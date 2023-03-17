U.S. markets closed

Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Fourth Quarter Earnings of 2022

Paul Mueller Company
·7 min read
Paul Mueller Company
Paul Mueller Company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.


PAUL MUELLER COMPANY

TWELVE-MONTH REPORT

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31

 

December 31

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

 

$

59,002

 

 

$

46,993

 

 

$

191,520

 

 

$

184,613

 

Cost of Sales

 

 

50,082

 

 

 

37,461

 

 

 

152,286

 

 

 

141,558

 

Gross Profit

 

$

8,920

 

 

$

9,532

 

 

$

39,234

 

 

$

43,055

 

Selling, General and Administrative Expense

 

 

4,679

 

 

 

9,756

 

 

 

35,011

 

 

 

38,493

 

Operating Income (Loss)

 

$

4,241

 

 

$

(224

)

 

$

4,223

 

 

$

4,562

 

Interest Expense

 

 

(87

)

 

 

(98

)

 

 

(697

)

 

 

(742

)

PPP Loan Forgiveness

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,884

 

Other Income

 

 

939

 

 

 

2,780

 

 

 

1,115

 

 

 

2,844

 

Income before Provision for Income Taxes

 

$

5,093

 

 

$

2,458

 

 

$

4,641

 

 

$

8,548

 

Provision for Income Taxes

 

 

1,193

 

 

 

496

 

 

 

1,032

 

 

 

1,547

 

Net Income

 

$

3,900

 

 

$

1,962

 

 

$

3,609

 

 

$

7,001

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per Common Share ––

Basic and Diluted

 

$

3.59

 

 

$

1.81

 

 

$

3.32

 

 

$

6.44

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

December 31

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$

3,609

 

 

$

7,001

 

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment

 

 

(1,416

)

 

 

(1,889

)

Change in Pension Liability

 

 

1,262

 

 

 

6,206

 

Comprehensive Income

 

$

3,455

 

 

$

11,318

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31

 

 

 

December 31

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and Short-Term Investments

 

$

38,176

 

 

$

11,281

 

Accounts Receivable

 

 

20,580

 

 

 

25,774

 

Inventories (FIFO)

 

 

48,515

 

 

 

43,309

 

LIFO Reserve

 

 

(21,691

)

 

 

(16,855

)

Inventories (LIFO)

 

 

26,824

 

 

 

26,454

 

Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases

 

 

24

 

 

 

23

 

Other Current Assets

 

 

3,156

 

 

 

1,814

 

Current Assets

 

$

88,760

 

 

$

65,346

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Property, Plant, and Equipment

 

 

41,511

 

 

 

41,250

 

Right of Use Assets

 

 

2,304

 

 

 

2,526

 

Other Assets

 

 

5,041

 

 

 

7,003

 

Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases

 

 

312

 

 

 

164

 

Total Assets

 

$

137,928

 

 

$

116,289

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts Payable

 

$

11,802

 

 

$

14,470

 

Current Maturities and Short-Term debt

 

 

628

 

 

 

1,330

 

Current Lease Liabilities

 

 

448

 

 

 

483

 

Advance Billings

 

 

41,288

 

 

 

18,595

 

Pension Liabilities

 

 

11,558

 

 

 

-

 

Other Current Liabilities

 

 

20,062

 

 

 

9,096

 

Current Liabilities

 

$

85,786

 

 

$

43,974

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-Term Debt

 

 

9,349

 

 

 

14,241

 

Long-Term Pension Liabilities

 

 

236

 

 

 

18,036

 

Other Long-Term Liabilities

 

 

1,737

 

 

 

1,848

 

Lease Liabilities

 

 

762

 

 

 

897

 

Total Liabilities

 

$

97,870

 

 

$

78,996

 

Shareholders' Investment

 

 

40,058

 

 

 

37,293

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment

 

$

137,928

 

 

$

116,289

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31

 

 

 

December 31

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Book Value per Common Share

 

$

36.90

 

 

$

34.32

 

Total Shares Outstanding

 

 

1,085,711

 

 

 

1,086,661

 

Backlog

 

$

132,829

 

 

$

78,357

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common
Stock

 

 

 

Paid-in
Surplus

 

 

 

Retained
Earnings

 

 

 

Treasury
Stock

 

 

 

Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)

 

 

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance, December 31, 2021

 

$

1,508

 

 

$

9,708

 

 

$

72,764

 

 

$

(10,749)

 

 

$

(35,938)

 

 

$

37,293

 

Add (Deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,609

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,609

 

Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(154)

 

 

 

(154)

 

Dividends, $.60 per Common Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(652)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(652)

 

Treasury Stock Acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(38)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(38)

 

Balance, December 31, 2022

 

$

1,508

 

 

$

9,708

 

 

$

75,721

 

 

$

(10,787)

 

 

$

(36,092)

 

 

$

40,058

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income

 

$

3,609

 

 

$

7,001

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pension Contributions (Greater) than Expense

 

 

(4,980

)

 

 

(5,805

)

Bad Debt Expense (Recovery)

 

 

81

 

 

 

(528

)

Depreciation & Amortization

 

 

6,156

 

 

 

6,547

 

Deferred Tax Expense

 

 

831

 

 

 

1,792

 

(Gain) on Sales of Equipment

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(57

)

(Gain) Recognized on Sale of Subsidiary

 

 

-

 

 

 

(3,208

)

Interest on Lease Liability for Financing

 

 

-

 

 

 

(15

)

PPP Loan Forgiveness

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,884

)

Change in Assets and Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dec (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable

 

 

5,113

 

 

 

(1,116

)

(Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings

 

 

-

 

 

 

(2,380

)

(Inc) in Inventories

 

 

(370

)

 

 

(8,578

)

(Inc) Dec in Prepayments

 

 

(1,052

)

 

 

3

 

(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases

 

 

(149

)

 

 

(101

)

Dec (Inc) in Other Assets

 

 

347

 

 

 

(1,801

)

Dec in Deferred Taxes

 

 

437

 

 

 

1,968

 

(Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable

 

 

(2,668

)

 

 

3,748

 

(Dec) in Accrued Income Tax

 

 

-

 

 

 

(591

)

Inc (Dec) in Accrued Expenses

 

 

414

 

 

 

(5,487

)

Inc in Advanced Billings

 

 

22,693

 

 

 

11,498

 

Inc (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings

 

 

10,552

 

 

 

(672

)

Inc in Lease Liability for Operating

 

 

421

 

 

 

255

 

Inc in Lease Liability for Financing

 

 

33

 

 

 

103

 

Principal payments on Lease Liability for Operating

 

 

(350

)

 

 

(298

)

(Dec) in Long Term Liabilities

 

 

(111

)

 

 

(378

)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

 

$

41,006

 

 

$

16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intangibles

 

 

-

 

 

 

(105

)

Proceeds from Sales of Equipment

 

 

26

 

 

 

81

 

Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment

 

 

(9,067

)

 

 

(5,262

)

Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities

 

$

(9,041

)

 

$

(5,286

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Principal payments on Lease Liability for Financing

 

 

(201

)

 

 

(259

)

(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net

 

 

(642

)

 

 

(590

)

(Repayment) of Long-Term Debt

 

 

(4,045

)

 

 

(1,653

)

Dividends paid

 

 

(652

)

 

 

(164

)

Treasury Stock Acquisitions

 

 

(38

)

 

 

(4,405

)

Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities

 

$

(5,578

)

 

$

(7,071

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes

 

 

508

 

 

 

679

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

$

26,895

 

 

$

(11,662

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year

 

 

11,281

 

 

 

22,943

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year

 

$

38,176

 

 

$

11,281

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31

Revenue

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Domestic

$

47,299

 

 

$

32,897

 

Mueller BV

$

12,002

 

 

$

14,451

 

Eliminations

$

(299

)

 

$

(355

)

Net Revenue

$

59,002

 

 

$

46,993

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31

Revenue

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Domestic

$

145,193

 

 

$

137,079

 

Mueller BV

$

47,356

 

 

$

48,820

 

Eliminations

$

(1,029

)

 

$

(1,286

)

Net Revenue

$

191,520

 

 

$

184,613

 

 

 

 

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31

Net Income

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Domestic

$

3,861

 

 

$

961

 

Mueller BV

$

52

 

 

$

963

 

Eliminations

$

(13

)

 

$

38

 

Net Income

$

3,900

 

 

$

1,962

 

 

 

 

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31

Net Income

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Domestic

$

4,517

 

 

$

7,328

 

Mueller BV

$

(903

)

 

$

(365

)

Eliminations

$

(5

)

 

$

38

 

Net Income

$

3,609

 

 

$

7,001

 

 

 

 

B. Please refer to the President’s letter and footnotes in the 2022 Annual Report for relevant management discussion and analysis.

C. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $0.4 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $4.8 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2021, were unfavorably affected by a $1.20 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, were unfavorably affected by a $4.0 million increase in the LIFO reserve.

D. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.13 for December, 2021 and 1.07 for December, 2022, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2022 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com/investors.

Contact Info:
Ken Jeffries (417) 575-9346 kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


