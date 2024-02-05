Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PTEN) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 11% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Patterson-UTI Energy's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Patterson-UTI Energy is:

5.8% = US$284m ÷ US$4.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.06 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Patterson-UTI Energy's Earnings Growth And 5.8% ROE

At first glance, Patterson-UTI Energy's ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 13%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Despite this, surprisingly, Patterson-UTI Energy saw an exceptional 23% net income growth over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Patterson-UTI Energy's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 24% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Patterson-UTI Energy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Patterson-UTI Energy Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio for Patterson-UTI Energy is 26%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 74%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Patterson-UTI Energy is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Patterson-UTI Energy has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 22% of its profits over the next three years. However, Patterson-UTI Energy's ROE is predicted to rise to 9.6% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Patterson-UTI Energy has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

