Paubox Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest-Growing Companies

PAUBOX
·3 min read
PAUBOX
PAUBOX

Leader in HIPAA compliant email solutions for healthcare recognized for 3rd year in a row

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paubox, the leader in HIPAA compliant email solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced that it was selected for the annual Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row. This prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America represents a look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We’re grateful to be included in the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row, recognizing our rapid growth in a vital market segment,” said Hoala Greevy, Founder and CEO of Paubox. “By delivering the best HIPAA compliant email and marketing solutions in the healthcare sector, Paubox is helping physician clinics, hospitals, mental health facilities and other covered entities improve patient and customer engagement while also protecting patient data with the highest levels of security and encryption.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work and rising to the challenges of today.”

About Paubox
Paubox, based in San Francisco, is a leader in HIPAA compliant email and marketing solutions for healthcare organizations.  Its solutions include the Paubox Email Suite, Paubox Marketing and Paubox Email API. Paubox customers include AdaptHealth, Curative, Summit Health and the Queen's Health Systems. For more information, contact us at Paubox or call (415)-795-7396.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more media information, contact:
Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Paubox
516-643-1642
lisa@lchcommunications.com


