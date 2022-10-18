U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

Paul Eppen — Noted B2B and B2C Chief Marketing Officer — Joins the Team at Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders
·3 min read

Paul Eppen, CMO, Chief Outsiders

Eppen works with midsized financial services, insurance, education, and consumer service companies to accelerate top-line growth and bottom-line profitability
BIRMINGHAM, AL, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Eppen has joined Chief Outsiders’ team of battle-tested Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs), ready to accept client engagements with mid-market businesses that seek the key to unlocking growth and accelerating positive results.

With deep executive-level experience at mid-market financial services, insurance, education, and consumer service companies, Eppen works with corporate leaders to develop customized strategies and build the marketing engine needed to ignite growth in today’s competitive marketplace. Today, Eppen is one of more than 120 strategic operators and advisors who are available for engagements through Chief Outsiders.

Prior to joining Chief Outsiders, Eppen served as President and Owner of a mid-sized strategic marketing firm that served a broad and diverse group of industries. Here, Eppen generated consistent new client growth while developing effective go-to-market strategies for clients in the restaurant, automotive, printing & packaging, and numerous other markets.

Eppen’s impressive portfolio of executive marketing experience was earned thorough years of close client relationships at the firm, and as an effective corporate CMO for optionsXpress, DeVry, Inc., TruGreen, and Conseco Direct/Colonial Penn Life.

“Paul’s breadth of experience enables him to quickly and efficiently share new ideas, processes, and technologies to fundamentally evolve and grow the business,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “As a fully engaged and integrated team member, he drives real and impactful results—change and evolution, increased growth and ultimately a better bottom line.”

Eppen holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and earned his B.A. at DePauw University.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders is the leading Fractional CMO firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted growth plans. The firm has more than 120 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike traditional marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms. Chief Outsiders CMOs have served on the executive team of more than 1,500 client companies, driving growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past nine years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment

CONTACT: Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com


