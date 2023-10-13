Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Patterson Cos. (PDCO) reached $29.42, with a +0.1% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.23%.

Shares of the medical supplies maker have appreciated by 3.12% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 4.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Patterson Cos. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.59, reflecting a 6.35% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.71 billion, reflecting a 4.88% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $6.73 billion, indicating changes of +3.31% and +3.97%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Patterson Cos. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Patterson Cos. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Patterson Cos. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.77. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.01 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that PDCO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

