U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.33
    +0.52 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.00
    -18.60 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.17 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    -0.0124 (-1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3685
    -0.0109 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9750
    +0.4030 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,399.10
    +612.43 (+0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.00
    +21.03 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Third Quarter Earnings of 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul Mueller Company
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.


PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
NINE-MONTH REPORT
Unaudited
(In thousands)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 30

September 30

September 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Sales

$

43,063

$

51,607

$

137,620

$

146,990

$

191,746

$

202,256

Cost of Sales

32,959

35,504

98,706

102,405

136,614

140,957

Gross Profit

$

10,104

$

16,103

$

38,914

$

44,585

$

55,132

$

61,299

Selling, General and Administrative Expense

11,267

11,167

34,128

33,156

45,127

45,127

Goodwill Impairment Expense

-

-

-

-

15,397

-

Operating Income (Loss)

$

(1,163

)

$

4,936

$

4,786

$

11,429

$

(5,392

)

$

16,172

Interest Expense

(102

)

(110

)

(644

)

(819

)

(817

)

(838

)

Other Income (Expense)

(94

)

427

1,948

869

2,287

854

Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

$

(1,359

)

$

5,253

$

6,090

$

11,479

$

(3,922

)

$

16,188

Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

(317

)

1,258

1,051

2,761

2,314

3,905

Net Income (Loss)

$

(1,042

)

$

3,995

$

5,039

$

8,718

$

(6,236

)

$

12,283

Earnings (Loss) per Common Share ––

Basic

($

0.96

)

$

3.34

$

4.61

$

7.29

($

5.58

)

$

10.27

Diluted

($

0.96

)

$

3.34

$

4.61

$

7.29

($

5.58

)

$

10.27


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Nine Months Ended

September 30

2021

2020

Net Income

$

5,039

$

8,718

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:

Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment

(1,048

)

1,590

Change in Pension Liability

-

-

Amortization of De-Designated Hedges

-

-

Comprehensive Income

$

3,991

$

10,308

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30

December 31

2021

2020

Cash and Short-Term Investments

$

14,269

$

22,943

Accounts Receivable

22,178

20,462

Inventories

27,267

17,926

Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases

5

3

Other Current Assets

3,579

1,771

Current Assets

$

67,298

$

63,105

Net Property, Plant, and Equipment

42,641

46,570

Right of Use Assets

2,513

2,448

Other Assets

8,816

8,732

Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases

181

83

Total Assets

$

121,449

$

120,938

Accounts Payable

$

14,473

$

11,316

Current Maturities and Short-Term debt

1,360

2,115

Current Lease Liabilities

497

519

Other Current Liabilities

29,190

24,656

Current Liabilities

$

45,520

$

38,606

Long-Term Debt

14,868

18,440

Long-Term Pension Liabilities

27,166

30,047

Other Long-Term Liabilities

2,623

2,226

Lease Liabilities

953

1,075

Total Liabilities

$

91,130

$

90,394

Shareholders' Investment

30,319

30,544

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment

$

121,449

$

120,938



SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

September 30

December 31

2021

2020

Book Value per Common Share

$

27.79

$

25.54

Total Shares Outstanding

1,090,964

1,195,747

Backlog

$

75,807

$

61,563

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT

Common
Stock

Paid-in
Surplus

Retained
Earnings

Treasury Stock

Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)

Total

Balance, December 31, 2020

$

1,508

$

9,708

$

65,927

$

(6,344

)

$

(40,255

)

$

30,544

Add (Deduct):

Net Income

5,039

5,039

Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax

(1,048

)

(1,048

)

Treasury Stock Acquisition

(4,216

)

(4,216

)

Balance, September 30, 2021

$

1,508

$

9,708

$

70,966

$

(10,560

)

$

(41,303

)

$

30,319

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021



Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020

Operating Activities:

Net Income

$

5,039

$

8,718

Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense

(2,882

)

(3,107

)

Bad Debt Expense (Recovery)

(58

)

(15

)

Depreciation & Amortization

4,896

4,855

(Gain) Loss on Sales of Equipment

(43

)

1

PPP Loan Forgiveness

(1,884

)

-

Change in Assets and Liabilities

(Inc) Dec in Accts and Notes Receivable

(1,658

)

8,251

(Inc) Dec in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings

(1,655

)

939

(Inc) in Inventories

(8,571

)

(490

)

(Inc) Dec in Prepayments

(152

)

1,170

(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases

(101

)

(79

)

Dec (Inc) in Other LT Assets

677

(338

)

Inc (Dec) in Accounts Payable

3,156

(21

)

