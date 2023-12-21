Patton Logistics delivers coats to needy via Operation Warm

Dec. 21—MILTON — A fortuitous business meeting between Patton Logistics CEO and owner Steve Patton, and Richard Sanford, CEO of Operation Warm, has transitioned into a partnership that distributes about 520,000 winter coats a year to families in need around the country.

Sanford and Operation Warm were based in Columbus Ohio and having problems logistically as a fulfillment provider. When he met with Patton over dinner in Philadelphia five years ago, Patton was able to provide a solution to the problem.

"He had a need for better service at a lower price, and we met it," Patton said. "Not only did I want to do business with Operation Warm, but I wanted to be a partner with you."

Patton explained that through his logistics company, he was able to deliver the coats where they were needed. It has turned into a perfect marriage of two companies with the same goals

All coats are stored in Milton until Operation Warm is notified by organizations citing a need.

"I think we ship 52,000 cartons of coats a year all over the country," Patton said.

As part of the program, today, trucks will deliver warm coats to the Milton Police Department, to be delivered by officers as part of their officers' holiday gifting program to needy families in the Milton School District.

"Containers of clothing come to our warehouse here in Milton, where they are offloaded and stored waiting for the big push that happens as soon as the weather starts getting cold," Patton said.

The coats are sorted in Milton, by gender and size.

October through January and February are the peak months for coat distribution.

A hundred coats will be handed out and Patton said he's already put in an order for another hundred to either go to the Milton School District families or a school in Williamsport.

"Since we have the logistics systems, we can reach people beyond the school districts," Patton said. "We can help folks outside of this region. Operation Warm is already doing that, with the reach that they have across the country."

Last year deliveries went to schools in Virginia.

"I haven't experienced anything like when the coats were delivered there," Patton said. "People that worked at the schools were crying. Teachers know that there are people in need.

"I felt like I really did something. I made a difference in somebody's life. That feeling I had makes me want to do more. People do care about somebody wanting to help. I love doing this and feel fortunate that I am able to do it."

Christle Heverly, of Muncy, was one of the volunteers helping to get the boxes of clothes ready for delivery

"Yes, I really enjoy doing this," Heverly said. "It helps people and that makes me feel good. All of us feel that way."

Patton lauded his logistics team that helps in Operation Warm.

"I know they feel good about what they do," he said.

Patton intends to reach out to the Sunbury Salvation Army as well.