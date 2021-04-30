Paul Mueller Company Announces Its First Quarter Earnings of 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
THREE-MONTH REPORT
Unaudited
(In thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
March 31
March 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net Sales
$ 45,279
$ 42,160
$ 204,235
$ 197,455
Cost of Sales
31,838
30,299
141,852
140,908
Gross Profit
$ 13,441
$ 11,861
$ 62,383
$ 56,547
Selling, General and Administrative Expense
11,308
10,505
44,958
44,678
Goodwill Impairment Expense
-
-
15,397
-
Operating Income
$ 2,133
$ 1,356
$ 2,028
$ 11,869
Interest Expense
(451)
(615)
(828)
(1,034)
Other Income
38
437
809
511
Income before Provision for Income Taxes
$ 1,720
$ 1,178
$ 2,009
$ 11,346
Provision for Income Taxes
419
303
4,140
2,802
Net Income (Loss)
$ 1,301
$ 875
$ (2,131)
$ 8,544
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share ––
Basic
$1.19
$0.73
($1.94)
$7.15
Diluted
$1.19
$0.73
($1.94)
$7.15
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Three Months Ended
March 31
2021
2020
Net Income
$ 1,301
$ 875
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax:
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment
(1,275)
(647)
Comprehensive Income
$ 26
$ 228
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31
December 31
2021
2020
Cash and Short-Term Investments
$ 15,559
$ 22,943
Accounts Receivable
21,954
20,462
Inventories
21,612
17,926
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases
3
3
Other Current Assets
2,368
1,771
Current Assets
$ 61,496
$ 63,105
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment
43,908
46,570
Right of Use Assets
2,379
2,448
Other Assets
9,285
8,732
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases
98
83
Total Assets
$ 117,166
$ 120,938
Accounts Payable
$ 13,541
$ 11,316
Current Maturities and Short-Term debt
1,510
2,115
Current Lease Liabilities
492
519
Other Current Liabilities
24,898
24,656
Current Liabilities
$ 40,441
$ 38,606
Long-Term Debt
17,465
18,440
Long-Term Pension Liabilities
29,087
30,047
Other Long-Term Liabilities
2,647
2,226
Lease Liabilities
957
1,075
Total Liabilities
$ 90,597
$ 90,394
Shareholders' Investment
26,569
30,544
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment
$ 117,166
$ 120,938
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
March 31
December 31
2021
2020
Book Value per Common Share
$24.25
$25.54
Total Shares Outstanding
1,095,718
1,195,747
Backlog
$ 69,013
$ 61,563
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
Accumulated
Common Stock
Paid-in Surplus
Retained Earnings
Treasury Stock
Total
Balance, December 31, 2020
$ 1,508
$ 9,708
$ 65,927
$ (6,344)
$ (40,255)
$ 30,544
Add (Deduct):
Net Income
1,301
1,301
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax
(1,275)
(1,275)
Treasury Stock Acquisition
(4,001)
(4,001)
Balance, March 31, 2021
$ 1,508
$ 9,708
$ 67,228
$ (10,345)
$ (41,530)
$ 26,569
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Operating Activities:
Net Income
$ 1,301
$ 875
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash (Required) Provided by Operating Activities:
Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense
(960)
(903)
Bad Debt Expense (Recovery)
(32)
(10)
Depreciation & Amortization
1,652
1,604
(Gain) Loss on Sales of Equipment
(3)
(2)
Change in Assets and Liabilities
(Inc) Dec in Accts and Notes Receivable
(1,460)
5,572
(Inc) Dec in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings
(478)
274
(Inc) in Inventories
(3,213)
(4,728)
(Inc) Dec in Prepayments
(118)
154
(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases
(15)
(26)
(Inc) Dec in Other LT Assets
(72)
52
Inc in Accounts Payable
2,225
2,215
(Dec) Inc in Other Accrued Expenses
(4,131)
1,387
Inc in Advanced Billings
5,580
7,871
(Dec) Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings
(1,204)
1,941
Inc (Dec) in Lease Liability for Operating
24
(14)
Inc (Dec) in Lease Liability for Financing
43
(11)
Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating
(69)
(25)
(Dec) Inc in Long Term Liabilities
(72)
58
Net Cash (Required) Provided by Operating Activities
$ (1,002)
$ 16,284
Investing Activities
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment
9
2
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment
(812)
216
Net Cash (Required) Provided for Investing Activities
$ (803)
$ 218
Financing Activities
Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing
(69)
-
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net
(605)
(4,896)
(Repayment) Proceeds of Long-Term Debt
(353)
1,112
Treasury Stock Acquisitions
(4,001)
(3)
Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities
$ (5,028)
$ (3,787)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes
(551)
(765)
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ (7,384)
$ 11,950
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year
22,943
1,072
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter
$ 15,559
$ 13,022
PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)
A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three
months ended March 31.