(Dec) Inc in Other Accrued Expenses

(3,271

)

7,389

Inc in Advanced Billings

9,012

1,241

(Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings

(1,208

)

(4,441

)

Inc in Lease Liability for Operating

193

36

Inc in Lease Liability for Financing

152

27

Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating

(202

)

(26

)

(Dec) Inc In Other Long-Term Liabilities

(90

)

108

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$

1,350

$

24,218

Investing Activities

Intangibles

(105

)

-

Proceeds from Sales of Equipment

67

4

Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment

(3,588

)

(3,128

)

Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities

$

(3,626

)

$

(3,124

)

Financing Activities

Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing

(197

)

-

(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net

(595

)

(4,826

)

(Repayment) Proceeds of Long-Term Debt

(1,250

)

2,640

Treasury Stock Acquisitions

(4,216

)

(3

)

Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities

$

(6,258

)

$

(2,189

)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes

(140

)

1,606

Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

(8,674

)

$

20,511

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year

22,943

1,072

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter

$

14,269

$

21,583



PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.

Three Months Ended September 30

Revenue

2021

2020

Domestic

$

33,192

$

41,453

Mueller BV

$

10,148

$

10,518

Eliminations

$

(277

)

$

(364

)

Net Revenue

$

43,063

$

51,607

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

Nine Months Ended September 30

Revenue

2021

2020

Domestic

$

104,183

$

112,979

Mueller BV

$

34,369

$

34,907

Eliminations

$

(932

)

$

(896

)

Net Revenue

$

137,620

$

146,990

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

Twelve Months Ended September 30

Revenue

2021

2020

Domestic

$

146,092

$

153,289

Mueller BV

$

46,675

$

49,950

Eliminations

$

(1,021

)

$

(983

)

Net Revenue

$

191,746

$

202,256

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended September 30.

Three Months Ended September 30

Net Income

2021

2020

Domestic

$

(81

)

$

3,773

Mueller BV

$

(942

)

$

169

Eliminations

$

(19

)

$

53

Net Income

$

(1,042

)

$

3,995

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the nine months ended September 30.

Nine Months Ended September 30

Net Income

2021

2020

Domestic

$

6,367

$

8,224

Mueller BV

$

(1,326

)

$

431

Eliminations

$

(2

)

$

63

Net Income

$

5,039

$

8,718

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended September 30.

Twelve Months Ended September 30

Net Income

2021

2020

Domestic

$

10,327

$

11,543

Mueller BV

$

(16,515

)

$

623

Eliminations

$

(48

)

$

117

Net Income

$

(6,236

)

$

12,283

B. Backlog is holding steady. A continued tightening of labor and materials markets continue to be a challenge in both availability and cost. In June, the Company increased wages of the production workers in the US in response to the labor shortage with other non-manufacturing positions being evaluated through the year. Inventories are higher, partially from increased safety stock because of potential supply shortages. Increased inventory and inflation have increased the LIFO reserve which negatively affects net income. Capital Expenditures focusing on efficiency and labor reductions have increased.

C. September 30, 2021, the backlog was $75.8 million which was virtually unchanged from the $76.1 million backlog at the end of the second quarter. It is up from the $61.6 million on December 31, 2020 and similar to the $75.3 million reported at September 30, 2020. However, the makeup of the backlog has changed. The backlog from the large pharmaceutical order and the large juice storage facility project, which are both nearing completion, is down $32.7 million from this time a year ago. Other business segments in the US have improving backlogs. Likewise, Mueller BV backlog is up $2.6 million from a year ago.

D. Revenue in the US is down compared to the prior year for the three-month, nine-month and twelve-month periods, primarily from the large pharmaceutical order and the large juice storage facility project nearing completion. In the Netherlands, revenue is also down from three-month, nine-month, and twelve-month periods. The decrease for the twelve months is larger because 4th quarter 2020 was down from 4th quarter 2019.

E. Net income was down in the US for the three-month, nine-month and twelve-month periods, primarily from increased LIFO reserve and lower revenues and profit from the pharmaceutical and field operations divisions finishing the two large projects. This reduction was partially offset by stronger results from the Dairy Farm Equipment group and the Components division and from the PPP loan forgiveness. In the Netherlands, net income is down for the three-month, nine-month and twelve-month periods primarily from lower revenues. Costs as a percentage of revenue are holding steady. The trailing twelve-month income is also affected by $15.4 million goodwill impairment recorded in December 2020.

