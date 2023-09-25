Patty Sheehan, Orlando’s longest tenured commissioner, draws 2 opponents

Orlando’s longest-serving city commissioner is in a race for her seat, with two opponents hoping for their turn to represent historic neighborhoods east and south of downtown Orlando.

Patty Sheehan, first elected in 2000, said she still has work to do on the City Council, and wants a seventh term to make progress on a planned overhaul of Lake Eola Park and efforts to build more affordable housing.

“I love it,” said Sheehan, who became the region’s first openly gay elected official. “I work hard. I’m responsive.”

Both of her opponents, business executive Katie Koch and conservative radio host Randy Ross, who also is openly gay, are advocating for term limits.

Sheehan says that’s what elections are for.

Voters will ultimately decide on Nov. 7. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will have a runoff on Dec. 5.

District 4 includes many of Orlando’s most well-known amenities, business districts and neighborhoods, like Lake Eola Park, the Milk District, Lake Eola Heights, and spans south into SODO and areas around Curry Ford and Conway.

Koch, who lives in the Delaney Park area, is an executive for a company called IFCO Systems, which deals in supply chain management. She joined the race in part due to her concerns about neighborhood safety, and she said on doorsteps she’s heard concerns about crime throughout the district.

She also said the city’s permitting office is slow for small businesses trying to get off the ground.

“It doesn’t feel like we’re being heard when it comes to the crime; it feels like nobody is listening,” she said.

Ross, a political consultant who chaired Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign in Orange County, plans to focus on improving downtown security, broadening the mix of businesses and amenities downtown and better maintaining brick streets in neighborhoods.

He said he opposed the city’s after-midnight permit requiring businesses pouring liquor after midnight to cover the cost of off-duty cops as well as its moratorium on new nightclubs, and instead thought the city should beef up its police force in the area.

“They’re not focusing on what people really value,” he said.

Sheehan said she has pushed for more repairs to the brick streets, her district doesn’t have much in the way of violent crime, and she posts crime data for neighborhoods in her monthly district report on her website.

“We take the crime very, very seriously,” she said.

She wants the city to pursue an affordable housing ordinance, which could allow city officials to inspect units and monitor whether developers are keeping units affordable.

Koch is a first-time candidate, while Ross ran for the seat in 2015 and for a state House seat last year.

So far it’s hard to gauge support the candidates are drawing, even as signs dot neighborhoods, candidates knock on doors and Ross drives a pick-up truck wrapped with his candidacy and his slogan, “Don’t San Francisco Our Orlando.”

A change in state law requires candidates to file campaign finance reports quarterly instead of monthly until just before an election. So, fundraising occurring in July, August and September will be reported by Oct. 10. Following that report, reports are due every two weeks.

Through July 1, Sheehan had raised about $31,000 toward her reelection. Ross had $11,100, including a $10,000 loan, and Koch had $1,500 – though at the time, both challengers had only recently entered the race.

Commissioners serve four-year terms, and the new budget, expected to be approved Monday, gives them a 5% pay raise along with all benefits-eligible employees, bringing salaries to $72,658.92.