Three Months Ended March 31
Revenue
2021
2020
Domestic
$
33,497
$
29,624
Mueller BV
$
12,027
$
12,801
Eliminations
$
(245
)
$
(265
)
Net Revenue
$
45,279
$
42,160
The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve
months ended March 31.
Twelve Months Ended March 31
Revenue
2021
2020
Domestic
$
158,761
$
146,212
Mueller BV
$
46,439
$
52,574
Eliminations
$
(965
)
$
(1,331
)
Net Revenue
$
204,235
$
197,455
The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months
ended March 31.
Three Months Ended March 31
Net Income
2021
2020
Domestic
$
1,683
$
925
Mueller BV
$
(394
)
$
(54
)
Eliminations
$
12
$
4
Net Income
$
1,301
$
875
The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended March 31.
Twelve Months Ended March 31
Net Income
2021
2020
Domestic
$
12,942
$
9,393
Mueller BV
$
(15,098
)
$
(865
)
Eliminations
$
25
$
16
Net Income
$
(2,131
)
$
8,544
B. March 31, 2021 backlog is $69.0 million compared to $61.6 million at December 31, 2020. However, when comparing current backlog to the March 31, 2020 backlog, it has dropped 35.7% from $107.3 million. Of this $38.3 million reduction, $17.7 million is the pharmaceutical divisions finishing up the large pharmaceutical orders and $29.1 million as Mueller Field Operations (MFO) made significant progress on the large juice storage facility project. The backlog in the other U.S. business units is up $11.0 million (48.7%) led by Dairy Farm Equipment (DFE), and the other Industrial Equipment business units. Mueller BV backlog is down $2.2 million from a year ago to $8.5 million.
C. Revenue for the three months is up 7.4% from a year ago led by a rebound in DFE and MFO’s continued work on the juice storage facility. Revenue for the trailing twelve months is up 3.4% driven by the large juice facility project. In the Netherlands, revenue is down slightly from the year before for three months and down 11.7% for the trailing twelve months as the general economy and Covid-19 continue to have a negative effect.
D. Net income for the three months was $1.3 million which is an improvement of $0.4 million over the first quarter of last year even after a negative $0.7 million after tax LIFO effect. The largest contributor to the improvement in the U.S. is the rebound of DFE from historical lows. In the Netherlands, net income is down $0.3 million primarily from lower revenues.
Net income for the trailing twelve months is a $2.1 million loss. However, when the $15.4 million goodwill impairment for the Mueller BV acquisition is excluded, net income would be $13.3 million, a $4.7 million (55.3%) improvement over the previous trailing twelve months’ net income even after absorbing a $0.9 million after tax negative impact from the LIFO reserve. Almost every business segment had improved profits, led by the pharmaceutical groups, DFE and MFO. In the Netherlands, net income would be $0.3 million when excluding the goodwill impairment. This is an improvement over the $0.9 million loss in the prior twelve months even with lower revenue.
E. The Company was granted a loan in the amount of $1.9 million, pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program under Division A, Title I of the CARES Act, which was enacted March 27, 2020. The loan, which was in the form of a note dated June 12, 2020, issued to the Company, matures on June 11, 2025, and bears interest at a rate of 1% per annum, with a deferral of payments for the first six months. The note may be prepaid by the Company at any time prior to maturity with no prepayment penalties. The loans and accrued interest are forgivable after eight weeks as long as the borrower uses the loan proceeds for eligible purposes, including payroll, benefits, rent, utilities, and maintains its payroll levels. The Company filed for forgiveness of the loan on November 17, 2020, and is waiting for a response.
F. On February 5, 2021, the Company repurchased 100,000 shares of stock at $40 a share from a shareholder in a private transaction. In addition, as of March 31, 2021, the Company purchased 29 shares under the buyback program announced on March 19, 2021.
G. The pre-tax results for three months ended March 31, 2021, were unfavorably affected by $0.9 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, were unfavorably affected by $0.5 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, were favorably affected by a $0.7 million decrease in the LIFO reserve.
H. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.10 for March, 2020; 1.23 for December, 2020 and 1.17 for March, 2021, respectively.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.
The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and
analysis are provided in the 2020 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com.
Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346
kjeffries@paulmueller.com | http://paulmueller.com