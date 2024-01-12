Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Patterson Cos. (PDCO) ended the recent trading session at $29.63, demonstrating a +0.73% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.02%.

The medical supplies maker's shares have seen an increase of 7.59% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 6.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.52%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Patterson Cos. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.61, down 1.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.63 billion, indicating a 2.02% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.38 per share and a revenue of $6.62 billion, demonstrating changes of -1.65% and +2.31%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Patterson Cos. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. Patterson Cos. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Story continues

From a valuation perspective, Patterson Cos. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.37. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.11.

Also, we should mention that PDCO has a PEG ratio of 1.47. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Dental Supplies industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.89.

The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research