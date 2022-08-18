U.S. markets open in 9 hours 21 minutes

Paul Paletta Gifts $5M to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, Children's Hospice Project

·2 min read

HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Paul Paletta, a well-known business leader and regional philanthropist, announced last night that he has committed $5 million to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice expressly to build a new facility dedicated to palliative care for children in Southwestern Ontario.

Paul Paletta Gifts $5M to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, Children’s Hospice Project (CNW Group/Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice Foundation Inc.)
Paul Paletta Gifts $5M to Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, Children’s Hospice Project (CNW Group/Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice Foundation Inc.)

Paul Paletta, the CEO and President of Alinea Group Holding Inc. and Founder and President of The Paul Paletta Foundation will bestow this gift to a capital campaign now underway to raise $25 million. The children's hospice will be located in Hamilton but serve families from a large area that mirrors the McMaster Children's Hospital catchment. It will offer end-of-life care as well as respite, pain and symptom management as well as bereavement supports.

"When I found out that Greater Hamilton was unique, in that we have one of the world's best children's hospitals yet no children's hospice to match the kind of care children need when facing serious illness, I knew I had to help fix this," said Paul Paletta. "Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto families benefit from this essential support- the Hamilton area should be no different".

Paul Paletta is well known for his health sector focus on philanthropy and remains inspired by a tradition of giving that dates back to examples set by his father and mother, Pasquale ("Pat") and Anita Paletta.

"Paul approached me and committed to help bring this dream to reality. He wanted to make sure that families in the region benefited from hospice care- completing the circle of wrap-around care between hospice, community and hospital. He is a true partner to the project and we are so very grateful," said Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice CEO, Danielle Zucchet.

"Whether you have children, nieces, nephews, brothers or sisters, we have all been touched by their innocence and vulnerability, "said Paul Paletta. "There is no greater time of need for children and families when they are sick and faced with the news that their life will be cut short. I hope to inspire everyone to give what they can."

About Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice

Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, celebrating 30 years of serving the palliative community in Hamilton, offers residential care for those facing end-of-life, as well as programs in the community, day-wellness and care for loved-ones through grief and bereavement supports.

SOURCE Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice Foundation Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/17/c8012.html

