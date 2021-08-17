U.S. markets open in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,456.50
    -17.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,401.00
    -133.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.50
    -53.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,178.80
    -22.60 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.06
    -0.23 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.20
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.93
    +1.48 (+9.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3804
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3600
    +0.0800 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,000.76
    -1,184.45 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,164.72
    -32.86 (-2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.62
    -6.36 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Paul Kappelman Joins Ovation Fertility as Chief Executive Officer

Ovation Fertility
·3 min read

Kappelman joined Ovation August 16, 2021, bringing 25 years of administrative and executive healthcare experience.

Paul Kappelman, Chief Executive Officer, Ovation Fertility
Paul Kappelman, Chief Executive Officer, Ovation Fertility
Paul Kappelman, Chief Executive Officer, Ovation Fertility

Los Angeles, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Kappelman to the Ovation leadership team as chief executive officer. An experienced healthcare executive, Kappelman steps into this key leadership role with 25 years of experience that is closely aligned with the company’s structure, strategies and goals.

As CEO, Kappelman is responsible for the company’s overall strategic initiatives and continued growth trajectory. A key member of the company’s board of directors, Kappelman will work closely with Ovation’s physician partners as well as Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, which manages the company’s private equity investment funds.

“It is rare to find an executive with the ideal mix of experience, a proven track record, and a history of supporting both long-term growth and a healthy company culture,” says Steven Rodgers, Ovation’s board chairman and a partner with Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. “Paul Kappelman brings all of this and more to the table.”

Kappelman joins Ovation after serving as executive vice president and chief operating officer for Nashville-based Ardent Health Services and has a decade of experience working in private-equity-backed healthcare companies. He has led the operations, development and acquisitions of hospitals, outpatient centers, surgery centers and ambulatory care networks with physician partnership models very similar to Ovation’s. He also brings a wealth of healthcare knowledge honed through years of experience working with a multitude of different medical specialties.

In his career serving as a CEO and in other leadership roles within a variety of healthcare organizations, he has developed significant experience with joint venture partnerships, growing and scaling companies, developing operating platforms, and mergers and acquisitions. With a deep understanding of the healthcare continuum and healthcare ecosystem, he has built a track record of strong relationships with physicians, partners, leaders and employees.

“My primary motivation for joining Ovation is this company’s incredible purpose,” Kappelman says. “Ovation puts science first to continue to deliver cutting-edge care and support to families. I can’t think of a more rewarding vocation. I’m also impressed by the professional management team; the skills and experience of Morgan Stanley Capital Partners; and the supportive, high-quality, engaged physician partners that have made Ovation so successful in a short amount of time. The company is already serving physicians and patients in 11 busy markets, and I’m excited to take the next steps to expand our footprint into more markets where families need quality fertility services, including the latest advances in genetics and third-party reproduction.”

A fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Kappelman earned his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Health Administration from Tulane University.

Learn more about Ovation and Paul Kappelman at www.OvationFertility.com.

About Ovation Fertility

Ovation® Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of having a family through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation’s IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients advanced preconception carrier screening; preimplantation genetic testing; donor egg and surrogacy services; and secure storage for their frozen eggs, embryos and sperm. Ovation also helps IVF labs across America improve their quality and performance with expert off-site lab direction and consultation. Learn more about Ovation’s vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Amy Hall Ovation Fertility 214.893.8214 AHall@OvationFertility.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Amid Beijing crackdowns on U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Pulled Back Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) dropped today in advance of the tech company's second-quarter earnings report tomorrow morning. While the only company-specific news out on Sea, which operates as a mobile gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments platform, was positive, investors still took the opportunity to take profits afraid that a downbeat report could weigh on the stock. The sell-off in Sea Limted came in spite of an upgrade from Cowen and news that investment firm Tiger Global had added to its stake in the company.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Double, Say Analysts

    The stock markets are hovering around all-time highs with the S&P 500 up 19% year-to-date. These gains in the markets have encouraged a run of IPO activity, as companies move to go public and raise new capital in the rising stock environment. A look at some numbers will quantify the IPO rush, and perhaps add some perspective into just how strong it is. By the end f July, there had been 250 IPOs priced this year, marking an increase of 191% over the same period of 2020 – and in fact, beating 2020

  • BHP Quits Oil, Piles Into Potash in Overhaul for CEO Henry

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group unveiled the most sweeping change to its business since the world’s biggest miner was created two decades ago, as it plans an escape away from fossil fuels to shift toward what it calls “future facing” commodities and clears up some longstanding questions facing investors.BHP will sell its oil and gas operations to Woodside Petroleum Ltd. in exchange for shares that it will distribute to its own investors, it announced Tuesday. The company also approved $5.7 billion of s

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Carvana The Trade: Carvana Co.

  • Stocks, Futures Slide on Virus Angst; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks dropped for a second day and U.S. equity-index futures tumbled amid concern more economic shutdowns are becoming necessary to contain a fast-spreading pandemic.A stronger dollar and a slide in Treasury yields underscored the risk-off mood Tuesday as New Zealand discovered a positive case and announced a shutdown. Gold rose for a fifth day and oil declined. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gauges lost 0.5% each.Investor confidence is getting hit by concerns tha

  • Nvidia’s Q2 Revenue to Jump Over 60%, Earnings Could Disappoint

    The Santa Clara, California- based multinational technology company, Nvidia is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 50% from $2.18 per share seen in the same period a year ago.