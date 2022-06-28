PATTISON Outdoor Adds the Friendly City of Woodstock to its ever-growing Transit Portfolio

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

Pictured above: Woodstock Transit has selected PATTISON Outdoor Advertising as its new media partner

WOODSTOCK, Ontario, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, Canada’s leading Out-of-Home advertising provider, has officially expanded its reach in Southwestern Ontario by adding “The Friendly City” of Woodstock, ON, to its robust and extensive transit portfolio.



The multiyear contract commenced on June 1st, 2022 and will help PATTISON Outdoor connect local businesses with over 47,000 of Canada’s friendliest residents with top quality transit products featuring designs from PATTISON’s award-winning creative team. Displayed over 13 active buses along Woodstock Transit’s 7 bus routes, with conventional and specialized transit services for commuters with mobility restrictions.

“PATTISON Outdoor’s impressive reach and ability to target key demographics along with its dedicated and caring local sales force will provide local advertisers with a louder voice to reach locals and tourists,” said Jeffrey Springsted, Transit Supervisor at Woodstock Transit.

“This is an exciting partnership that adds to our already strong advertising coverage of Woodstock that includes 31 bus shelters and 13 horizontal billboards. Embarking on a new journey with Woodstock Transit in combination with our existing products, provides local businesses the ability to reach even more commuters, students and residents in new ways. I am looking forward to bringing PATTISON’s brand of transit expertise to the Friendly City,” says James Hughes, Sales Manager, Southwestern Ontario at PATTISON Outdoor Advertising.

Recognized as the Dairy Capital of Canada and host to the Fanshawe College/Oxford Regional Campus, Woodstock is a vibrant town with a rich history. It sees many exhibits, festivals and hockey games throughout the year, inviting many locals and curious tourists to come and visit its bustling downtown core of local and regional businesses. Woodstock Transit adds to PATTISON Outdoor’s current presence of Classic products, with a fleet of buses that will enhance the existing contract that includes 31 Street Level Transit Shelters meeting residents at crucial moments of influence. Offering an unparalleled level of Out-of-Home Advertising opportunities to brands big and small, PATTISON is proud to continue to extend its outreach of products.

About PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, residential, office, and street level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

