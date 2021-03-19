Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Fourth Quarter Earnings of 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
TWELVE-MONTH REPORT
(In thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net Sales
$
54,126
$
55,266
$
201,116
$
197,177
Cost of Sales
37,908
38,552
140,313
142,435
Gross Profit
$
16,218
$
16,714
$
60,803
$
54,742
Selling, General and Administrative Expense
10,999
11,971
44,155
45,672
Goodwill Impairment Expense
15,397
-
15,397
-
Operating Income (Loss)
$
(10,178
)
$
4,743
$
1,251
$
9,070
Interest Expense
(173
)
(19
)
(992
)
(827
)
Other Income (Expense)
339
(15
)
1,208
351
Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
$
(10,012
)
$
4,709
$
1,467
$
8,594
Provision for Income Taxes
1,263
1,144
4,024
2,005
Net Income (Loss)
$
(11,275
)
$
3,565
$
(2,557
)
$
6,589
Earnings (Loss) per Common Share ––
Basic
($9.43
)
$2.98
($2.14
)
$5.51
Diluted
($9.43
)
$2.98
($2.14
)
$5.51
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
2020
2019
Net Income (Loss)
$
(2,557
)
$
6,589
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment
3,419
(589
)
Change in Pension Liability
(2,730
)
(1,204
)
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
$
(1,868
)
$
4,796
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31
December 31
2020
2019
Cash and Short-Term Investments
$
22,943
$
1,072
Accounts Receivable
20,462
28,509
Inventories
17,926
20,552
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases
3
47
Other Current Assets
1,771
3,763
Current Assets
$
63,105
$
53,943
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment
46,570
47,406
Right of Use Assets
2,448
1,421
Other Assets
8,732
21,355
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases
83
769
Total Assets
$
120,938
$
124,894
Accounts Payable
$
11,316
$
10,534
Current Maturities and Short-Term debt
2,115
6,208
Current Lease Liabilities
519
485
Other Current Liabilities
24,656
27,021
Current Liabilities
$
38,606
$
44,248
Long-Term Debt
18,440
15,334
Long-Term Pension Liabilities
30,047
30,395
Other Long-Term Liabilities
2,226
1,566
Lease Liabilities
1,075
936
Total Liabilities
$
90,394
$
92,479
Shareholders' Investment
30,544
32,415
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment
$
120,938
$
124,894
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
December 31
December 31
2020
2019
Book Value per Common Share
$
25.54
$
27.11
Total Shares Outstanding
1,195,747
1,195,866
Backlog
$
61,563
$
79,791
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
Common
Paid-in Surplus
Retained Earnings
Treasury Stock
Accumulated
Total
Balance, December 31, 2019
$
1,508
$
9,708
$
68,484
$
(6,341
)
$
(40,944
)
$
32,415
Add (Deduct):
Net Income (Loss)
(2,557
)
(2,557
)
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax
689
689
Treasury Stock Acquisition
(3
)
(3
)
Balance, December 31, 2020
$
1,508
$
9,708
$
65,927
$
(6,344
)
$
(40,255
)
$
30,544
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Twelve Months
Twelve Months
Operating Activities:
Net Income (Loss)
$
(2,557
)
$
6,589
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense
(3,078
)
(2,890
)
Bad Debt Expense
168
398
Depreciation & Amortization
7,083
6,248
Deferred Tax Expense
533
979
Loss (Gain) on Sales of Equipment
5
(36
)
Goodwill Impairment Expense
15,397
-
Interest on Lease Liability for Financing
(18
)
(17
)
Change in Assets and Liabilities
Dec (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable
7,879
(1,100
)
Dec (Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings
1,198
(985
)
Dec in Inventories
2,626
6,126
Dec (Inc) in Prepayments
165
(644
)
Dec (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases
730
(816
)
(Inc) Dec in Other Assets
(450
)
52
(Inc) in Deferred Taxes
(866
)
(382
)
Inc (Dec) in Accounts Payable
782
(642
)
Inc (Dec) in Accrued Expenses
5,138
(1,006
)
(Dec) in Advanced Billings
(1,241
)
(6,327
)
(Dec) Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings
(6,262
)
8,223
Inc in Lease Liability for Operating
296
1,189
Inc in Lease Liability for Financing
487
770
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Operating
(323
)
(374
)
Inc in Long Term Liabilities
660
206
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
28,352
$
15,561
Investing Activities
Intangibles
-
(118
)
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment
14
49
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment
(7,253
)
(4,340
)
Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities
$
(7,239
)
$
(4,409
)
Financing Activities
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Financing
(269
)
(147
)
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net
(4,150
)
(4,088
)
Proceeds (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt
2,230
(5,893
)
Treasury Stock Acquisitions
(3
)
(9
)
Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities
$
(2,192
)
$
(10,137
)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes
2,950
(658
)
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
21,871
$
357
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year
1,072
715
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year
$
22,943
$
1,072
PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)
A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.
Three Months Ended December 31
Revenue
2020
2019
Domestic
$41,909
$40,310
Mueller BV
$12,306
$15,043
Eliminations
($89
)
($87
)
Net Revenue
$54,126
$55,266
The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.
Twelve Months Ended December 31
Revenue
2020
2019
Domestic
$154,888
$144,500
Mueller BV
$47,213
$54,436
Eliminations
($985
)
($1,759
)
Net Revenue
$201,116
$197,177
The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.
Three Months Ended December 31
Net Income
2020
2019
Domestic
$3,959
$3,319
Mueller BV
($15,189
)
$192
Eliminations
($45
)
$54
Net Income
($11,275
)
$3,565
The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.
Twelve Months Ended December 31
Net Income
2020
2019
Domestic
$12,184
$7,412
Mueller BV
($14,758
)
($805
)
Eliminations
$17
($18
)
Net Income
($2,557
)
$6,589
B. Please refer to the President’s letter in the 2020 Annual Report for relevant management discussion and analysis including the $15.4 million impairment of goodwill related to the 2008 acquisition of Mueller BV.
C. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2020, were favorably affected by a $57,000 decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, were favorably affected by a $0.3 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2019, were favorably affected by a $0.5 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, were favorably affected by a $44,000 decrease in the LIFO reserve.
D. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.12 for December, 2019 and 1.23 for December, 2020, respectively.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.
The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2020 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com.
