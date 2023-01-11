Paul le Gourmet partners with Benny & Brothers to carry out its growth strategy

BERTHIERVILLE, QC, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Paul le Gourmet is proud to announce a significant investment in its shareholding by Benny & Brothers to carry out its growth strategy. The partnership between these two Quebec family businesses will help meet the substantial increase in demand for vacuum sealed products due, among other things, to the labour shortage in the food service industry.

Paul le Gourmet's founders, Stéphane Forget and Marie-France Turenne, transferred the company to their son Vincent Forget, who found Benny & Brothers to be the ideal strategic partner to pursue his business goals. Benny & Brothers is the Quebec-based family company who owns the Benny&Co. restaurants, the Benny&Co. grocery products, and the Benny & Brothers real estate group, in addition to investing in promising projects such as AecopaQ.

"The Benny family were the first food service customers at the family butcher shop over 10 years ago, even before our business, formerly known as Préparation Gourmet FT, was established. We are very confident in our future with the investment of Benny & Brothers, who have expertise in business management. Moreover, our shared family values will remain the basis of our business strategy and success," said Vincent Forget, Director of Operations for Paul le Gourmet.

"Paul le Gourmet is the reference in the field of vacuum sealed meat, and we are particularly proud to support the Forget family's vision. Everyone in the industry recognizes the quality of their products and the rigour of their customer service. The company will continue to operate independently, and our collaboration will bring great benefits to all stakeholders," adds Marc-Antoine Benny, strategic partner of Paul le Gourmet.

With this new strategic partnership, Paul le Gourmet will now have the ability to expand its operations. Career advancement opportunities may also arise for their 35 employees due to the growth this investment will bring.

About Paul le Gourmet

Paul le Gourmet is the reference in the field of vacuum sealed products. For generations, they have continued the tradition of producing and offering superior quality meats, adapting them to the reality of today's restaurant industry. Their promise: to offer, day after day, with the utmost passion, superior quality products of the highest standards. Thanks to their unique expertise in vacuum cooking by thermal circulation, they offer large-scale production and an unequalled level of cooking precision. They focus on the importance of developing trusting relationships to showcase local chefs' recipes and talent. For more information: paullegourmet.ca.

About Benny & Brothers

Founded in 2010, the Quebec-based family company owns the Benny&Co. restaurants, the Benny&Co. grocery products, and the Benny & Brothers real estate group, in addition to investing in promising projects such as AecopaQ.