F. The Company was granted a loan for $1.9 million under the Paycheck Protection Program under Division A, Title I of the CARES Act, enacted on March 27, 2020. The loan was granted on June 12, 2020. The Company filed for the forgiveness of the loan on November 17, 2020, and the loan was forgiven on June 10, 2021. The $1.9 million credit for the loan forgiveness is in Other Income and is a non-cash financing activity.

G. On March 19, 2021, the Company announced a stock repurchase plan of up to $2 million to begin on April 2, 2021, under a prearranged stock trading plan (a “10b5-1 Plan”) adopted by the Company to execute such repurchases in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or in privately negotiated transactions in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws. A total of 4,254 shares were repurchased through the 10b5-1 Plan as of September 30, 2021. The total shares repurchased in 2021 are 104,783.

H. The pre-tax results for the three months ended September 30, 2021, were unfavorably affected by $1.7 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, were unfavorably affected by $2.8 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, were unfavorably affected by $2.8 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended September 30, 2020, were favorably affected by $0.2 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, were favorably affected by $0.3 million decrease in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, were favorably affected by $0.8 million decrease in the LIFO reserve.

I. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.17 for September 2020; 1.23 for December 2020; and 1.16 for September 2021.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2020 annual report, available at www.paulmueller.com.


Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346
kjeffries@paulmueller.com | http://paulmueller.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Rising Today

    After climbing nearly 7% yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are continuing to climb higher today. While some investors who missed the news Thursday morning that President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan may still benefit fuel cell stocks like Plug Power, other investors are likely picking up shares in response to an analyst's optimistic take on the stock. As of 2:44 p.m. EDT, Plug Power' stock is up 2.2%, giving back some of the 3.1% rise that it had gained earlier this morning.

  • Dow Jones Fights Back As Microsoft Snatches Apple's Crown; Donald Trump SPAC Dives Bigly; Amazon Falls On This

    The Dow Jones rallied as Microsoft stole the market cap crown of Apple stock. The Donald Trump SPAC made a huge weekly loss. Amazon fell.

  • Why MicroVision Shares Are Cratering Today

    Shares of lidar (light detection and ranging) technology outfit MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) are down nearly 20% as of midday Friday following the release of its fiscal Q3 results. The company's top and bottom lines both missed analyst estimates, extending and rekindling a pullback that's been underway since June's peak. For the three-month stretch ending in September, MicroVision lost $9.3 million on $718 million worth of revenue.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Yale University. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Yale University is one of the richest academic institutions across the world, boasting an endowment value of more than $42 billion […]

  • Lucid shares soar on news of first electric sedan deliveries

    As part of the weekend’s events, the first customers to receive their cars — which were built in Arizona — will participate in what is being dubbed as the inaugural Lucid Rally. The company's shares saw huge gains on the news.

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Surging. Here Are Some Theories for the Move.

    Shares of EV-battery maker QuantumScape are soaring. There isn't much news to pin gains on, but a confluence of factors might be at play.

  • Why United States Steel Stock Soared Friday

    Steel prices are slightly off recent highs but remain up more than 75% year to date. Domestic steelmakers are making hay while the sun shines, and United States Steel (NYSE: X) is no exception. After the company reported third-quarter earnings last night, U.S. Steel shares are soaring today.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The stock of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) held steady after the chipmaker posted its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. Its revenue rose 54% year over year to $4.31 billion, beating estimates by $200 million.

  • Lucid stock soars on plans to deliver first of its luxury electric cars this weekend

    Thursday and Friday's activity jumped Lucid's market cap to more than $60 billion, making it the world's 12th most valuable public automaker.

  • Why Atlassian Stock Jumped 15.8% Today

    The project management software company from Down Under crushed Wall Street's estimates in the first quarter.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why Zendesk and Momentive Stocks Tumbled Today

    Shares of software-as-a-service customer support specialist Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) and survey software company Momentive Global (NASDAQ: MNTV) both tumbled on Friday. The two tech stocks' declines come as investors digest the news that Zendesk plans to acquire the SurveyMonkey owner in an all-stock transaction. After market close on Thursday, Zendesk reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and in-line earnings relative to the analyst consensus forecasts for the two metrics.

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • Why Best Inc. Stock Isn't Living Up to Its Name Today

    The Chinese supply chain specialist is selling off its "crown jewel" business unit, and investors aren't happy.

  • Lockheed Martin Shifts Focus After Earnings Bomb

    Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered mostly bad news during its third-quarter earnings release, sending investors running for the exits. The defense titan fell short of analyst expectations on sales, and warned to expect further sluggish growth in the quarters ahead. The news wasn't all bad, and Lockheed Martin has a compelling story to tell if you focus on the pipeline and the opportunities for growth in the second half of the decade.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.