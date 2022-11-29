U.S. markets closed

Paul Minardi, MD, appointed to lead new KP Medical Foundation

·3 min read

Experienced position leader to helm KP Medical Foundation, supporting care delivery operations in Colorado and Washington

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente has announced Paul Minardi, MD, as executive vice president and chief executive officer of the KP Medical Foundation — the nonprofit organization created to organize expertise, systems, resources, and standards to manage ambulatory care operations in Kaiser Permanente's Colorado and Washington state markets.

Paul Minardi, MD
Paul Minardi, MD

Through the KP Medical Foundation, the Colorado Permanente Medical Group and the Washington Permanente Medical Group will have even more aligned responsibility and accountability with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan to lead each market as one organization, including strategic planning, business planning, capital planning, growth, culture, and marketing.

As EVP and CEO of the KP Medical Foundation, Dr. Minardi will oversee the delivery of health care services and capabilities to medical groups in participating markets to support integrated delivery of high-quality, affordable health care. He will also focus on growth and furthering relationships with organizations in Kaiser Permanente's other markets. Dr. Minardi will report directly to KFHP/H chair and CEO Greg A. Adams and sit on the KP Medical Foundation Board of Directors.

"Paul is an accomplished physician leader with proven experience in leading care delivery," said Greg A. Adams, chair and CEO of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals, Inc. "We are confident that his leadership will guide the KP Medical Foundation to quickly and expertly support our Colorado and Washington markets in delivering on the mission of Kaiser Permanente."

Dr. Minardi has served more than 36 years in medicine, most recently as the executive medical director for the Washington Permanente Medical Group, one of the highest-ranked medical groups in the state by the Washington Health Alliance. Prior to that he served as executive vice president of Finance and Strategy for The Permanente Federation — the national consortium representing the 8 Permanente Medical Groups — and as medical director of Business Management for the Southern California Permanente Medical Group.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and nonprofit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

Contact:
Marc Brown
marc.t.brown@kp.org
510-407-2592

Kaiser Permanente Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Kaiser Permanente) (PRNewsfoto/Kaiser Permanente)
Kaiser Permanente Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Kaiser Permanente) (PRNewsfoto/Kaiser Permanente)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paul-minardi-md-appointed-to-lead-new-kp-medical-foundation-301689335.html

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente

