Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Fourth Quarter Earnings of 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
TWELVE-MONTH REPORT
(In thousands)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Sales
$
59,002
$
46,993
$
191,520
$
184,613
Cost of Sales
50,082
37,461
152,286
141,558
Gross Profit
$
8,920
$
9,532
$
39,234
$
43,055
Selling, General and Administrative Expense
4,679
9,756
35,011
38,493
Operating Income (Loss)
$
4,241
$
(224
)
$
4,223
$
4,562
Interest Expense
(87
)
(98
)
(697
)
(742
)
PPP Loan Forgiveness
-
-
-
1,884
Other Income
939
2,780
1,115
2,844
Income before Provision for Income Taxes
$
5,093
$
2,458
$
4,641
$
8,548
Provision for Income Taxes
1,193
496
1,032
1,547
Net Income
$
3,900
$
1,962
$
3,609
$
7,001
Earnings per Common Share ––
Basic and Diluted
$
3.59
$
1.81
$
3.32
$
6.44
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
2022
2021
Net Income
$
3,609
$
7,001
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment
(1,416
)
(1,889
)
Change in Pension Liability
1,262
6,206
Comprehensive Income
$
3,455
$
11,318
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31
December 31
2022
2021
Cash and Short-Term Investments
$
38,176
$
11,281
Accounts Receivable
20,580
25,774
Inventories (FIFO)
48,515
43,309
LIFO Reserve
(21,691
)
(16,855
)
Inventories (LIFO)
26,824
26,454
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases
24
23
Other Current Assets
3,156
1,814
Current Assets
$
88,760
$
65,346
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment
41,511
41,250
Right of Use Assets
2,304
2,526
Other Assets
5,041
7,003
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases
312
164
Total Assets
$
137,928
$
116,289
Accounts Payable
$
11,802
$
14,470
Current Maturities and Short-Term debt
628
1,330
Current Lease Liabilities
448
483
Advance Billings
41,288
18,595
Pension Liabilities
11,558
-
Other Current Liabilities
20,062
9,096
Current Liabilities
$
85,786
$
43,974
Long-Term Debt
9,349
14,241
Long-Term Pension Liabilities
236
18,036
Other Long-Term Liabilities
1,737
1,848
Lease Liabilities
762
897
Total Liabilities
$
97,870
$
78,996
Shareholders' Investment
40,058
37,293
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment
$
137,928
$
116,289
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
December 31
December 31
2022
2021
Book Value per Common Share
$
36.90
$
34.32
Total Shares Outstanding
1,085,711
1,086,661
Backlog
$
132,829
$
78,357
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
Common
Paid-in
Retained
Treasury
Accumulated Other
Total
Balance, December 31, 2021
$
1,508
$
9,708
$
72,764
$
(10,749)
$
(35,938)
$
37,293
Add (Deduct):
Net Income
3,609
3,609
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax
(154)
(154)
Dividends, $.60 per Common Share
(652)
(652)
Treasury Stock Acquisition
(38)
(38)
Balance, December 31, 2022
$
1,508
$
9,708
$
75,721
$
(10,787)
$
(36,092)
$
40,058
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
Operating Activities:
Net Income
$
3,609
$
7,001
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Pension Contributions (Greater) than Expense
(4,980
)
(5,805
)
Bad Debt Expense (Recovery)
81
(528
)
Depreciation & Amortization
6,156
6,547
Deferred Tax Expense
831
1,792
(Gain) on Sales of Equipment
(1
)
(57
)
(Gain) Recognized on Sale of Subsidiary
-
(3,208
)
Interest on Lease Liability for Financing
-
(15
)
PPP Loan Forgiveness
-
(1,884
)
Change in Assets and Liabilities
Dec (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable
5,113
(1,116
)
(Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings
-
(2,380
)
(Inc) in Inventories
(370
)
(8,578
)
(Inc) Dec in Prepayments
(1,052
)
3
(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases
(149
)
(101
)
Dec (Inc) in Other Assets
347
(1,801
)
Dec in Deferred Taxes
437
1,968
(Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable
(2,668
)
3,748
(Dec) in Accrued Income Tax
-
(591
)
Inc (Dec) in Accrued Expenses
414
(5,487
)
Inc in Advanced Billings
22,693
11,498
Inc (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings
10,552
(672
)
Inc in Lease Liability for Operating
421
255
Inc in Lease Liability for Financing
33
103
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Operating
(350
)
(298
)
(Dec) in Long Term Liabilities
(111
)
(378
)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
41,006
$
16
Investing Activities
Intangibles
-
(105
)
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment
26
81
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment
(9,067
)
(5,262
)
Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities
$
(9,041
)
$
(5,286
)
Financing Activities
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Financing
(201
)
(259
)
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net
(642
)
(590
)
(Repayment) of Long-Term Debt
(4,045
)
(1,653
)
Dividends paid
(652
)
(164
)
Treasury Stock Acquisitions
(38
)
(4,405
)
Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities
$
(5,578
)
$
(7,071
)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes
508
679
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
26,895
$
(11,662
)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year
11,281
22,943
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year
$
38,176
$
11,281
PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)
A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.
Three Months Ended December 31
Revenue
2022
2021
Domestic
$
47,299
$
32,897
Mueller BV
$
12,002
$
14,451
Eliminations
$
(299
)
$
(355
)
Net Revenue
$
59,002
$
46,993
The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.
Twelve Months Ended December 31
Revenue
2022
2021
Domestic
$
145,193
$
137,079
Mueller BV
$
47,356
$
48,820
Eliminations
$
(1,029
)
$
(1,286
)
Net Revenue
$
191,520
$
184,613
The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.
Three Months Ended December 31
Net Income
2022
2021
Domestic
$
3,861
$
961
Mueller BV
$
52
$
963
Eliminations
$
(13
)
$
38
Net Income
$
3,900
$
1,962
The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.
Twelve Months Ended December 31
Net Income
2022
2021
Domestic
$
4,517
$
7,328
Mueller BV
$
(903
)
$
(365
)
Eliminations
$
(5
)
$
38
Net Income
$
3,609
$
7,001
B. Please refer to the President’s letter and footnotes in the 2022 Annual Report for relevant management discussion and analysis.
C. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $0.4 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $4.8 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2021, were unfavorably affected by a $1.20 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, were unfavorably affected by a $4.0 million increase in the LIFO reserve.
D. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.13 for December, 2021 and 1.07 for December, 2022, respectively.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.
The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2022 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com/investors.
Contact Info:
Ken Jeffries (417) 575-9346 kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com