC: You have capital commitments from a lot prominent VCs. Who wrote the first check?

BC: We purposely focused on getting individuals who would have skin in the game and a desire to help our companies reach a successful Series A milestone. What we didn't expect was how much positive impact our earlier individual LPs would have on our overall fundraising and our ability to win some of the most competitive seed deals in the market. We were able to raise the entire $90 million in four months.

Many of the LPs are people we've been close to for the better part of the past decade as colleagues or co-investors, so it made sense to get them on board first. Our first checks were our former bosses and mentors like Chris [Dixon] and Marc [Andreessen] at a16z, Rick [Heitzmann] and Amish [Jani] at FirstMark [where Yeh was an associate more than a decade ago], and the founders of Riot Games. Our average individual check size is north of $400,000, so many of the individuals wrote large personal checks into the fund.

TC: Are there any institutions involved? If Riot Games itself a backer?

JY: Horsley Bridge Partners and Invesco are two of our most significant institutional leads in the fund. Riot Games is not an investor as we wanted to prioritize individuals and institutions rather than strategics for fund one.

TC: 'Play to earn' is everywhere suddenly, thanks to "Axie Infinity." How long have you been tracking this trend, and which other startups are interesting here and why?

BC:I left Riot Games briefly four years ago to start a company in the NFT games space when Cryptokitties had first launched. It was, unfortunately, the wrong timing for us as consumers or investor interests were not strong back then, especially after the market bottomed out in 2018. That said, the most significant signal for us has been around products like "Axie Infinity" and "NBA Top Shot" that we can onboard non-crypto users onto the platform in the past year.

In addition, crypto-native products like BAYC and Punks have been driving more mainstream awareness. The 2.3 million-strong waitlist on Coinbase NFT marketplace and the deal flow we see from AAA and Web 2 game developers leaving to start companies in the space have all been fantastic signals.

TC: How many investments have you made to date?

JY: We've made four investments in the space, which are still unannounced but live squarely within our thesis.

TC: Will you be using the capital to buy tokens and equity? How are you thinking about these different modes of investment, and what are your LPs' expectations on this front?

JY: Yes, and one of our first deals is a pure token deal. We evaluate these on a case-by-case basis, and our perspective is that it should be a thoughtful implementation for the type of startup or product that the founder should try to build. We've told our LPs that Web 3 and tokens will be a significant part of the fund given the strong convergence between gaming and Web 3, and it's one of the reasons why they are excited to be investing in Patron.

TC: Do you think there is any particular advantage to being based in Los Angeles, given what you are funding?

JY: Yes, there is a strong intersection of arts, creatives, gaming, entertainment, and crypto in LA right now. That said, we're a virtual native firm, and while we will have a presence in LA and SV, our coverage will be international, and we expect around half of our deals to come outside of the US.

I recently moved back to LA after spending most of the prior decade living in Berlin, and both Brian and I spent time working on opportunities in East and Southeast Asia during our time at Riot. We believe you can build global consumer businesses from any of these geographies.

TC: In terms of check sizes, how are you thinking about the minimum investment you'll make -- and where's the upper boundary?

JY: We are taking the high conviction and concentrated portfolio model -- meaning we aim for quality over quantity and look to lead or co-lead opportunities at the seed stage. This means that we'll [write anywhere] from $1 to $4 million checks for the stage that we play in, with the goal of having a high ownership % early as a lead investor.

TC: Where are you scouting around for interesting projects?

JY: Our LPs have been some of the best sources of our deal flow and ability to win competitive deals. Of course, Twitter and Discord will be natural places for us to connect with founders. We also expect non-traditional areas like Web 3 native communities such as DAOs or closely-knit angel syndicates -- which we are part of -- to be a vital source of our future deal flow.

Pictured above: a scene from "Axie Infinity"

Recommended Stories

  • SEC releases 45-page report on Gamestop

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the major takeaways from the SEC report.&nbsp;

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • 12 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best stocks that pay monthly dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends. Dividend investing is a strategy that has long been integrated into investor circles, particularly by […]

  • Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 10 Companies Bezos Is Investing In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 companies Bezos is investing in. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jeff Bezos’ investment strategies, and go directly to read Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 5 Companies Bezos Is Investing In. A Princeton graduate, Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 1994 with $10,000 of his […]

  • Cloudflare Stock Is Soaring: Is It a Buy?

    Just when the stock of edge network software specialist Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) seemed like it couldn't go any higher in the near term, it did. The growth stock soared almost 8% on Monday, giving shares a 57% gain month to date. Investors cheered as the company announced a partnership with Microsoft's Bing (NASDAQ: MSFT) and other search engines to make search results more timely.

  • Procter & Gamble warns of price hikes, Vaccine sales boost Johnson & Johnson earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung break down Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson latest financial results.&nbsp;

  • DLocal Announces Preliminary Q3 Results; Shares Fall Pre-Market

    Shares of Uruguayan financial technology company DLocal Ltd. (DLO) were trading nearly 7.6% down, at the time of writing, in the pre-market session on Tuesday after the company announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2021. DLO expects its third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $67 million to $68 million, higher than the Street’s estimate of $64.53 million. This is compared to $30.9 million reported in the third quarter of 2020, representing an estimated year-over-ye

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • 11 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best genomic stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now. Genomics is a branch of biology that studies the structure, function, evolution, mapping, and editing of genomes, […]

  • Why Enphase Stock Just Jumped 4%

    Shares of solar microinverter-maker -- and now a maker of battery storage for solar power systems, too -- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock jumped 4% in 1:20 p.m. EDT trading Monday. It's the company's newest business division -- batteries -- that is making headlines today. As the "world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems," Enphase announced this morning that it has expanded its battery business beyond its current markets of North America and Germany this month.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Ford Stock?

    Although the computer chip shortage wrecked third-quarter auto sales by causing third quarter auto sales to tumble, the market still finds an investment in Ford (NYSE: F) to be intriguing. Ford's sales for the period were hurt along with most everyone else's, but it was actually able to beat expectations and management says sales improved as the quarter progressed. Because the automaker also continued its dominance in the truck market and sales of its electric vehicles are revving up, it's no wonder everyone is talking about Ford's stock.

  • Alibaba's Ma in Europe on study tour - SCMP

    Ma, who has largely been out of public view since a speech last year in which he publicly criticized China's regulatory system, is in Spain for a study tour on agriculture and technology related to environmental issues, the report said, citing a source familiar with Ma's schedule. He was in Hong Kong spending "private time" with this family before flying to Europe, according to SCMP, which is owned by Alibaba.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) Shares?

    Every investor in fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally...

  • Energous stock rockets on heavy volume after FCC approves 'over-the-air' wireless charging product at any distance

    Shares of Energous Corp. rocketed 30% on massive volume in premarket trading Tuesday, after the over-the-air wireless charging company said the U.S. Federal Communications Commission granted equipment authorization for wireless power transfer at any distance. Trading volume ballooned to 16.5 million shares, enough make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compares with the full-day average of about 720,300 shares. Energous said the FCC approval adds to the approval in Europe

  • We Think NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

    Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility...