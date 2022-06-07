Paul Ormsby Appointed Vice President for Operations Support at STS Capital Partners

WASHINGTON , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Ormsby, a just-retired two-star Canadian Air Force General, has been appointed Vice President for Operations Support at STS Capital Partners, the global mergers and acquisitions firm. He will be responsible for enabling STS's world-class teams by ensuring the vital processes, support and services needed for maintaining and strengthening the company's strategic partnerships with company buyers and sellers.

With decades working with global defense and security industry and government leaders, Paul will also oversee STS's marketing, legal affairs and ValueMax program, which helps business owners prepare well in advance for the sale of their companies.

STS Founder and Chairman Rob Follows called Paul "the perfect person to grow and strengthen STS's ability to provide Extraordinary Exists for our client business owners with his experience in global strategy development and implementation, leadership of high-performing organizations, and transforming international organizations over the span of almost four decades."

For his part, Paul said he was "thrilled to join STS because it is clear what is very important to me – professionalism, excellence and teamwork – is completely aligned with STS's values."

Paul served extensively as an executive strategic advisor within the Canadian government at the Minister/Secretary level, and as part of an embassy team where he served as principal advisor to the Canadian ambassador in Washington, D.C.

Engaged globally, Paul has well-established networks across many key domains including government, aerospace, defense, finance, capital providers, think tanks, medical services, intelligence service providers and software.

A life-long aviator, Paul has extensive experience in operations, including experimental flight test experience.

He held military command positions that included leading a $7 billion on-time delivery and on-budget aircraft fleet acquisition, and as Chief of Staff, oversaw day-to-day operations of the annual $6 billion operation of the Canadian military's acquisition group, providing guidance to all managers and directors.

Working two years in the Pentagon, Paul was the executive liaison between the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Canada's Chief of the Defense Staff. He also led the year-long redesign of the North American Aerospace Defense Command's command and control operating practices.

As Defense Attaché to the United States, he was asked by the U.S. Government to take on the role as Chair of the Washington Corps of Defense Attachés, acting as the lead representative for more than 125 international attachés in Washington.

Paul is a recipient of Canada's Order of Military Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal, the United States Legion of Honor (degree of Commander), and the United States Meritorious Service Medal. He holds a Master's Degree from Kings College (London, UK) in international relations, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto.

