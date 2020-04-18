Paul O’Neill, Former Treasury Chief and Alcoa CEO, Dies at 84

(Bloomberg) -- Paul O’Neill, whose outspokenness cost him his job as President George W. Bush’s first Treasury secretary after having led Alcoa Inc. through a period of consistent profitability, has died. He was 84.

O’Neill died Saturday at his home in Pittsburgh after battling lung cancer for the last few years, his family said.

O’Neill ran the Treasury Department for almost two years and was the first casualty of Bush’s Cabinet after roiling financial markets and managing to offend three of the job’s main constituencies: Wall Street, Congress and foreign officials.

His dismissal during a sluggish recovery from the 2001 recession followed a career that included turning the largest U.S. aluminum producer from a company profitable mostly when the commodity’s prices were high into a standard-setter that made money in 11 of his 12 full years at the helm.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of the former 72nd Treasury Secretary,” Steven Mnuchin, the current U.S. Treasury chief, said on Twitter. “He served @USTreasury and America with distinction during challenging times.”

In an administration that shunned disunity, O’Neill disagreed with two of its most contentious foreign and domestic policies: the decision to invade Iraq and a second round of tax cuts to revive the economy.

His feuds with the White House were chronicled in “The Price of Loyalty,” a 2004 book that Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ron Suskind wrote using interviews and thousands of pages of Treasury documents provided by O’Neill.

A self-styled straight-talker who tried to introduce business practices to politically-driven Washington, O’Neill rarely withheld his frustration with the conventions of politics or international policy making.

Unconventional Positions

Saying he saw little value in words not backed by action, he loathed the U.S. “strong dollar” policy, a mostly rhetorical device aimed at markets and championed by Robert Rubin, the second of Bill Clinton’s three Treasury secretaries. O’Neill sought to limit to a single sheet the multi-page communiques distributed by Group of Seven finance ministers. And he favored factory tours over the ceremony of speeches that typically accompanied the job.

For Bush, who entered office in 2001 planning to overhaul the nation’s Social Security system, the outspoken Treasury secretary with a preference for fiscal restraint became more of a liability in a post-Sept. 11 world of wars and ballooning budget deficits. O’Neill departed in December 2002 after those he challenged took offense, and publications including the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal predicted his sacking.

“Doing the right thing is good politics,” O’Neill said in June 2002. “I don’t know how to sort it out any other way, and it’s what I’m going to do until I get fired or pull the rip cord. If people don’t like what I’m doing, I don’t give a damn.”

‘Steady Hand’

Early on, Bush described O’Neill as a “steady hand” who would soothe investors after nominating him on the advice of Dick Cheney, who became vice president, and then-Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan. O’Neill pledged that his days as a “free-ranging, self-admitted maverick” were over.

They were all wrong. Within two months O’Neill sent the dollar plunging when he told a German newspaper the U.S. didn’t really follow the strong dollar policy, suggested Bush’s tax cut wouldn’t boost the economy as much as the administration calculated, and told Wall Street traders he could learn their jobs in a few weeks.

O’Neill said his refusal to stick to scripts and his willingness to speak his mind proved he was an independent thinker trying to “give people an education.” Senator Chuck Grassley once said “more of his unreserved honesty is needed inside the Beltway.”

Other defenders said O’Neill’s assessments were often accurate if not always politically savvy. He questioned the virtue of Bush’s steel tariffs and U.S. policy on Cuba even though those views veered from the administration’s ideas. In another true-but-tactless howler, he said in defense of atomic power: “If you set aside Three Mile Island and Chernobyl, the safety record of nuclear is really very good.”

Initially, he was willing to do some political heavy-lifting for Bush, helping push a $1.35 trillion tax cut through Congress in 2001 faster than lawmakers had predicted. When the U.S. economy slid into a recession in O’Neill’s opening three months, he became the first Treasury chief to preside over a contraction since Nicholas Brady in the early 1990s.

