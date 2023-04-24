Paul Haigney Joins Guggenheim Securities’ Technology Investment Banking Practice

Guggenheim Securities

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Paul Haigney has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director in its Technology Investment Banking practice. Mr. Haigney is based in Guggenheim’s San Francisco office.



Mr. Haigney joins Guggenheim with more than 20 years of investment banking experience, having previously served as Lazard’s Global Co-Head of Technology, Media and Telecom investment banking. During his tenure at Lazard, he advised on more than $300 billion of transactions. Mr. Haigney received his B.A. and M.A. from Brown University and his J.D. from Stanford Law School.

“Paul is a highly respected advisor to the world’s leading technology companies and has advised on numerous industry-transforming transactions,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Paul is an important addition to our technology franchise, which is a key component of our overall growth strategy. We look forward to Paul’s leadership and success at Guggenheim.”

