Paul P. Vessa, MD, FAAOS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·4 min read

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul P. Vessa, MD, FAAOS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Medical Professional for his outstanding career in Orthopedic Spine Surgery and in acknowledgment of his work at the New Jersey Spine Institute.

Paul Vessa MD, FAAOS, is a seasoned Orthopedic Spine Surgeon with experience in thoracic, lumbar, cervical, and spinal surgery. With over 36 years of experience in his field, Dr. Vessa has significantly contributed to spinal research and patient care. He works with patients to examine them, locate their areas of pain, and create a customized treatment plan.

At his private practice, Dr. Vessa works with co-founder Dr. James Dwyer, MD. As the Medical Director of the New Jersey Spine Institute, he treats patients with many types of spine issues. Dr. Vessa works with his patients to examine them and discuss their symptoms. His specialty is interbody reconstruction procedures of the lumbar and cervical spine. He provides outpatient laminectomies and discectomies. Dr. Vessa is also familiar with the full range of conservative and surgical spine treatment options, which can benefit patients needing injections, reconstructive surgery, and trauma surgery.

Dr. Vessa's primary practice areas are at the New Jersey Spine Institute in Bedminster at 1 Robertson Drive, Suite 11, and in Newton at 280 Newton Sparta Road. He also has consultant privileges at Hackettstown Community Hospital in Hackettstown, NJ, and full privileges at Somerset Medical Center, now referred to as Robert Wood Johnson/St. Barnabas Medical Center in Somerset, NJ. Dr. Vessa loves to work with patients to identify the cause of their back pain, create a treatment plan, and get the patient back to living their life with reduced pain or no pain.

For Dr. Vessa, one of his proudest accomplishments is performing the first outpatient open laminotomy discectomy in New Jersey in 1995. He trained under Dr. James Dwyer as an orthopedic resident during New Jersey's first arthroscopic microdiscectomy and first laparoscopically-assisted lumbar interbody fusion. Dr. Vessa assisted Dr. Dwyer in the first artificial disc replacement procedure at the L4-L5 level in New Jersey. Later in his career, he was one of the first spinal surgeons in New Jersey who used allograft threaded bone dowels to complete open lumbar interbody fusion.

He is an author published in multiple peer-reviewed journals and wrote a pioneering paper on posterior lumbar interbody fusion for discogenic pain in the Spine Journal. The International Society of the Lumbar Spine in Chicago displayed his work in an exhibit. In other aspects of his work, Dr. Vessa volunteered his experience as the former President of Quality Assurance and Utilization of the Garden State Orthopedic Network.

As for his education, Dr. Vessa first attended Lafayette College in Pennsylvania, where he graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He next received his Medical Degree from Rutgers Medical School. To further his training, Dr. Vessa then completed an internship at New York University/Bellevue Hospital, followed by an Orthopedic Surgery Residency at several UMDNJ-affiliated hospitals. He then completed a Spine Surgery Fellowship at St. Mary's Spine Center, Seton Medical Center, Stanford University Hospital, and Kaiser Hospital Oakland. Dr. Vessa later attended the Carolina Spine Institute, where he completed additional training in lumbar interbody fusion and cervical spine reconstructive surgery.

As a result of his years of studying and training, he is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and a member of the North American Spine Society and Spinal Injection Society, American Medical Association, the New Jersey Medical Society, the New Jersey Spine Society, the International Spine Injection Society and the American College of Spine Surgeons.

Awarded many times throughout his career, Dr. Vessa is the recipient of the Patients' Choice Award (2010, 2011, 2013-2018), the On-Time Doctor Award (2014- 2018), the Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2015), Patients' Choice 5th Anniversary Award (2017, 2018 ) and the Top Doctor of 2021 Award.

On a personal note, Dr. Vessa loves to golf and bike. He takes vacations to Anguilla and Italy and enjoys traveling.

Dr. Vessa would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his mentors in his training, Casey Lee, MD, and Arthur White, MD.

For more information, visit www.spinesurgeryassoc.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paul-p-vessa-md-faaos-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301618526.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

